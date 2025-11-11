$def_Meta
Jean-Charles Pelland

  • Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Psychosocial Science, University of Bergen
My work focuses mainly on questions related to origins and varieties of numerical cognition, which has important implications for how we see the mind, how we see the nature of mathematical entities, and how we see the relation between ontogeny and phylogeny, broadly construed. Among some of my current projects, I am currently working on topics related to

-enactivism and other non-cognitivist approaches to the mind,

-the origins of numeration practices and numerical content,

-the notion of mathematical practice and how it relates to anthropology

-the format and nature of representations of numbers,

-implications of AI for the study of numerical cognition,

-empirical methods in developmental psychology and their implications for how we see the mind, and

-cross-cultural universals and their implications for the so-called nature/nurture distinction.

Experience
  • –present postdoctoral researcher, University of Bergen
Education
  • 2019 Université du Québec à Montréal, PhD Philosophy

