Texarkana Tree Service And Trimming Marks Milestone Achievement In Tree Care Across TX And AR

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 10, 2025 11:10 am - Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming achieves full ISA team certification, marking a decade of expert, safe, sustainable tree care across TX/AR. Family-owned with 24/7 emergency response, over 2,000 jobs, and zero damage claims.

Texarkana, TX/AR – November 10, 2025 – Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming, the region's leading family-owned Tree Service company, has achieved a landmark milestone: every field team member is now fully ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) certified. This reinforces its decade-long reputation for science-driven, safety-first tree care across homes, businesses, and municipalities in the Texarkana area of Texas and Arkansas.

Founded on family principles and environmental respect, the company treats every property like its own. Universal ISA certification ensures every diagnosis, pruning cut, and risk assessment meets global standards.

“These credentials reflect rigorous training and real-world expertise,” explains Javier Castillo, founder and second-generation arborist.“Clients gain absolute confidence in professionals who master biology, structural integrity, and long-term landscape health.”

The milestone highlights a proven record, including:

1. Over 2,000 jobs with zero property-damage claims

2. 24/7 emergency storm response with insurance support

3. Sustainable practices like on-site forestry mulching and debris recycling

4. Full services: health diagnostics, precision pruning, safe removals, stump grinding, cabling, bracing, and land clearing

All work complies with ANSI safety standards and is covered by comprehensive liability and workers' compensation insurance. Free estimates, clear pricing, and a Tree Health Assurance Program underscore its customer focus.

As a 100% locally owned business, Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming employs 8 full-time residents and supports community initiatives. The certification cements its role as the bi-state authority for urban canopy preservation.

About Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming

Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming is a family-owned, ISA-certified Tree Service company headquartered in Texarkana, serving Texas and Arkansas. Specializing in tree health diagnostics, precision pruning, emergency storm response, stump grinding, cabling, and bracing, it combines cutting-edge equipment with science-based techniques for safety, sustainability, and lasting beauty. Fully licensed and insured, it offers 24/7 emergency service, free estimates, and treats every client like family.

Media Contact:

Javier Castillo

Texarkana Tree Service & Trimming

Phone: (903) 858-6159

Email:...

Website: