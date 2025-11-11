Fia President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Meets With French President Emmanuel Macron In Paris

Meeting reinforced the FIA and France's historic partnership and shared heritage; key topics included innovation in motorsport, road safety and sustainable mobility

Dubai, UAE, 11th November, 2025: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has met with French President Emmanuel Macron to reaffirm the historic partnership between France and the Fdration Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The meeting yesterday highlighted shared priorities across motorsport, road safety, mobility, and the protection of young people online.

With the FIA's headquarters situated in Paris, France holds a unique place in the Federation's heritage, and this was further highlighted yesterday as the FIA confirmed the renewal of its commitment to France as one of its key centres of excellence.

Speaking at length, the leaders celebrated France's pivotal role in global motorsport, from historic events such as the Paris-Rouen trial in 1894 to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which continues to attract thousands of spectators and generates significant impact, supporting over 1,000 full time jobs and contributing over €162m to the French economy.

President Macron and President Ben Sulayem also discussed France's ongoing representation in the FIA Formula 1 Championship, the French talent competing across the FIA World Championships, the contributions of French manufacturers and promoters in shaping international motorsport, and support for the facilitation of visas for global FIA delegates attending meetings in Paris.

The Presidents were joined by President Yann de Pontbriand of the Automobile Club de France (ACF), one of the FIA's original members and the world's first automobile club founded in 1895 - he is also President of the FIA Founding Members Clubs - and Pierre Gosselin, President of the Fdration Franaise du Sport Automobile (FFSA).

Discussions together covered the central role the clubs play alongside the FIA in promoting safe and responsible mobility and motorsport, alongside France's historic contribution to the sectors.

The conversation also focused on road safety and sustainable mobility. President Ben Sulayem and President Macron exchanged views on initiatives to make mobility safer, more affordable, and more sustainable such as the newly launched FIA Driver Safety Index, a first of its kind global benchmark developed to measure and compare driver risk using cutting-edge AI technology.

Protecting young athletes and promoting respect online was another key topic. The leaders discussed the FIA's United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) campaign, which aligns closely with France's policies on social media safety for children.

By combining regulation, education, and technological tools, the campaign aims to create safer, more inclusive environments for the sporting community and is supported globally by both governments and sporting organisations.

Speaking following the meeting, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: 'Today highlights the deep and historic connection between France and the FIA, a bond that stretches back to the founding of our Federation in Paris over a century ago.

'Together, we are committed to advancing safer roads, more sustainable and accessible mobility for all, and fostering innovation in motorsport that benefits communities worldwide.

'France has always been at the heart of automotive progress, and it is a privilege to work alongside President Macron to ensure this legacy continues while addressing the challenges of the modern mobility landscape.'

Posted on: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

