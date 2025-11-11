As Industry Catalyst, Mplify Unveils Market Brief Positioning Naas As Foundation For Agentic AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GNE 2025 showcases how Mplify standards and certifications are powering the network fabric of the AI era

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, opened its Global NaaS Event (GNE 2025) today with a clear message: Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) has become the foundation of the AI infrastructure era.

AI systems are evolving from generative to agentic intelligence, reinforcing the foundational role of connectivity. Mplify's new market brief, NaaS: The Automated Network Supply Chain for Agentic AI, frames this shift as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for service and technology providers to transform their position in the AI economy.

“If you're a provider and not enabling NaaS, you risk being left behind in the AI era,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, Mplify.“Agentic AI is redefining how networks are built and operated. We're moving into a phase where connectivity, compute, and intelligence must operate as one system. This demands infrastructure that can think and act in real time-automated, secure, and federated across networks. NaaS is the framework that makes it possible.”

Market Brief: NaaS and the Rise of Agentic AI

McKinsey projects $6.7 trillion in data center investment by 2030, with $5.2 trillion dedicated to AI-ready capacity. The new brief explores how agentic AI is redefining global network architecture as reasoning becomes continuous and distributed across domains. It emphasizes that certification and standardized Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs are essential for achieving interoperability across providers and for identifying true strategic AI infrastructure partners. Key takeaways include:



AI is shifting from single-response transactions (generative) to continuous reasoning (agentic), driving massive inference growth across a multi-trillion-dollar AI infrastructure buildout.

Networks transform from utility to foundational coordination layer, enabling reasoning flows across distributed environments.

Agentic AI requires a deterministic, programmable, on-demand fabric with lifecycle automation across providers.

NaaS is the automated supply chain uniting certified connectivity, automation, cybersecurity, and new revenue services.

NaaS depends on alignment between buyers and sellers through standardized LSO APIs, payloads, and processes that enable consistent automation of business and operational functions across ecosystems. Mplify certification validates service performance, LSO automation conformance, and cybersecurity, distinguishing strategic AI infrastructure partners from commoditized providers.

“Agentic AI is driving the most significant transformation in network architecture we've seen in decades,” said Stan Hubbard, Principal Analyst, Mplify.“As reasoning systems scale, networks are evolving from transport utilities to coordination layers for real-time intelligence. Providers adopting certified, standards-based NaaS components are establishing themselves as the strategic infrastructure partners enabling this next phase of AI growth.”

GNE 2025 demonstrates how Mplify's standardized assets are being implemented to build the network fabric for the AI era. The event brings together leaders from across service, technology, and cloud domains to address agentic AI requirements including automation across networks, consistent security, and interoperability through open APIs. Recent work reflects this focus as Mplify and its members expand NaaS implementations in support of the AI era.

The market brief, NaaS: The Automated Network Supply Chain for Agentic AI, is available here.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

