403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Getmedesign Launches India's First AI-Powered Digital Workspace For Freelancers And Creators
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November, 2025: The future of independent work has arrived, which is faster, smarter, and commission-free. GetMeDesign, a homegrown Indian startup founded by Piyush Suthar, has officially launched the latest version of its AI-powered digital workspace, built exclusively for freelancers, creators, and independent professionals.
Described as a "digital HQ for freelancers," GetMeDesign empowers individuals to show who they are, sell what they do, and scale what they love without relying on marketplaces that charge high commissions or limit creative freedom.
Reimagining the Future of Freelancing
With GetMeDesign, users can create a personal portfolio website in under three minutes and start discovering new clients in as little as ten seconds, powered by the company's proprietary Lead Finder AI.
Since going live, the platform has processed over 71,000 verified client leads across 15+ countries, connecting independent professionals to real opportunities across industries like design, tech, marketing and consulting to name a few.
"Our vision has always been clear," says Piyush Suthar, Founder and CEO of GetMeDesign. "We're not building another gig marketplace but the infrastructure of independent work. Every freelancer deserves to own their identity, find clients fast, and grow sustainably without paying commissions or depending on middlemen."
Introducing Find Freelancer GPT
As part of its vision to simplify independent work, GetMeDesign has also introduced Find Freelancer GPT. It is the world's first AI-integrated freelance discovery tool inside ChatGPT.
It allows clients to instantly connect with verified freelancers, eliminating middlemen, fake profiles, and commission cuts. Freelancers, in turn, gain unmatched visibility as their profiles appear directly inside ChatGPT when clients search for services like design, writing, or development.
This innovation brings the power of discovery to where clients already are, inside the world's most popular AI workspace.
Built for Speed, Simplicity, and Ownership
Modern freelancers often juggle multiple tools for portfolios, leads, payments, etc. GetMeDesign eliminates that chaos by merging everything into a single, intelligent workspace where users can:
* Build: Auto-generate a professional portfolio with AI design assistance.
* Discover: Receive curated, verified client leads daily.
* Manage: Handle projects, payments, and communications from one dashboard.
Unlike traditional platforms that charge up to 30% commission, GetMeDesign keeps the experience 100% commission-free, letting users keep what they earn and focus on growth, not fees.
From India to the World
Built entirely in India, GetMeDesign's success reflects the country's rise as a hub for creative and technological innovation. The platform already serves users across Asia, Europe, and North America, symbolizing India's growing influence in the global creator economy.
"India is building the backbone for global freelancing, and we're proud to be part of that story." Piyush adds.
Empowering the Next 100 Million Independent Professionals
As freelancing and creator-led work accelerate toward a projected $2 trillion global economy by 2030, GetMeDesign is positioning itself as the default workspace for the next generation of independent professionals.
The company is now expanding its ecosystem with upcoming features like analytics dashboards, client management tools, and integrations with popular design and productivity apps that ensure freelancers have everything they need to thrive in one place.
"AI isn't replacing freelancers. It's amplifying their growth by giving them more time, visibility, and control. We're creating a world where independence feels supported and creativity has no limits." says Piyush.
About GetMeDesign
GetMeDesign is an AI-powered digital workspace for freelancers, creators, and professionals. It helps users build a personal portfolio in minutes, discover verified client leads every day, and manage their entire freelance workflow commission-free.
Described as a "digital HQ for freelancers," GetMeDesign empowers individuals to show who they are, sell what they do, and scale what they love without relying on marketplaces that charge high commissions or limit creative freedom.
Reimagining the Future of Freelancing
With GetMeDesign, users can create a personal portfolio website in under three minutes and start discovering new clients in as little as ten seconds, powered by the company's proprietary Lead Finder AI.
Since going live, the platform has processed over 71,000 verified client leads across 15+ countries, connecting independent professionals to real opportunities across industries like design, tech, marketing and consulting to name a few.
"Our vision has always been clear," says Piyush Suthar, Founder and CEO of GetMeDesign. "We're not building another gig marketplace but the infrastructure of independent work. Every freelancer deserves to own their identity, find clients fast, and grow sustainably without paying commissions or depending on middlemen."
Introducing Find Freelancer GPT
As part of its vision to simplify independent work, GetMeDesign has also introduced Find Freelancer GPT. It is the world's first AI-integrated freelance discovery tool inside ChatGPT.
It allows clients to instantly connect with verified freelancers, eliminating middlemen, fake profiles, and commission cuts. Freelancers, in turn, gain unmatched visibility as their profiles appear directly inside ChatGPT when clients search for services like design, writing, or development.
This innovation brings the power of discovery to where clients already are, inside the world's most popular AI workspace.
Built for Speed, Simplicity, and Ownership
Modern freelancers often juggle multiple tools for portfolios, leads, payments, etc. GetMeDesign eliminates that chaos by merging everything into a single, intelligent workspace where users can:
* Build: Auto-generate a professional portfolio with AI design assistance.
* Discover: Receive curated, verified client leads daily.
* Manage: Handle projects, payments, and communications from one dashboard.
Unlike traditional platforms that charge up to 30% commission, GetMeDesign keeps the experience 100% commission-free, letting users keep what they earn and focus on growth, not fees.
From India to the World
Built entirely in India, GetMeDesign's success reflects the country's rise as a hub for creative and technological innovation. The platform already serves users across Asia, Europe, and North America, symbolizing India's growing influence in the global creator economy.
"India is building the backbone for global freelancing, and we're proud to be part of that story." Piyush adds.
Empowering the Next 100 Million Independent Professionals
As freelancing and creator-led work accelerate toward a projected $2 trillion global economy by 2030, GetMeDesign is positioning itself as the default workspace for the next generation of independent professionals.
The company is now expanding its ecosystem with upcoming features like analytics dashboards, client management tools, and integrations with popular design and productivity apps that ensure freelancers have everything they need to thrive in one place.
"AI isn't replacing freelancers. It's amplifying their growth by giving them more time, visibility, and control. We're creating a world where independence feels supported and creativity has no limits." says Piyush.
About GetMeDesign
GetMeDesign is an AI-powered digital workspace for freelancers, creators, and professionals. It helps users build a personal portfolio in minutes, discover verified client leads every day, and manage their entire freelance workflow commission-free.
User:- Kuresha Jain
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment