Attain Expands Outcomehq With AI That Anticipates What's Working Before Campaigns End

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain, the most trusted and comprehensive source of live permissioned purchase data helping brands connect media to real sales outcomes, announced today OutcomeAI Summaries, a new capability within OutcomeHQ, Attain's data platform, that instantly transforms live purchase data into clear, strategic insights. OutcomeAI equips marketers to anticipate what's working and what's coming next across the media lifecycle by surfacing insights the moment they matter.

OutcomeAI Summaries deliver in-flight intelligence, surfacing campaign and brand insights while campaigns are live and optimizations still matter. More than another dashboard, OutcomeAI Summaries provide clear, narrative recommendations that complement existing tools and accelerate decision-making by turning complex data into a tactical roadmap for performance.

“Attain's permissioned, real-time purchase data has already redefined what's possible in optimization,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain.“OutcomeAI ensures those insights don't sit waiting for analysis. It surfaces them ahead of the decision point, bridging the last mile between data and the next action.”

OutcomeAI Summaries Offer:



Strategic Recommendations in Plain English: Instant, actionable guidance that feels like having a strategist embedded in every campaign. Each summary distills billions of purchase signals into clear next steps, helping planners anticipate what's next and why it matters. Insights are immediately actionable from within OutcomeHQ.

In-Flight Optimization that Moves the Needle: Real-time intelligence highlights what's working and what's wasting spend while campaigns are still live. Buyers can adjust pacing, creative, and audience tactics on the fly, improving performance without waiting for post-campaign analysis.

Data to Intelligence in Moments: Insights follow a consistent, human framework - Insight → Recommendation → Expected Impact - so decisions are structured, repeatable, and presentation-ready. OutcomeAI turns data noise into clarity, giving media teams a single source of truth they can trust.

Time Back for Strategy, Not Synthesis: OutcomeAI replaces hours of manual analysis with synthesized analytic summaries surfaced instantaneously. Strategy, planning, and investment teams can focus on client storytelling and optimization instead of spreadsheet wrangling. Always-On Delivery: Summaries land directly in users' inboxes, surfacing what matters most without logins, dashboards or delays. OutcomeAI keeps every stakeholder informed and aligned at the speed media moves.



This release builds on Attain's recent product innovations, including first-of-their-kind integrations with major agencies and platforms, further reinforcing its position as the most trusted and comprehensive source of real-time, permissioned purchase data.

“OutcomeAI is more than analytics, it's anticipatory intelligence,” said Dominic Bennett, CTO of Attain.“Its AI doesn't wait for data to settle; it projects what's coming next. By analyzing millions of real-world purchase signals in motion, it learns the trajectory of consumer behavior and media performance before the market reacts. That means brands can act with the speed of prediction, not the lag of hindsight.”

About Attain

Attain is the most trusted and comprehensive source for permissioned, real-time purchase data in the United States. By connecting directly with over 10 million consumers, Attain delivers unmatched accuracy and scale across audience activation, insights, and in-flight optimization, and measurement, helping marketers tie every dollar of media to real-world sales outcomes. Attain's portfolio of owned and operated apps, spanning financial wellness and shopping rewards, empowers consumers to receive everyday value in exchange for the explicit permission to use their data for research, insights, and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.

Aimee Miller