DABOGOSA Launches Global Online Store Dabogosa To Expand Its U.S. And Global Reach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korean lifestyle company DABOGOSA Inc. announced the launch of its new global direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform,, as part of its strategy to expand its footprint in the U.S. and global household goods market.





A model introduces MAMISON's premium household gloves, distributed by DABOGOSA through major online marketplaces including Amazon and Walmart.

Founded in 2020, DABOGOSA has built a strong presence across major online marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart, earning customer trust with its premium selection of household gloves and daily-use essentials. The company is known for its careful curation of high-quality Korean-made products - including items from the well-known brand MAMISON - which have long been recognized in Korea for their durability and reliability.

With the launch of its own online store, DABOGOSA aims to strengthen direct engagement with international customers while showcasing its expertise in product design, quality control, and brand storytelling. The Shopify-based global website will feature DABOGOSA's proprietary product lines, alongside curated lifestyle collections developed through real consumer insights.

"DABOGOSA stands for 'carefully seeing before buying,' which reflects our commitment to detail, trust, and consumer satisfaction," said the company in a statement. "By launching our own global store, we are moving beyond marketplaces to deliver a more authentic brand experience directly to customers worldwide."

The new platform will also serve as a bridge between Korean craftsmanship and modern global lifestyles, offering region-specific promotions, fast U.S. shipping options, and multilingual support to enhance convenience for international shoppers.

DABOGOSA plans to continue expanding its presence in the U.S., Europe, and Japan through strategic partnerships, sustainable product development, and an ESG-driven approach focused on quality, responsibility, and innovation. The company also announced plans to introduce eco-conscious product lines and integrate global payment systems such as PayPal and international credit card support to provide a seamless shopping experience for overseas consumers.

For American consumers who have come to trust Korean products for their balance of quality and practicality, DABOGOSA's new platform offers a curated gateway into modern Korean lifestyle essentials - all accessible directly from its global headquarters in Seoul.

