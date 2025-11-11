Satellite Communications Leader Cobham Satcom Announces Partnership With Hollywood Blockbuster Sci-Fi Movie Helios

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's space communication technology to be featured in upcoming film from Centerboro Productions and All In Films

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobham Satcom, a market leader in enabling satellite communication in remote locations across land and sea, Centerboro Productions, an entertainment media company and producer of high-quality feature films and episodic television, and All in Films, a full-service film and entertainment studio based in Los Angeles, announced today the signature of an agreement to be a corporate brand sponsor and to prominently feature its Cobham Satcom tactical antenna systems, enabling the main heroine, a NASA astronaut-scientist, to save the Earth in the upcoming sci-fi space action thriller Hollywood studio film, Helios.

After recently directing several prominent films, including the starry ensemble cast featured in Miranda's Victim, a drama led by Abigail Breslin (Vertical Entertainment ), filmmaker, writer and director Michelle Danner has set the sci-fi space action-thriller Helios as her next big feature film.

Cobham Satcom, a Denmark-headquartered company with R&D in the US is led by its CEO, Christophe Duret, who said:“We're excited to collaborate with Centerboro Productions and All In Films on this major Hollywood production. We're especially proud that they turned to Cobham Satcom to showcase the latest innovations in satellite communications, including our advanced TACTICAL TRACKER antenna system. Being featured in a space-themed film that explores how our technology can be used in high-stakes scenarios is a unique and thrilling opportunity. It highlights the capabilities of Cobham Satcom and aligns with our mission of safeguarding and connecting people and ideas. Now introducing one new use case where our solutions help“save the world.”

“We're beyond excited to join forces with Cobham Satcom. Their groundbreaking satellite communication technology fits seamlessly into the world of Helios - a high-octane sci-fi thriller that pushes the boundaries of imagination and science. With their cutting-edge communication terminals woven into our story, we're bringing audiences a vision of Low Earth Orbit in 2030 that feels thrillingly real. Helios isn't just about spectacle; it's about showcasing the incredible innovation of today's space pioneers and exploring how humanity might rise to meet tomorrow's challenges. We want to deliver a heart-pounding, cinematic experience that ignites wonder - and inspires the next generation of space dreamers,” said Patricia A. Beninati, producer, writer, and president of Centerboro Productions.

“In our Helios film, a desperate launch to orbit ignites humanity's fight for survival,” said Robert Feierbach, Executive Producer and Space Advisor.“Every technology you see - including Cobham Satcom's quick deploy TACTICAL TRACKER satellite systems - is grounded in real innovations being built today by the global space industry. We wanted our heroine's mission to feel not just possible, but inevitable - a reflection of the future already taking shape.”

Set in 2030, the action-thriller film Helios tells the story of a spaceship and its crew during their urgent mission to the International Space Station (ISS). As a massive solar flare from an incoming cataclysmic solar storm hits the station and the Earth, it is up to astronomer and former NASA Astronaut Jess Denver and Air Force Colonel Sam Adler to team up and save humanity. Helios is written by Patricia A. Beninati (Hubble: 20 Years of Discovery), Michael K. Anderson (The Wonder Show), Bernard Moore, and Nicholas Danner (Helios).

Helios is a co-production of All In Films and Centerboro Productions, with president, producer & writer Patricia A. Beninati (Hubble: 20 Years of Discovery), Todd Slater of Convoke Media (King of Killers), Marilyn G. Haft (Grace is Gone), Michelle Danner (Miranda's Victim), Valerie Debler (The Runner), Alexandra Guarnieri (Miranda's Victim), and Brian Drillinger (Extra Innings) and Robert Feierbach (Earthfall), both serving as an executive producers.

Cobham Satcom joins a growing list of prestigious global space companies that have joined as brand sponsors for the Helios feature film, including United Launch Alliance (ULA), featuring the use of its Vulcan Rocket, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, featuring the Orbital Reef Space Station, Aerospacelab, showcasing their satellite constellation technology, Integrasys, displaying their satellite management software, and Spacekids Global an organization that has inspired over 1 million students to excel in STEAM+ education with a focus on empowering young girls.

The producers plan to disclose additional Helios branding partners soon, as well as its star-studded cast and shooting locations.

About Cobham Satcom: Cobham Satcom is a leading provider of radio and satellite communication solutions and services for both maritime and land-based markets. The company delivers reliable, business-critical and mission-critical connectivity to a wide range of service providers, enterprises, and government organizations.

By embracing new technologies, forging strategic partnerships, and exploring emerging markets, Cobham Satcom continues to drive innovation in tracking and pointing systems. The company designs and manufactures high-performance communication terminals, gateways, and system solutions under the trusted brands SAILOR, Sea Tel, EXPLORER, and TRACKER.

Headquartered in Denmark, Cobham Satcom also has significant sales, engineering, and manufacturing operations in Concord, California.

About Centerboro Productions: Centerboro Productions is an American production company that develops, produces, and distributes inspiring character-driven feature films, original made-for-television movies, and TV series worldwide, by collaborating with some of the industry's most critically acclaimed studios, streamers, networks, distributors, producers, directors, writers, and creative talent. Upcoming projects include Unsealed, Transient and Dimensions TV series, and the highly anticipated feature films, Helios, Final Invasion, Forever Beautiful, The Unearthly and Earthfall.





About All In Films: All In Films is an independent film production company founded by acting coach, producer and award winning filmmaker Michelle Danner. It is a full-service film and entertainment studio with worldwide distribution based in Los Angeles, California, with a mission to bring together skilled artists and tell them meaningful stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and shine a light on timely issues in our modern world. All In Films recently produced Miranda's Victim starring Abigail Breslin, Ryan Phillippe, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia and Donald Sutherland, which premiered in the Fall of 2023 garnering buzz and awards at Film Festivals.



