Trump threatens to file lawsuit against BBC over documentary edit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned of legal action against the BBC, seeking $1 billion in damages over a documentary that allegedly misrepresented a speech he gave before the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, according to reports. He is demanding a retraction, apology, and compensation for what he claims was unethical editing.
The controversy arose after two senior BBC executives, Director-General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness, resigned amid concerns over impartiality linked to the Panorama documentary ‘Trump: A Second Chance?’. The program, broadcast before last year’s US election, reportedly spliced segments of Trump’s speech to suggest he encouraged the Capitol attack by stating he would join supporters to “fight like hell.”
Trump’s lawyer, Alejandro Brito, sent a letter on November 9 demanding a full retraction, apology, and compensation by 10pm UK time on Friday, warning that legal proceedings would follow if the demands were not met. The BBC said it would review the letter and “respond directly in due course.”
BBC Chairman Samir Shah formally apologized in a letter to the UK Parliament’s Culture, Media, and Sport Committee, admitting the edited footage “gave the impression of a direct call for violent action” and stating, “The BBC would like to apologize for that error of judgement.”
The incident came to light after a whistleblower memo from a former BBC standards adviser claimed senior executives ignored complaints raised by the broadcaster’s own watchdog.
Trump’s legal team stated the BBC “defamed” him by “intentionally and deceitfully editing its documentary in order to try and interfere in the presidential election.”
Turness, following her resignation, denied claims that the corporation was “institutionally biased.” A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also rejected assertions of BBC corruption, while acknowledging mistakes had occurred in the case.
Trump’s threat against the BBC is the latest in a string of multibillion-dollar lawsuits he has pursued against media outlets, including CBS and ABC News, which have recently settled claims. He continues to assert that most mainstream media are left-leaning and biased against conservatives, often spreading false reports to damage his political standing.
