3 Major Missteps WWE Creative Made On RAW In Boston That Hurt The Show's Flow & Impact

WWE RAW from Boston featured big names and returns, but key mistakes hurt the show's momentum. Here are three errors that stood out.

John Cena's final RAW appearance in Boston was built for emotion. Facing Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, Cena captured the title and became a Grand Slam Champion. Yet the match opened the night instead of closing it. The decision drained energy from the crowd, leaving later bouts, including Damian Priest vs. Rusev, feeling flat. Considering the venue and the significance of Cena's achievement, his victory should have been the main event moment.

CM Punk came out ready for a fight after Logan Paul's cheap shot the week before. Instead of delivering a fiery promo, the segment dragged with repetitive lines from Paul. Paul Heyman followed with little more than an insult toward AJ Lee, before The Vision attempted to ambush Punk.

Jey Uso joined in, and finally Cody Rhodes arrived to save the day. The sequence felt bloated, tipping the scales toward the heroes and leaving the WarGames build predictable. With both major titles off the San Diego card, the imbalance was even more glaring.

The women's tag team title match headlined RAW, setting up IYO SKY's return after weeks away. However, Rhea Ripley also returned in the same segment, overshadowing SKY's comeback. Had Ripley's return been saved for Madison Square Garden the following week, the WarGames announcement could have been spaced out more effectively. Instead, the creative team crammed multiple reveals into one episode, diluting the impact of both returns and making the show feel rushed.