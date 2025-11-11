403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Pledges Support for Post-Assad Syria
(MENAFN) The United States intends to take every conceivable measure to assist Syria as it transitions away from decades of Assad family dominance, President Donald Trump declared Monday after a private meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Speaking to journalists after nearly two hours of discussions with Sharaa, Trump affirmed that his government will "do everything we can to make Syria successful," describing the Syrian leader as "a very strong leader."
"He comes from a very tough place, and he's a tough guy. I liked him. I get along with him, the president, the new president in Syria," the American leader remarked from the Oval Office.
Trump hinted at upcoming announcements concerning Syria but withheld specific details, mentioning only that "we want to see Syria become a country that's very successful, and I think this leader can do it."
Referring to Sharaa’s background, Trump stated, "He has had a rough past. And I think, frankly, if you didn't have a rough past, you wouldn't have a chance." He further praised Sharaa’s positive ties with Turkey and its president, saying, "He gets along very well with Turkey, with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, who's a great leader. Erdogan is a great leader. And very much in favor of what's happening in Syria. We have to make Syria work."
Trump emphasized Syria’s strategic role, commenting, "Syria is a big part of the Middle East, and I will tell you, I think it is working. And really well. We're working also with Israel, on, you know, getting along with Syria, getting along with everybody. And that's working amazingly."
Sharaa’s trip represented the first official visit by a Syrian head of state to the White House since the country achieved independence nearly eight decades ago.
During their discussions, Sharaa and Trump were anticipated to prioritize the lifting of U.S. sanctions imposed during the Assad era, which severely damaged Syria’s economy.
They also addressed initiatives to integrate Damascus formally into the anti-ISIS (Daesh) alliance and examined possible negotiations aimed at normalizing relations with Israel — one of Trump’s publicly declared objectives.
Speaking to journalists after nearly two hours of discussions with Sharaa, Trump affirmed that his government will "do everything we can to make Syria successful," describing the Syrian leader as "a very strong leader."
"He comes from a very tough place, and he's a tough guy. I liked him. I get along with him, the president, the new president in Syria," the American leader remarked from the Oval Office.
Trump hinted at upcoming announcements concerning Syria but withheld specific details, mentioning only that "we want to see Syria become a country that's very successful, and I think this leader can do it."
Referring to Sharaa’s background, Trump stated, "He has had a rough past. And I think, frankly, if you didn't have a rough past, you wouldn't have a chance." He further praised Sharaa’s positive ties with Turkey and its president, saying, "He gets along very well with Turkey, with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, who's a great leader. Erdogan is a great leader. And very much in favor of what's happening in Syria. We have to make Syria work."
Trump emphasized Syria’s strategic role, commenting, "Syria is a big part of the Middle East, and I will tell you, I think it is working. And really well. We're working also with Israel, on, you know, getting along with Syria, getting along with everybody. And that's working amazingly."
Sharaa’s trip represented the first official visit by a Syrian head of state to the White House since the country achieved independence nearly eight decades ago.
During their discussions, Sharaa and Trump were anticipated to prioritize the lifting of U.S. sanctions imposed during the Assad era, which severely damaged Syria’s economy.
They also addressed initiatives to integrate Damascus formally into the anti-ISIS (Daesh) alliance and examined possible negotiations aimed at normalizing relations with Israel — one of Trump’s publicly declared objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment