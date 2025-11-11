'Cybertruck Is Awesome': Elon Musk Doubles Down On Hype Amid Executive Exits At Tesla



Musk called the Cybertruck“awesome” and agreed with a longtime driver who described it as“the best Tesla,” in a series of posts hyping the vehicle on X.

The comments came shortly after Cybertruck program chief Siddhant Awasthi and Model Y program head Emmanuel Lamacchia announced their departures. Tesla has faced mounting challenges this year, including safety recalls, lawsuits over design flaws, and weaker U.S. demand, prompting price hikes and overseas expansion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X on Tuesday to renew enthusiasm for the Cybertruck, replying to multiple user posts that defended the vehicle against criticism.

In one post, Musk responded,“Cybertruck is awesome” to a Tesla owner who described it as the best vehicle they had ever owned. Another longtime Tesla driver wrote that they had driven nearly every model over the past decade and called the Cybertruck“the best Tesla,” to which Musk replied,“true.”

Musk's remarks come at a challenging time for the stainless-steel pickup, which has been dogged by design-related lawsuits, recalls, and delivery shortfalls. Tesla recently raised prices on higher-end versions, discontinued its cheapest model, and expanded Cybertruck sales to South Korea and the UAE amid slowing U.S. demand.

Cybertruck Program Head Departs After Eight Years

The renewed promotion follows the departure of Siddhant Awasthi, Tesla's Cybertruck program chief, who left the company after eight years. Awasthi, who joined as an intern in 2017 and later worked on the Model 3 and Gigafactory Shanghai projects, called leaving Tesla“one of the hardest decisions” of his life in a farewell post on X.

In late October, Tesla recalled approximately 6,200 Cybertrucks, roughly 10% of all sold, due to a faulty adhesive used on the off-road light bar. The pickup has also been named in lawsuits alleging defective door handles prevented passengers from escaping a crash that caused multiple deaths.

Another Key Executive Exits Tesla

Adding to the management churn, Tesla executive Emmanuel Lamacchia, who served as Model Y Program Manager, also announced his departure on Monday. He noted leading the Model Y global launch and overseeing its product roadmap across factories worldwide. Before joining Tesla, Lamacchia worked with Rolls-Royce.

Broader Pressure On Tesla's EV Strategy

Both the Cybertruck and the refreshed Model 3 missed top safety ratings earlier this year, adding pressure to Tesla's electric vehicle portfolio. The company continues to face challenges from higher U.S. tariffs on imported parts and slowing deliveries, even as it refocuses efforts on automation, AI-driven software, and humanoid robotics to diversify beyond cars.

