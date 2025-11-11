Border Crossing Operations Suspended Due To Power Outage At Diakivtsi Checkpoint
It is noted that the cause is the loss of industrial power supply as a result of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Specialists are working to restore electricity supply.
Border guards are urging those crossing the border with Romania to use the Krasnoilsk and Porubne checkpoints.
As reported by Ukrinform, due to another series of Russian strikes, users in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions have been left without power.
Photo: State Border Guard Service
