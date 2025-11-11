Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Crossing Operations Suspended Due To Power Outage At Diakivtsi Checkpoint

Border Crossing Operations Suspended Due To Power Outage At Diakivtsi Checkpoint


2025-11-11 06:06:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this.

It is noted that the cause is the loss of industrial power supply as a result of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Specialists are working to restore electricity supply.

Border guards are urging those crossing the border with Romania to use the Krasnoilsk and Porubne checkpoints.

As reported by Ukrinform, due to another series of Russian strikes, users in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions have been left without power.

Photo: State Border Guard Service

MENAFN11112025000193011044ID1110326012



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search