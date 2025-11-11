Georgia Superintendent Dr. Anton Anthony Re-Releases His Book Loving Education And Leads By Example In Hancock County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- From driving a school bus to leading academic improvement across the district, Hancock County Schools Superintendent Dr. Anton Anthony continues to demonstrate hands-on leadership and dedication to serving students.

Recently featured by 13WMAZ News, Dr. Anthony was seen behind the wheel of a yellow school bus, helping transport students to school during a driver shortage. His approach to leadership-grounded in service, humility, and accountability-has become a model for how small, rural districts can make big progress through teamwork and vision.

“I'm going to jump in because I have my CDLs and bus endorsements,” Dr. Anthony shared in the feature story.“I'm not going to sit around and say, 'Hey, my kids can't get to school.' My first instinct was as a father and educator-let's get our kids to school.”

Now in his second year as superintendent, Dr. Anthony has helped lead Hancock County Schools to significant improvement in multiple areas of student achievement. This year, the Georgia Department of Education recognized:

Hancock Central High School – Literacy Leader School for High-School Growth

Marvin E. Lewis Sr. Elementary School – Literacy Leader School for 3rd-Grade Gateway Growth

Across the district, student proficiency and growth scores have increased by more than 12 percent over the past year. The graduation rate also rose, continuing an upward trend that reflects consistent systems and leadership.

Dr. Anthony's educational philosophy is also captured in his re-released book, Loving Education: Restoring the Heart of Education, which focuses on bringing compassion and purpose back into teaching and learning. The book emphasizes five key principles-love, relationships, salesmanship, creativity, and problem-solving-and calls educators to lead with both heart and excellence.

“Education is a calling, not a position,” Dr. Anthony said.“When we truly love what we do and who we serve, students can feel it-and that's when transformation begins.”

Teachers across Hancock County say his leadership has reshaped the district's culture. Students describe a superintendent who not only knows their names but is willing to step into any role-teacher, driver, or coach-to support them.

As Hancock County continues to build on this progress, Dr. Anthony's example underscores a simple truth: leadership is not about titles, but service.

About Dr. Anton Anthony

Dr. Anton Anthony serves as Superintendent of Hancock County Schools in Sparta, Georgia. He holds educational specialist degrees in curriculum & instruction and educational leadership, as well as a doctorate in biblical studies, and has more than 15 years of experience as a teacher, principal, and district leader. He is the author of Loving Education: Restoring the Heart of Education, a book that emphasizes relationships, creativity, and problem-solving as the foundation for student success. Under his leadership, Hancock County Schools has achieved statewide recognition for growth in literacy.

About Hancock County Schools

Hancock County Schools is a small, rural district in middle Georgia that stands Bulldog Strong. Committed to growth and steady progress, the district focuses on empowering students, supporting educators, and improving daily through teamwork, innovation, and genuine care for its community.