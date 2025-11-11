Strong Gold Results From Teichman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-Grade Antimony Results From Sherlock HIGHLIGHTS

Mapping and geochemical sampling across the Teichman area in the Egina Gold Camp has defined multiple prospects over an area of 1.3 x 2.5 km, with strong potential along two main shear corridors. The Teichman area is situated directly south of the Novo-Northern Star Resources Egina Farm-in and Joint Venture. Teichman rock-chip assay results include peak values of 77.5 g/t Au and 51.4 g/t Au, with 11 of 87 samples collected grading > 10 g/t Au. The Teichman area is characterised by complex structure, multiple vein arrays, intense alteration and high-grade gold assay results. Drilling at the Sherlock Crossing prospect returned peak gold and antinomy results of 3 m @ 2.96 g/t Au and 1.86% Sb from 108 m in LCR0005 including 1 m @ 7.71 g/t Au and

4.77% Sb. The system remains open at depth. Access has been finalised for follow-up mapping and sampling at the Wyloo Sb-Ag-Au Prospect in late 2025 prior to planning drill targets for Q1 2026. Northern Star continues exploration on the Egina Joint Venture, with a current focus across three tenements of the Mallina Project, targeting the Croydon Anticline, and continued targeting of prospects surrounding Gillies in the Farno Joint Venture.

Commenting on the Company's Pilbara exploration activity, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said:“The team is extremely pleased with the early-stage results from exploration work completed at the Teichman area and drilling at Sherlock Crossing.

“The geological work at Teichman has highlighted several exciting prospective drill targets with complex geology and structure and significant areas of cover and we will continue to progress key work activities in the lead-up to a possible maiden drill program. Drilling at Sherlock has provided a significant Au-Sb intercept which is part of a much larger system and highlights the complexity of high-grade vein systems. This result sets an exciting platform for Novo to complete further work at Sherlock Crossing as we look to unlock the full gold and antimony potential of the prospect.”

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ( Novo or the Company ) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration programs completed across the Company's Pilbara project portfolio, including mapping and rock chip sampling results from the Teichman area, which is located in the Egina Gold Camp, scout drill results from the Sherlock Crossing Au-Sb prospect, and commitment from Northern Star on the Egina JV to continue exploration for major gold deposits.









Figure 1: Novo Pilbara and Onslow District Tenure showing priority gold prospects and location of the Teichman area and Sherlock Crossing drilling.

Egina Gold Camp - Teichman area

Novo is advancing gold exploration in the Teichman area, which is part of the Croydon JV (70% Novo and 30% Runnel Holdings Pty Ltd, an entity of Mark Gareth Creasy ( Creasy Group )).

Recent exploration completed including mapping, pXRF soil sampling and rock chip sampling, has been conducted in the Teichman area, situated directly south of the Novo-Northern Star Egina Farm-in and Joint Venture.

The project area includes multiple historic workings centred on two main mineralised shear zones over an area of approximately 2.5 by 1.3 km.

Novo's work focused on historic and recent workings, where historic high-grade rock chip samples included assays of up to 108 g/t Au from two main lines of workings: Teichman and Pride1, 2, 3,4,5 ( Appendix 2 ).

This was Novo's first pass on-ground exploration program to define targets for drilling, following discussions with the Mugarinya Community, allowing Novo access onto the Yandeyarra Reserve to conduct low impact exploration.

Exceptional rock chip assay results have been returned from multiple prospects sampled by Novo, confirming and expanding on previous sampling in the area, with peak results from prospects ( Table 1 ) including:



77.5 g/t Au, 9.3 g/t Ag and 0.24% Cu at Pride NNE

51.4 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag and 0.59% Cu at Pride N

6.9 g/t Au at Pride

30.3 g/t Au Teichman

17.5 g/t Au at Teichman N 38.3 g/t Au at Mountain Maid

Table 1: Significant rock chip results received recently from the Teichman area – full list of results is presented in Appendix 1

Sample ID Sample Type Prospect Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Height

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

ppm Ag

ppm R07441 Rock Chip Pride N 624163 7648152 221 4.0 950 0.6 R07442 Rock Chip Pride N 624167 7648150 221 51.4 5940 7.9 R07444 Rock Chip Pride N 624173 7648151 222 21.0 5800 3.5 R07450 Rock Chip Pride N 624273 7648195 219 7.4 1090 1.3 R07452 Rock Chip Pride N 624244 7648165 225 1.3 5 0.1 R07453 Rock Chip Pride N 624140 7648119 221 19.4 50 0.7 R07457 Float Pride NNE 624546 7648511 212 1.4 207 0.6 R07459 Float Pride NNE 624527 7648513 212 1.9 932 0.6 R07461 Float Pride NNE 624480 7648512 212 7.6 1230 1.9 R07462 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624473 7648516 208 77.5 2420 9.3 R07465 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624556 7648529 203 36.7 8720 6.3 R07467 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624548 7648586 212 13.2 916 2.6 R07468 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624557 7648598 216 7.9 565 2.1 R07469 Rock Chip Pride NNE 624562 7648606 208 4.4 1320 3.2 R07474 Rock Chip Pride 624101 7647746 219 6.9 583 1.3 R07494 Float Mountain Maid 623865 7647029 226 38.3 70 1.1 R07495 Rock Chip Mountain Maid 623883 7647031 227 10.1 1301 0.7 R07496 Rock Chip Mountain Maid 624055 7647082 219 2.1 19 0.2 R09043 Mullock Grab Teichman S 624814 7647089 198 10.4 25 0.4 R09044 Mullock Grab Teichman S 624821 7647098 196 17.5 106 0.7 R09047 Mullock Grab Teichman 624858 7647328 201 2.2 293 0.1 R09048 Mullock Grab Teichman 624905 7647329 202 30.3 53 0.7 R09049 Mullock Grab Teichman 624886 7647331 201 4.9 98 0.2 R09050 Mullock Grab Teichman 624797 7647243 208 4.6 75 0.1

The structural, lithological and regolith mapping program, in conjunction with the geochemical sampling, confirmed multiple shear-hosted gold targets along the Pride and Teichman trends ( Figure 2 ).

The Pride N and Pride NNE prospects show the strongest potential, with exploration work defining a 1.2 km corridor ( Figure 2, 3 ) of strong carbonate alteration and mineralisation with significant shallow cover, numerous workings and high-grade gold along a complex array of primary NE trending and second order shears.

Mineralisation includes flat to steep dipping laminated to massive quartz veins with variable sulphide, tourmaline and carbonate, focussed along the several shear orientations and cutting highly carbonated altered high-MgO basalt. Several gabbro bodies occur within the mineralised shear corridor, and concentrate mineralised veins along their margins, providing excellent rheological contrast.

The Teichman and Teichman South prospects within the Teichman Shear Zone, comprise two subparallel shears 80 m apart trending north-northeast with east-west dilatational jogs focusing mineralisation, creating a“ladder-vein” type target. Veining is typified by quartz-sulphide veins with minor Cu-oxides within strongly carbonate altered high-MgO basalt. Historic workings up to 15 m deep along two main E-W veins are present, where the trend goes undercover to the south.

Several targets have now been identified for follow-up work and fast tracking to drill-ready status. Significant shallow colluvial/alluvial cover occurs along much of the trend giving potential for blind discoveries, and mineralisation trends under the major unconformity of the Fortescue Group at Mountain Maid and 500 m south-southwest of Teichman South.

Further work will include drill planning and access negotiations prior to RC drilling multiple prospects.





Figure 2. Teichman prospects highlighting Novo rock chip results > 5 g/t Au and geological interpretation with regolith cover





Figure 3. Aerial view (looking NE) of the Pride Shear Zone highlighting historic workings, recent high grade (> 5 g/t Au) rock chip samples, outcrop geology and surficial cover (not coloured).

Sherlock Crossing Project

Scout RC drilling at Sherlock Crossing was completed in September 2025, comprising 8 holes for a total of 1,026 meters on 4 drill sections spaced at approximately 80m apart, centred around the historic Clarke Mine workings.

Peak results include:



3 m @ 2.96 g/t Au and 1.86% Sb from 108 m including 1 m @ 7.71 g/t Au and 4.7% Sb from 109 m in LCR005;

1 m @ 3.15 g/t Au and 84 ppm Sb from 19 m in LCR0001; and 1 m @ 1.05 g/t Au and 246 ppm Sb from 59m in LCR0001 open at depth.



Refer to Appendix 3 for full results.

The scout drill program targeted moderate to steeply dipping quartz veins beneath the historic Clarke Mine workings, hosted in a sequence of komatiitic to basaltic lithologies of the Louden Volcanics.

During exploration in late 2024, Novo collected rock chip samples which generated exceptional results including 4.7% and 3.1% Sb, and 146.7 ppm and 35.3 ppm Au 7. These samples were hand selected from mining spoils and may not be indicative of mineralisation in the district but do validate the high grades reported historically from mining activities.

Gold and antimony mineralisation in drilling occurs in intervals associated with thick intersections of quartz veining and silicified/carbonate altered ultramafic/mafic wall rock. Mineralisation is interpreted to be forming steeply plunging shoots or may manifest with pinch and swell geometries. Au-As-Sb results near the bottom of LCR0001 (Appendix 4) appear to vector downward at the end of hole, leaving mineralisation open at depth. Carbonate alteration at the base of LCR005 and LCR008, indicate that the system may be strengthening at depth and the key intercept is open down dip. ( Figure 4 4 ).

Figure 4. Sherlock Crossing RC drill plan with rock chip results previously announced 7,8and cross section showing key Au-Sb intercepts and As geochemistry. Carbonate alteration is strengthening, and mineralisation is open at depth. The results shown in Figure 4 may not be indicative of mineralisation in the district.

A coherent 1.5 km long soil anomaly6 remains untested by drilling to the southwest of the completed drill program. A heritage survey has been completed and POW for the southern portion of the soil anomaly has already been granted.

Work is now underway to; 1) assess the potential for a high-grade plunging shoot focused on the Clarke Sb-Au mine and 2) target the broader Sb-Au system.

Wyloo Project

At the Wyloo Project in the South Pilbara, follow up mapping and sampling is scheduled for November 2025, following the granting of access to Novo by the Traditional Owners.

Previous reconnaissance programs highlighted coherent Sb-Ag-Au anomalism with peak results from rock chip sampling of the polymetallic vein-style mineralisation including 482 g/t Ag, 1.29% Sb, 0.93 g/t Au, 2.6% Cu, 9.7% Pb and 15.95% Zn 9.

Drilling is planned for Q1 2026 pending heritage surveys and will target an ENE trending vein array, dipping 60 degrees to the ESE, striking over 150 m under cover in both directions 9. Sectional drilling will test the vertical metal zonation of the polymetallic vein system, grade and width of the mineralisation.

Egina Earn-in/JV (Northern Star earning a 50% interest) and Farno JV (Northern Star 75% /Novo 25%)

Northern Star completed an aircore program of 55 holes for 5785 m in the northern part of the Farno JV tenement E47/2502, spaced at approximately 100 m x 640 m: No significant intercepts were returned ( Figure 5 ).

Planned exploration for the Egina Earn-in and Farno JV's by Northern Star over the current quarter to December 2025, includes field mapping at the Gillies prospect on E47/2502, field reconnaissance over the Croyden Anticline at the Mallina Project on tenements E47/3782, E47/3774 and E47/3776 as well as desktop studies on tenements E47/3625, E47/3783, E47/3812 and M47/561 (Station Peak) ( Figure 5 ).

Figure 5. Northern Star - Novo Egina Joint Venture and Farno JV tenements with planned activity for

H2 2025 and location of recent aircore drilling.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, as well as verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure. Mr Groves is an Exploration Manager at Novo.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at Novo's Pilbara tenure is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo's Pilbara tenure is extracted from the Company's ASX announcements referred to in endnotes 6, 7, 8 and 9, each of which is available to view at . The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR+ at and at ) in the Company's prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

1 Refer to Chalice/De Grey Mining 2007 WAMEX report A77811

2 Refer to Chalice/De Grey Mining 2008 WAMEX report A81531

3 Refer to De Grey Mining's ASX announcement for highlight gold results, which was released on 09 April 2008 titled EXPLORATION RESULTS GENERATE NEW EXPLORATION TARGETS AT YANDEYARRA JOINT VENTURE PROJECT

4 Refer to De Grey Mining's ASX announcement for highlight gold results, which was released on22 January 2008 titled RECONNAISSANCE ROCK SAMPLING CONFIRMS GOLD AND COPPER POTENTIAL AT YANDEYARRA

5 Refer to Top Iron's 2013 – WAMEX report A102861

6 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 20 June 2025, Pilbara Exploration Update High-Grade Gold and Antimony Targets

7 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 10 December 2024 - Pilbara Exploration

8 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 12 September 2024 – Evaluation of Pilbara Antimony-Gold Potential Generates Positive Results 9 refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 04 September 2025 – Drilling Commences at Sherlock Crossing Gold-Antimony Prospect



Appendix 1: Results for recent rock chip samples collected in the Teichman area. Coordinates are MGA2020 Z50. Elements of interest including Au, Cu and Ag are listed.

Sample ID Sample Type Year Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m) Au (g/t) Cu ppm Ag ppm R07431 Rock Chip 2025 624194 7648194 223 <0.03 16 0.02 R07432 Rock Chip 2025 624195 7648193 222 <0.03 17 0.01 R07433 Rock Chip 2025 624195 7648192 221 <0.03 7 0.01 R07434 Rock Chip 2025 624189 7648190 219 0.04 75 0.02 R07435 Rock Chip 2025 624200 7648204 202 <0.03 8 0.01 R07436 Rock Chip 2025 624196 7648205 213 <0.03 37 0.02 R07437 Rock Chip 2025 624178 7648183 215 <0.03 9 0.08 R07438 Rock Chip 2025 624179 7648182 223 <0.03 218 0.05 R07439 Rock Chip 2025 624168 7648168 222 0.1 2200 0.95 R07440 Rock Chip 2025 624155 7648153 221 0.81 1360 0.43 R07441 Rock Chip 2025 624163 7648152 221 3.95 950 0.64 R07442 Rock Chip 2025 624167 7648150 221 51.35 5940 7.93 R07443 Rock Chip 2025 624172 7648150 222 0.17 130 0.12 R07444 Rock Chip 2025 624173 7648151 222 21.06 5800 3.48 R07445 Rock Chip 2025 624222 7648194 219 0.25 84 0.05 R07446 Rock Chip 2025 624232 7648180 218 <0.03 62.1 0.07 R07447 Rock Chip 2025 624240 7648162 221 0.1 9 0.03 R07449 Rock Chip 2025 624270 7648193 218 0.06 206 0.06 R07450 Rock Chip 2025 624273 7648195 219 7.36 1090 1.29 R07451 Rock Chip 2025 624255 7648167 228 0.06 8 0.06 R07452 Rock Chip 2025 624244 7648165 225 1.28 5 0.07 R07453 Rock Chip 2025 624140 7648119 221 19.43 50 0.66 R07454 Rock Chip 2025 624090 7648063 223 <0.03 117 0.04 R07455 Rock Chip 2025 624069 7648071 225 <0.03 315 0.01 R07456 Rock Chip 2025 624138 7648157 222 <0.03 264 0.06 R07457 Float 2025 624546 7648511 212 1.44 207 0.6 R07458 Float 2025 624539 7648510 212 0.79 413 0.14 R07459 Float 2025 624527 7648513 212 1.94 932 0.57 R07460 Float 2025 624513 7648509 211 0.32 94 0.04 R07461 Float 2025 624480 7648512 212 7.62 1230 1.88 R07462 Rock Chip 2025 624473 7648516 208 77.49 2420 9.33 R07464 Rock Chip 2025 624626 7648525 201 0.14 25 0.04 R07465 Rock Chip 2025 624556 7648529 203 36.65 8720 6.25 R07466 Rock Chip 2025 624522 7648508 223 0.1 28 0.03 R07467 Rock Chip 2025 624548 7648586 212 13.18 916 2.63 R07468 Rock Chip 2025 624557 7648598 216 7.9 565 2.09 R07469 Rock Chip 2025 624562 7648606 208 4.43 1320 3.15 R07470 Rock Chip 2025 624668 7648579 208 0.04 30 0.02 R07471 Rock Chip 2025 624086 7647722 219 <0.03 77 0.12 R07472 Rock Chip 2025 624095 7647718 219 <0.03 51 0.15 R07473 Rock Chip 2025 624113 7647714 219 <0.03 30 0.05 R07474 Rock Chip 2025 624101 7647746 219 6.91 583 1.28 R07475 Rock Chip 2025 624755 7649080 213 <0.03 403 0.19 R07476 Rock Chip 2025 624757 7649082 211 0.07 557 0.33 R07477 Rock Chip 2025 624749 7649071 227 <0.03 161 0.12 R07479 Rock Chip 2025 624741 7649055 230 0.29 946 0.15 R07480 Rock Chip 2025 624727 7649046 220 0.12 27 0.1 R07481 Rock Chip 2025 624721 7649008 242 <0.03 18.6 0.07 R07482 Rock Chip 2025 624688 7649026 247 0.04 38 0.07 R07483 Rock Chip 2025 624727 7649059 227 0.17 149 0.12 R07484 Rock Chip 2025 624763 7649112 221 <0.03 37 0.05 R07485 Rock Chip 2025 624758 7649174 226 <0.03 52 0.04 R07486 Rock Chip 2025 624658 7648936 239 <0.03 42 0.02 R07487 Rock Chip 2025 624783 7648976 230 0.03 12 0.11 R07488 Rock Chip 2025 624797 7648852 215 <0.03 15 0.01 R07489 Rock Chip 2025 624820 7648843 218 <0.03 3 0.01 R07490 Rock Chip 2025 624817 7648840 219 <0.03 6 0.01 R07491 Float 2025 624826 7648834 219 <0.03 4 <0.01 R07492 Rock Chip 2025 623969 7647077 220 <0.03 5 0.02 R07494 Float 2025 623865 7647029 226 38.32 70 1.08 R07495 Rock Chip 2025 623883 7647031 227 10.14 1301 0.68 R07496 Rock Chip 2025 624055 7647082 219 2.08 19 0.19 R07497 Rock Chip 2025 624174 7647289 210 0.03 4 0.01 R07498 Rock Chip 2025 624197 7647318 214 <0.03 5 0.01 R07499 Rock Chip 2025 623852 7648124 229 <0.03 133 0.01 R07500 Rock Chip 2025 623838 7648114 229 <0.03 64 0.04 R07544 Rock Chip 2025 623956 7648136 224 <0.03 644 0.34 R07545 Rock Chip 2025 624736 7647025 201 <0.03 6 0.01 R07731 Rock Chip 2025 624853 7647360 207 <0.03 37 0.02 R07732 Rock Chip 2025 624868 7647391 207 <0.03 4 0.01 R07733 Rock Chip 2025 624935 7647461 204 0.51 188 0.05 R07734 Rock Chip 2025 624949 7647511 208 <0.03 3 0.03 R07735 Rock Chip 2025 624975 7647537 209 0.23 142 0.05 R07736 Rock Chip 2025 624979 7647547 206 <0.03 422 0.16 R07737 Rock Chip 2025 624997 7647601 212 <0.03 4 0.01 R07738 Rock Chip 2025 625057 7647686 207 <0.03 3 0.01 R07739 Rock Chip 2025 625090 7647732 210 <0.03 530 0.16 R07741 Rock Chip 2025 623360 7647520 217 <0.03 2130 0.31 R09041 Rock Chip 2025 624723 7646999 202 <0.03 8 0.01 R09042 Rock Chip 2025 624721 7646995 202 <0.03 3 <0.01 R09043 Mullock Grab 2025 624814 7647089 198 10.38 25 0.44 R09044 Mullock Grab 2025 624821 7647098 196 17.47 106 0.65 R09046 Mullock Grab 2025 624840 7647093 206 0.09 41 0.06 R09047 Mullock Grab 2025 624858 7647328 201 2.16 293 0.11 R09048 Mullock Grab 2025 624905 7647329 202 30.33 53 0.7 R09049 Mullock Grab 2025 624886 7647331 201 4.86 98 0.23 R09050 Mullock Grab 2025 624797 7647243 208 4.61 75 0.05

Appendix 2: Results presented for all referenced historic rock chip samples 1,2,3 ,4,5 collected at the Teichman Area, including company and year collected. Coordinates are MGA2020 Z50.

Sample ID Sample Type Year Company Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m)* Au (g/t) P546344 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624908 7647318 175 25.5 P546345 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624479 7648518 225 32.3 P546346 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624751 7649070 250 0.63 P546347 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624726 7649058 250 0.08 P546348 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624726 7649058 250 0.07 P546349 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624729 7649066 250 7.13 P546350 Rock Chip 2007 Chalice/De Grey 624740 7649258 225 0.06 55021 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624833 7647098 220 4.31 55022 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 625561 7647764 220 0.02 55023 Float 2008 Chalice/De Grey 623870 7647033 220 0.06 55024 Mullock Grab 2008 Chalice/De Grey 623870 7647033 220 42.8 55025 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624109 7647751 220 0.16 55026 Mullock Grab 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624109 7647751 220 1.59 55027 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624418 7648143 220 19.3 55028 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624546 7648506 220 0.13 55029 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624554 7648524 220 52.4 55030 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624587 7648520 220 0.47 55031 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624468 7648524 220 108.0 55032 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624729 7649067 220 1.50 55033 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624748 7649071 220 0.20 55034 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624750 7649071 220 0.61 55035 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624743 7649222 220 0.04 55036 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624739 7649180 220 0.38 55037 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624757 7649307 220 0.05 55041 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624563 7648599 220 15.0 550151 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624286 7648280 220 0.05 550152 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624187 7648294 220 0.00 550153 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624710 7648796 220 0.06 550154 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624886 7649236 220 0.00 550206 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624750 7649072 220 0.95 550301 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624529 7648576 220 11.6 550302 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624667 7648581 220 0.81 550303 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624772 7649246 220 0.09 550304 Rock Chip 2008 Chalice/De Grey 624780 7649251 220 0.02 TH-07 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624859 7647333 220 15.2 TH-08 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624896 7647323 220 3.05 TH-09 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624907 7647335 220 34.5 TH-10 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624814 7647093 220 43.8 TH-11 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624844 7647106 220 17.1 TH-12 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624831 7647078 220 0.55 TH-13 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624548 7648511 220 1.46 TH-14 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624552 7648509 220 0.16 TH-15 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624552 7648509 220 0.09 TH-16 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 624560 7648602 220 4.57 TH-17 Rock Chip 2013 Top Iron 625717 7649292 220 0.02

Appendix 3: Location of RC drillholes from Sherlock Crossing including significant intercepts. A 0.3 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations. Coordinates and azimuth are MGA2020 Z50.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m)

Height

(m) Dip Azi Hole Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au g/t Sb ppm LCR0001 563344 7675078 33 -70 107 60 19 20 1 3.15 84 36 37 1 0.38 78 59 60 1 1.05 246 LCR0002 563276 7674932 34 -60 107 126 NSI NSI NSI LCR0003 563288 7675006 31 -61 97 108 NSI NSI NSI LCR0004 563231 7675029 31 -60 107 192 76 77 1 0.4 NA LCR0005 563266 7675098 32 -59 106 168 108 111 3 2.96 18570 incl 109 110 1 7.71 47700 LCR0006 563341 7675162 35 -60 110 90 NSI NSI NSI LCR0007 563272 7675176 33 -61 108 168 NSI NSI NSI LCR0008 563301 7675090 32 -60 106 114 NSI NSI NSI

Appendix 4: Results from RC drillholes from Sherlock Crossing including assay data and pXRF data for selected elements including Au, Sb and As for lab assay data, and As, Sb, Cu, CaO, Cr, MgO and Ni for 1m pXRF results. Coordinates and azimuth are MGA2020 Z50.

Hole ID Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Sample ID Au (ppm) As (ppm) Sb (ppm) As (ppm) pXRF CaO pct pXRF Cr (ppm) pXRF Cu (ppm) pXRF MgO pct pXRF Ni (ppm) pXRF Sb (ppm) pXRF LCR0001 0 1 WK09908 0.01 125 2.8 297 56 3.3 99 22.6 LCR0001 1 2 WK09909 0.01 13 1.3 182 52 3.5 79 35.1 LCR0001 2 3 WK09911 0.02 12 0.8 242 50 4.1 107 21 LCR0001 3 4 WK09912 0.01 10 0.9 254 62 5.3 103 23.9 LCR0001 4 5 WK09913 0.01 19 0.5 293 67 5.9 108 36.7 LCR0001 5 6 WK09914 -0.01 6 0.5 281 72 6 121 15.3 LCR0001 6 7 WK09915 0.01 10 1.8 395 64 7.1 118 18.8 LCR0001 7 8 WK09916 0.01 8 0.6 316 50 4.6 110 20.4 LCR0001 8 9 WK09917 0.01 29 1.9 296 57 4.4 113 42.7 LCR0001 9 10 WK09918 0.01 12 2.9 341 64 4.2 115 41.6 LCR0001 10 11 WK09919 -0.01 6 3 284 48 5 95 43.1 LCR0001 11 12 WK09920 0.01 15 2.5 285 47 4.7 114 33.2 LCR0001 12 13 WK09921 0.01 4 2.8 198 51 3.5 71 41.5 LCR0001 13 14 WK09922 -0.01 0 3.9 216 47 5.6 94 43.9 LCR0001 14 15 WK09923 -0.01 5 2 16 0 3.6 28 16.6 LCR0001 15 16 WK09924 -0.01 3 3.7 241 45 5.8 101 31.6 LCR0001 16 17 WK09926 -0.01 0 1.4 53 13 2.1 32 14.9 LCR0001 17 18 WK09927 -0.01 4 4.4 208 45 7 105 60.4 LCR0001 18 19 WK09928 -0.01 9 4.2 306 34 5.3 115 58.2 LCR0001 19 20 WK09929 3.15 1000 84.5 53 0.9 120 20 5.5 71 33.4 LCR0001 20 21 WK09930 0.13 257 88.2 418 1.3 356 34 7.1 122 91.8 LCR0001 21 22 WK09931 0.02 43.1 89.5 27 3.7 397 49 7.4 119 56 LCR0001 22 23 WK09932 0.01 14 5 341 66 6.6 127 60.8 LCR0001 23 24 WK09933 0.02 16 5.8 391 54 7.2 108 58.5 LCR0001 24 25 WK09934 -0.01 6 5.3 428 76 5.3 128 64.2 LCR0001 25 26 WK09935 0.01 7 5.9 436 48 6.1 119 64.5 LCR0001 26 27 WK09936 -0.01 4 6.9 425 72 7.1 123 48.2 LCR0001 27 28 WK09937 -0.01 3 6 356 51 4.8 98 53.4 LCR0001 28 29 WK09938 -0.01 3 4.4 415 46 5.5 90 52.6 LCR0001 29 30 WK09939 -0.01 5 5.8 405 46 6.3 131 75.5 LCR0001 30 31 WK09941 -0.01 12 4.1 290 36 4.4 88 55.1 LCR0001 31 32 WK09942 0.01 36 3.8 333 53 7.7 156 35.8 LCR0001 32 33 WK09943 0.01 56 2.8 367 50 2.8 107 33.9 LCR0001 33 34 WK09944 -0.01 22 4 362 28 4.5 98 35.2 LCR0001 34 35 WK09945 -0.01 16 5.7 377 42 8.7 133 29.1 LCR0001 35 36 WK09946 -0.01 37.5 66.9 30 5.6 406 46 7.6 129 33.3 LCR0001 36 37 WK09947 0.38 2130 78 930 5.3 366 27 3.2 87 39.6 LCR0001 37 38 WK09948 0.22 619 76.3 357 2.2 355 35 4.6 102 60.6 LCR0001 38 39 WK09949 0.01 92.1 50.3 82 1 440 37 7.7 135 31 LCR0001 39 40 WK09951 0.01 53 3.4 497 60 4.7 122 36.9 LCR0001 40 41 WK09952 0.01 54 2.7 405 39 8.1 122 25 LCR0001 41 42 WK09953 0.06 101 3.4 343 58 5.2 113 44.5 LCR0001 42 43 WK09954 0.01 56 2.4 412 52 6.6 163 34.2 LCR0001 43 44 WK09955 -0.01 52 1 333 57 5.7 141 53.3 LCR0001 44 45 WK09956 -0.01 35 0.6 254 43 5.1 98 37.4 LCR0001 45 46 WK09957 0.01 19 2.7 267 26 3.2 74 29.5 LCR0001 46 47 WK09958 -0.01 12 1.9 333 49 3.5 99 34.7 LCR0001 47 48 WK09959 0.01 15 4.7 487 46 7.6 111 41.9 LCR0001 48 49 WK09961 -0.01 11 3.3 432 78 8.5 113 45.3 LCR0001 49 50 WK09962 0.01 5 4.5 547 60 8.3 153 52.5 LCR0001 50 51 WK09963 -0.01 7 3.6 433 74 8.5 124 65.4 LCR0001 51 52 WK09964 -0.01 3 1.9 389 45 3.7 106 50.7 LCR0001 52 53 WK09965 -0.01 6 3.3 322 59 7.6 141 58.1 LCR0001 53 54 WK09966 -0.01 4 3.5 183 52 5.1 87 57.9 LCR0001 54 55 WK09967 -0.01 8 4 387 49 4.4 105 63.9 LCR0001 55 56 WK09968 -0.01 10 4.5 378 56 4.8 115 65.4 LCR0001 56 57 WK09969 -0.01 7 5 406 44 7.1 139 47.9 LCR0001 57 58 WK09970 -0.01 21 4.2 345 55 4.4 126 49.3 LCR0001 58 59 WK09971 0.01 48.8 35.6 44 3.9 354 40 5.5 112 32.9 LCR0001 59 60 WK09972 1.05 2920 246 1127 6 236 43 3.6 83 173.4 LCR0002 0 1 WK09973 0.01 25 11.5 131 34 2.7 79 0 LCR0002 1 2 WK09974 -0.01 16 11.3 155 36 2.2 78 0 LCR0002 2 3 WK09976 0.01 10 4.7 140 41 1 95 0 LCR0002 3 4 WK09977 -0.01 4 2.6 298 29 2.9 93 0 LCR0002 4 5 WK09978 0.01 4 4.6 494 44 6.4 139 0 LCR0002 5 6 WK09979 -0.01 5 2.2 718 61 4.8 180 0 LCR0002 6 7 WK09980 0.01 4 6.9 791 50 4.5 211 0 LCR0002 7 8 WK09981 -0.01 3 7.3 874 71 6.9 235 0 LCR0002 8 9 WK09982 -0.01 5 1.6 467 64 3.1 168 0 LCR0002 9 10 WK09983 0.02 3 2.8 754 45 6.1 200 0 LCR0002 10 11 WK09984 -0.01 3 4.9 645 59 4.9 211 0 LCR0002 11 12 WK09985 -0.01 0 4.5 813 52 5.9 218 0 LCR0002 12 13 WK09986 -0.01 0 6.8 765 52 5.8 211 0 LCR0002 13 14 WK09987 -0.01 0 2.2 813 70 6.6 267 0 LCR0002 14 15 WK09988 -0.01 0 4 713 48 5.2 217 0 LCR0002 15 16 WK09989 -0.01 3 4.1 791 22 7.4 213 0 LCR0002 16 17 WK09991 -0.01 0 5.2 809 41 5.5 195 0 LCR0002 17 18 WK09992 -0.01 0 3.7 837 53 6.4 230 0 LCR0002 18 19 WK09993 -0.01 4 3.7 848 46 8.2 210 0 LCR0002 19 20 WK09994 -0.01 0 4.1 797 67 8.3 197 0 LCR0002 20 21 WK09995 0.01 0 4 1087 59 11.3 364 0 LCR0002 21 22 WK09996 0.01 0 3.6 884 28 7.8 270 0 LCR0002 22 23 WK09997 -0.01 0 3.7 887 20 8.9 247 0 LCR0002 23 24 WK09998 -0.01 0 3.6 797 34 6.8 216 0 LCR0002 24 25 WK09999 -0.01 3 5.5 1005 36 8.9 217 0 LCR0002 25 26 WK10001 -0.01 5 4 941 49 8 319 0 LCR0002 26 27 WK10002 0.03 3 4.1 829 65 6.8 237 0 LCR0002 27 28 WK10003 0.01 4 5.3 867 23 7.7 265 0 LCR0002 28 29 WK10004 -0.01 0 7.2 956 35 10.1 245 0 LCR0002 29 30 WK10005 0.01 3 6.4 914 47 9.6 224 0 LCR0002 30 31 WK10006 -0.01 7 7.8 833 18 5 217 0 LCR0002 31 32 WK10007 -0.01 0 4.1 1050 32 6.9 210 0 LCR0002 32 33 WK10008 -0.01 0 5.7 873 44 5.3 244 0 LCR0002 33 34 WK10009 -0.01 0 6.9 1039 23 8.5 268 0 LCR0002 34 35 WK10011 0.02 4 6.7 807 34 6.5 217 0 LCR0002 35 36 WK10012 -0.01 0 5.3 974 17 6.3 264 0 LCR0002 36 37 WK10013 0.01 0 6.4 817 45 5.2 195 0 LCR0002 37 38 WK10014 -0.01 0 4.9 1025 30 6.3 268 0 LCR0002 38 39 WK10015 -0.01 3 5.4 985 149 5.4 245 0 LCR0002 39 40 WK10016 -0.01 0 7.7 887 30 6.7 236 0 LCR0002 40 41 WK10017 -0.01 0 6.7 894 33 8 215 0 LCR0002 41 42 WK10018 -0.01 0 4.7 926 20 8.1 250 0 LCR0002 42 43 WK10019 -0.01 0 5.4 816 46 7.3 266 0 LCR0002 43 44 WK10020 -0.01 0 6.1 855 79 6.2 281 0 LCR0002 44 45 WK10021 -0.01 0 4.3 873 67 7.1 264 0 LCR0002 45 46 WK10022 -0.01 11 4.4 854 44 5 268 0 LCR0002 46 47 WK10023 -0.01 0 7.1 719 23 6.2 263 0 LCR0002 47 48 WK10024 -0.01 0 4.7 748 97 6.1 260 0 LCR0002 48 49 WK10026 -0.01 3 7 942 39 7.1 240 7.4 LCR0002 49 50 WK10027 -0.01 3 3.6 857 0 5.7 210 0 LCR0002 50 51 WK10028 -0.01 0 4.3 848 32 8.2 264 0 LCR0002 51 52 WK10029 -0.01 3 3.5 797 51 6.3 300 0 LCR0002 52 53 WK10030 -0.01 0 4 933 255 6.3 307 0 LCR0002 53 54 WK10031 -0.01 0 4.5 867 29 8 270 0 LCR0002 54 55 WK10032 -0.01 0 4.4 737 31 5 232 12.4 LCR0002 55 56 WK10033 -0.01 2 4 952 25 9.1 279 0 LCR0002 56 57 WK10034 -0.01 0 4.1 846 28 6.8 267 11 LCR0002 57 58 WK10035 -0.01 0 4.1 735 21 6.5 265 10 LCR0002 58 59 WK10036 0.01 3 5.1 964 84 5.7 244 15.2 LCR0002 59 60 WK10037 -0.01 0 3.7 943 93 6.8 276 8.7 LCR0002 60 61 WK10038 -0.01 2 3.2 896 23 7.9 246 9.1 LCR0002 61 62 WK10039 0.01 5 4.6 949 67 7.3 246 37.9 LCR0002 62 63 WK10041 -0.01 0 3.7 978 30 7.2 284 31.7 LCR0002 63 64 WK10042 -0.01 0 5.7 875 67 6.5 222 38.1 LCR0002 64 65 WK10043 -0.01 3 4 971 24 7 280 23.1 LCR0002 65 66 WK10044 -0.01 0 4.7 796 29 4.9 210 61.4 LCR0002 66 67 WK10045 -0.01 0 4.3 771 23 7.7 291 31 LCR0002 67 68 WK10046 -0.01 0 4 964 35 5.7 260 64.2 LCR0002 68 69 WK10047 -0.01 4 3.5 838 29 4.5 188 17.3 LCR0002 69 70 WK10048 -0.01 0 4.4 856 50 4.7 185 0 LCR0002 70 71 WK10049 -0.01 0 5.6 886 32 5.6 157 0 LCR0002 71 72 WK10051 -0.01 0 10.3 872 20 5.9 222 33.2 LCR0002 72 73 WK10052 -0.01 0 9.6 804 27 6.4 208 43.5 LCR0002 73 74 WK10053 -0.01 0 5.5 900 32 5.1 235 11.6 LCR0002 74 75 WK10054 -0.01 0 5.5 893 33 7.8 234 11 LCR0002 75 76 WK10055 -0.01 0 9.8 749 19 7.4 227 0 LCR0002 76 77 WK10056 -0.01 14 9.3 907 31 6.7 215 45.3 LCR0002 77 78 WK10057 0.01 94 13.6 856 59 3.8 210 127.6 LCR0002 78 79 WK10058 0.01 9 6.6 850 39 5.8 206 26.6 LCR0002 79 80 WK10059 -0.01 8 6.9 846 16 8.2 247 39.7 LCR0002 80 81 WK10061 -0.01 0 6.6 915 15 11.4 252 21 LCR0002 81 82 WK10062 -0.01 0 6 901 25 10.7 273 25.7 LCR0002 82 83 WK10063 -0.01 5 5.9 628 47 5.9 152 28.8 LCR0002 83 84 WK10064 -0.01 0 6.4 886 36 7.5 231 37.3 LCR0002 84 85 WK10065 -0.01 0 3.7 869 19 6 195 34 LCR0002 85 86 WK10066 -0.01 0 4.9 855 24 7.3 287 38.2 LCR0002 86 87 WK10067 -0.01 0 4.9 847 88 7.8 244 36 LCR0002 87 88 WK10068 -0.01 4 6.4 1049 37 8.7 244 26.8 LCR0002 88 89 WK10069 -0.01 0 3.8 829 0 7.2 207 21.2 LCR0002 89 90 WK10070 -0.01 0 7.3 940 22 7.3 237 14.8 LCR0002 90 91 WK10071 -0.01 4 13.4 841 19 9.8 189 24.3 LCR0002 91 92 WK10072 -0.01 0 5.7 988 42 9.5 266 23.7 LCR0002 92 93 WK10073 -0.01 0 5.2 1022 51 8.8 274 18.9 LCR0002 93 94 WK10074 0.04 3 3.9 651 27 7.9 211 9.7 LCR0002 94 95 WK10076 -0.01 0 6.6 900 53 6.9 213 13.3 LCR0002 95 96 WK10077 -0.01 0 5.6 1045 24 11 255 10.4 LCR0002 96 97 WK10078 -0.01 0 5 943 23 9 271 10.8 LCR0002 97 98 WK10079 -0.01 22 5.2 744 31 6.7 217 0 LCR0002 98 99 WK10080 -0.01 4 4 695 324 6 226 14 LCR0002 99 100 WK10081 -0.01 10 6.3 1032 30 10.6 261 14.4 LCR0002 100 101 WK10082 -0.01 5 5.7 915 31 8 240 0 LCR0002 101 102 WK10083 -0.01 0 6.6 996 43 7.6 239 0 LCR0002 102 103 WK10084 -0.01 3 4.9 863 20 4.3 198 8.5 LCR0002 103 104 WK10085 -0.01 3 5 1138 30 5.2 263 21.6 LCR0002 104 105 WK10086 -0.01 3 7.9 930 30 6.6 236 0 LCR0002 105 106 WK10087 -0.01 0 6.6 876 45 8.8 269 0 LCR0002 106 107 WK10088 -0.01 0 12.6 474 24 5.7 154 0 LCR0002 107 108 WK10089 -0.01 5 10.8 896 37 10.4 226 0 LCR0002 108 109 WK10091 -0.01 0 8.8 720 44 6.1 177 0 LCR0002 109 110 WK10092 -0.01 0 4.8 782 17 8.2 182 7.3 LCR0002 110 111 WK10093 -0.01 5 5 890 33 7.2 220 26.5 LCR0002 111 112 WK10094 -0.01 4 4.8 970 17 11.7 254 12.7 LCR0002 112 113 WK10095 -0.01 4 11.6 865 26 7.9 239 7.9 LCR0002 113 114 WK10096 -0.01 5 5.2 1011 40 7 271 0 LCR0002 114 115 WK10097 -0.01 0 7 1114 42 8.3 257 17.2 LCR0002 115 116 WK10098 -0.01 0 9.1 976 54 7.4 223 0 LCR0002 116 117 WK10099 -0.01 3 5.5 937 87 5.5 243 0 LCR0002 117 118 WK10101 -0.01 4 5.3 883 69 5.7 217 11.5 LCR0002 118 119 WK10102 -0.01 3 4.2 866 30 5.2 263 11.8 LCR0002 119 120 WK10103 -0.01 3 4.9 893 62 12.2 309 16.4 LCR0002 120 121 WK10104 -0.01 4 5.1 1175 37 9.5 333 7 LCR0002 121 122 WK10105 -0.01 0 5.1 972 30 8.1 277 9.7 LCR0002 122 123 WK10106 -0.01 0 5.9 830 42 5.2 214 0 LCR0002 123 124 WK10107 -0.01 3 6.1 824 43 5.1 270 10.1 LCR0002 124 125 WK10108 -0.01 0 7.4 874 29 4.9 262 0 LCR0002 125 126 WK10109 -0.01 0 6.4 926 39 4.8 239 0 LCR0003 0 1 WK10111 0.01 3 7.4 72 22 1.5 61 0 LCR0003 1 2 WK10112 -0.01 3 9.2 248 46 2.9 85 0 LCR0003 2 3 WK10113 -0.01 3 9.6 120 33 2.1 70 0 LCR0003 3 4 WK10114 -0.01 0 24.5 113 26 1.1 68 0 LCR0003 4 5 WK10115 -0.01 7 16.4 188 33 2.8 76 0 LCR0003 5 6 WK10116 -0.01 8 7.5 255 41 3.1 83 0 LCR0003 6 7 WK10117 -0.01 9 6.6 296 53 3 102 7.6 LCR0003 7 8 WK10118 -0.01 8 6.4 245 48 4.5 90 0 LCR0003 8 9 WK10119 -0.01 9 5.1 167 36 2.5 90 7.8 LCR0003 9 10 WK10120 -0.01 5 5.4 218 48 4.4 111 7.6 LCR0003 10 11 WK10121 -0.01 4 5.2 272 57 3.4 104 0 LCR0003 11 12 WK10122 -0.01 9 5.5 250 55 4.4 86 0 LCR0003 12 13 WK10123 -0.01 16 4.4 180 76 5.5 113 0 LCR0003 13 14 WK10124 0.04 61 2.7 165 54 4.5 95 0 LCR0003 14 15 WK10126 0.01 20 2.3 167 59 3.6 108 7 LCR0003 15 16 WK10127 -0.01 6 3.8 139 53 3.2 79 0 LCR0003 16 17 WK10128 -0.01 11 4.7 230 48 3.4 98 0 LCR0003 17 18 WK10129 -0.01 11 6.2 275 52 5.2 102 0 LCR0003 18 19 WK10130 -0.01 22 9.2 210 57 5.2 91 0 LCR0003 19 20 WK10131 0.11 172 3.8 155 15 2.4 63 11.3 LCR0003 20 21 WK10132 0.01 48 4.1 299 64 6.9 104 0 LCR0003 21 22 WK10133 -0.01 24 4.3 249 51 3.1 93 0 LCR0003 22 23 WK10134 0.01 7 4 241 40 4.5 87 0 LCR0003 23 24 WK10135 -0.01 16 4.5 303 55 5.5 117 0 LCR0003 24 25 WK10136 -0.01 31 3.8 257 53 2.6 109 0 LCR0003 25 26 WK10137 0.14 411 3.4 243 76 5.8 119 11.1 LCR0003 26 27 WK10138 0.01 36 4 273 54 3.9 98 0 LCR0003 27 28 WK10139 -0.01 17 3.6 193 46 2.1 89 0 LCR0003 28 29 WK10141 -0.01 13 4.6 171 55 3 97 0 LCR0003 29 30 WK10142 -0.01 7 5.5 171 49 4.2 109 0 LCR0003 30 31 WK10143 -0.01 4 5.9 227 46 4.7 100 0 LCR0003 31 32 WK10144 -0.01 3 7.1 217 54 3.4 95 0 LCR0003 32 33 WK10145 -0.01 8 7.5 205 72 4 103 0 LCR0003 33 34 WK10146 -0.01 11 6.5 201 67 4.4 107 7.9 LCR0003 34 35 WK10147 -0.01 6 6.2 167 57 3.7 104 0 LCR0003 35 36 WK10148 -0.01 8 7.8 187 47 5.3 97 0 LCR0003 36 37 WK10149 -0.01 7 7.6 186 58 7 115 0 LCR0003 37 38 WK10151 0.01 11 6.5 171 57 6.2 108 0 LCR0003 38 39 WK10152 0.01 5 6.7 195 62 6.3 111 0 LCR0003 39 40 WK10153 -0.01 6 6.6 193 44 7.6 121 0 LCR0003 40 41 WK10154 -0.01 5 7.3 179 38 5.7 119 0 LCR0003 41 42 WK10155 0.01 0 7.2 172 48 5.6 101 0 LCR0003 42 43 WK10156 0.01 3 7 195 59 6.3 115 0 LCR0003 43 44 WK10157 -0.01 7 6.7 211 60 6.9 121 0 LCR0003 44 45 WK10158 0.01 6 7.1 220 47 6.2 109 0 LCR0003 45 46 WK10159 -0.01 8 6.1 207 48 6.3 109 0 LCR0003 46 47 WK10161 0.01 13 5.9 216 56 4.6 122 0 LCR0003 47 48 WK10162 -0.01 7 5.8 201 55 6.7 125 0 LCR0003 48 49 WK10163 -0.01 4 5.6 269 51 6.6 119 8.3 LCR0003 49 50 WK10164 -0.01 5 5.7 486 61 8 145 0 LCR0003 50 51 WK10165 -0.01 0 5.4 775 41 7 213 0 LCR0003 51 52 WK10166 -0.01 5 6.4 827 29 8.4 222 10.5 LCR0003 52 53 WK10167 -0.01 0 5.2 1127 46 6.3 253 0 LCR0003 53 54 WK10168 -0.01 3 4.8 566 68 7.6 198 0 LCR0003 54 55 WK10169 -0.01 2 4.6 539 31 7 183 0 LCR0003 55 56 WK10170 -0.01 4 4.9 680 32 6.7 198 8.1 LCR0003 56 57 WK10171 -0.01 0 4.6 656 43 6.7 254 0 LCR0003 57 58 WK10172 -0.01 3 4.9 741 38 6.2 215 9.4 LCR0003 58 59 WK10173 -0.01 0 5.1 626 26 6.7 221 12.9 LCR0003 59 60 WK10174 -0.01 0 5.2 609 51 9.1 227 0 LCR0003 60 61 WK10176 0.01 0 5.5 718 25 4.2 199 0 LCR0003 61 62 WK10177 -0.01 0 4.5 777 30 4.9 179 0 LCR0003 62 63 WK10178 -0.01 0 5.5 1084 21 4.6 272 0 LCR0003 63 64 WK10179 -0.01 3 4.5 962 33 6.9 257 16.5 LCR0003 64 65 WK10180 -0.01 0 5.8 912 40 6.3 230 0 LCR0003 65 66 WK10181 -0.01 3 5.3 847 147 5.8 234 12.2 LCR0003 66 67 WK10182 -0.01 0 5.1 811 40 4.8 201 0 LCR0003 67 68 WK10183 -0.01 0 6.6 932 63 6.2 231 0 LCR0003 68 69 WK10184 -0.01 5 5.2 1527 57 8.5 406 0 LCR0003 69 70 WK10185 -0.01 0 6 943 50 4.9 229 0 LCR0003 70 71 WK10186 -0.01 0 5.4 1006 44 7.2 246 0 LCR0003 71 72 WK10187 -0.01 0 5.3 1100 30 6.3 257 0 LCR0003 72 73 WK10188 -0.01 3 7.2 899 76 6.6 212 0 LCR0003 73 74 WK10189 -0.01 0 5.4 1064 47 6.9 264 8.9 LCR0003 74 75 WK10191 -0.01 3 5.1 807 38 5.7 202 13.2 LCR0003 75 76 WK10192 -0.01 0 4.3 1061 30 6.5 252 0 LCR0003 76 77 WK10193 -0.01 0 5 879 39 6.3 279 10.8 LCR0003 77 78 WK10194 -0.01 0 4.8 963 24 6.2 276 15.4 LCR0003 78 79 WK10195 -0.01 0 4.2 739 9 6 236 11.2 LCR0003 79 80 WK10196 -0.01 0 3.6 612 60 4.7 176 0 LCR0003 80 81 WK10197 -0.01 0 4.6 1004 36 3.9 204 0 LCR0003 81 82 WK10198 -0.01 0 5.1 1337 37 4.2 278 10.5 LCR0003 82 83 WK10199 0.01 0 3.9 967 36 5.8 279 42.7 LCR0003 83 84 WK10201 0.01 0 5.2 943 41 11.6 272 10.3 LCR0003 84 85 WK10202 -0.01 3 6.5 810 34 5.2 210 0 LCR0003 85 86 WK10203 -0.01 3 6.9 826 26 5.6 165 0 LCR0003 86 87 WK10204 -0.01 0 4.8 1011 43 7.3 275 0 LCR0003 87 88 WK10205 -0.01 0 4.6 943 21 7.4 232 18 LCR0003 88 89 WK10206 -0.01 0 4.3 812 33 6.7 231 9.2 LCR0003 89 90 WK10207 -0.01 4 3.5 726 30 8.5 199 15.4 LCR0003 90 91 WK10208 -0.01 0 5.3 830 20 7.2 219 8.6 LCR0003 91 92 WK10209 -0.01 0 4.2 784 48 5.9 218 8.1 LCR0003 92 93 WK10211 0.02 0 3.1 754 15 9 248 0 LCR0003 93 94 WK10212 0.01 5 5.5 1096 38 8 292 0 LCR0003 94 95 WK10213 0.01 0 5.1 688 27 5.6 173 0 LCR0003 95 96 WK10214 -0.01 0 9.6 907 22 10.2 235 0 LCR0003 96 97 WK10215 0.01 6 6.7 857 57 6.6 181 0 LCR0003 97 98 WK10216 -0.01 4 10.1 761 32 4.6 161 0 LCR0003 98 99 WK10217 -0.01 5 8.1 967 47 5.8 221 0 LCR0003 99 100 WK10218 -0.01 24 10.8 961 47 9.8 259 0 LCR0003 100 101 WK10219 0.01 51 8 776 47 6 194 0 LCR0003 101 102 WK10220 -0.01 8 7.6 905 68 5.8 203 0 LCR0003 102 103 WK10221 -0.01 0 7.3 842 16 5.3 217 0 LCR0003 103 104 WK10222 -0.01 0 7.2 681 25 5.4 180 0 LCR0003 104 105 WK10223 -0.01 3 5.9 781 46 4.3 207 0 LCR0003 105 106 WK10224 0.01 5 7.6 766 61 5.5 195 0 LCR0003 106 107 WK10226 -0.01 11 8.1 825 24 5.2 231 0 LCR0003 107 108 WK10227 0.01 4 6.5 800 30 4.2 195 0 LCR0004 0 1 WK10228 0.01 4 5.6 163 33 2.3 73 0 LCR0004 1 2 WK10229 0.01 8 9.1 282 38 2.5 99 0 LCR0004 2 3 WK10230 0.01 15 9.1 358 38 2.7 102 0 LCR0004 3 4 WK10231 0.01 17 3.7 339 78 3.8 92 7.4 LCR0004 4 5 WK10232 0.01 9 2.4 427 83 4.3 113 0 LCR0004 5 6 WK10233 -0.01 9 5.1 350 76 2.9 89 0 LCR0004 6 7 WK10234 -0.01 5 3.3 241 57 3.6 93 12.7 LCR0004 7 8 WK10235 0.01 9 2.8 218 53 4 108 16.6 LCR0004 8 9 WK10236 -0.01 32 3.6 248 43 4 82 0 LCR0004 9 10 WK10237 0.01 41 3.5 302 45 6.2 108 8.8 LCR0004 10 11 WK10238 -0.01 18 4.8 226 25 3.6 85 0 LCR0004 11 12 WK10239 -0.01 25 2.4 293 63 3 123 0 LCR0004 12 13 WK10241 -0.01 14 2.8 266 69 2.2 118 19.8 LCR0004 13 14 WK10242 -0.01 7 5.1 251 75 6.2 103 7.4 LCR0004 14 15 WK10243 -0.01 5 4.5 207 48 2.9 99 0 LCR0004 15 16 WK10244 0.01 9 6.4 242 77 4.8 102 17.9 LCR0004 16 17 WK10245 -0.01 5 3 194 45 3.2 96 13.8 LCR0004 17 18 WK10246 -0.01 0 3 272 40 4 124 0 LCR0004 18 19 WK10247 -0.01 13 2.6 338 58 3.5 113 0 LCR0004 19 20 WK10248 -0.01 5 3.3 295 41 4.3 109 8.5 LCR0004 20 21 WK10249 -0.01 6 3.5 270 53 2.9 136 12.4 LCR0004 21 22 WK10251 -0.01 7 5.8 306 62 3.2 119 0 LCR0004 22 23 WK10252 -0.01 9 5.8 331 40 5.3 120 9.3 LCR0004 23 24 WK10253 -0.01 5 4.8 377 52 3.7 98 0 LCR0004 24 25 WK10254 -0.01 5 2.9 206 37 2.4 111 0 LCR0004 25 26 WK10255 -0.01 7 3.1 275 50 3.1 104 0 LCR0004 26 27 WK10256 -0.01 6 3 259 54 2.1 84 0 LCR0004 27 28 WK10257 -0.01 3 5.1 253 35 2.1 86 0 LCR0004 28 29 WK10258 -0.01 3 3.6 313 44 3.8 100 0 LCR0004 29 30 WK10259 -0.01 5 3.1 186 43 3 97 12.3 LCR0004 30 31 WK10261 -0.01 7 6 266 61 2.5 109 0 LCR0004 31 32 WK10262 -0.01 11 4.5 313 59 2.7 94 0 LCR0004 32 33 WK10263 -0.01 4 6.7 257 47 3.3 88 0 LCR0004 33 34 WK10264 -0.01 5 5 222 47 3 91 0 LCR0004 34 35 WK10265 0.01 7 6.3 221 43 3 97 0 LCR0004 35 36 WK10266 -0.01 7 4.9 259 63 3.6 99 14.3 LCR0004 36 37 WK10267 -0.01 6 5.6 202 38 2.9 77 0 LCR0004 37 38 WK10268 0.01 4 6.2 242 39 3.3 110 0 LCR0004 38 39 WK10269 -0.01 7 5.7 230 41 2.7 104 0 LCR0004 39 40 WK10270 -0.01 13 7 265 50 3 92 0 LCR0004 40 41 WK10271 -0.01 15 6.6 298 51 8.1 90 10.1 LCR0004 41 42 WK10272 -0.01 8 6.7 239 43 5.7 99 0 LCR0004 42 43 WK10273 -0.01 6 5.7 263 43 5.4 106 14.2 LCR0004 43 44 WK10274 -0.01 5 5.5 270 42 3.8 103 17.4 LCR0004 44 45 WK10276 -0.01 38 4.1 177 54 4.2 110 0 LCR0004 45 46 WK10277 -0.01 12 6.3 252 68 4.3 96 0 LCR0004 46 47 WK10278 -0.01 26 8.2 265 58 5.1 106 7.8 LCR0004 47 48 WK10279 -0.01 6 5.1 216 47 2.9 78 0 LCR0004 48 49 WK10280 -0.01 0 5.1 175 54 2.7 118 0 LCR0004 49 50 WK10281 -0.01 5 5.7 208 64 3.6 87 0 LCR0004 50 51 WK10282 -0.01 10 5.5 155 63 2.5 76 0 LCR0004 51 52 WK10283 -0.01 5 6.3 206 50 3.6 90 0 LCR0004 52 53 WK10284 -0.01 6 6.1 213 54 3.6 86 0 LCR0004 53 54 WK10285 -0.01 3 6.7 227 56 2.7 104 0 LCR0004 54 55 WK10286 -0.01 4 6 175 47 2.5 101 0 LCR0004 55 56 WK10287 -0.01 8 7.5 186 53 2.7 80 0 LCR0004 56 57 WK10288 -0.01 11 7 156 85 2.3 85 0 LCR0004 57 58 WK10289 -0.01 5 7.4 173 48 2.4 104 8.5 LCR0004 58 59 WK10291 -0.01 3 6.9 134 52 3.4 98 0 LCR0004 59 60 WK10292 -0.01 4 6.8 168 68 2.5 82 7.7 LCR0004 60 61 WK10293 -0.01 8 7.8 164 56 3.1 100 0 LCR0004 61 62 WK10294 0.01 6 6.8 184 52 5.2 97 10.1 LCR0004 62 63 WK10295 -0.01 6 5.6 156 42 2.8 72 0 LCR0004 63 64 WK10296 -0.01 11 2.7 197 59 3.8 83 16 LCR0004 64 65 WK10297 -0.01 9 11.2 187 41 3.8 96 0 LCR0004 65 66 WK10298 -0.01 4 10.9 201 64 3.8 94 0 LCR0004 66 67 WK10299 -0.01 8 8.7 175 41 5.2 128 0 LCR0004 67 68 WK10301 0.01 9 5.3 240 36 5.7 123 0 LCR0004 68 69 WK10302 -0.01 3 5.6 253 45 5.3 118 0 LCR0004 69 70 WK10303 -0.01 7 5.2 419 31 6 134 0 LCR0004 70 71 WK10304 -0.01 12 6.9 1032 33 7.5 202 0 LCR0004 71 72 WK10305 -0.01 0 4.3 800 30 6.7 204 8 LCR0004 72 73 WK10306 -0.01 3 5.5 1010 40 7.2 182 12.1 LCR0004 73 74 WK10307 -0.01 0 5 1004 39 7.6 186 0 LCR0004 74 75 WK10308 0.01 0 5.8 1149 19 4.5 212 8.3 LCR0004 75 76 WK10309 0.01 6 7.4 1106 42 5 214 0 LCR0004 76 77 WK10311 0.4 111 15.2 1041 35 3.2 171 7.9 LCR0004 77 78 WK10312 0.04 21 8.6 729 55 3.5 160 0 LCR0004 78 79 WK10313 -0.01 6 6.5 1064 33 5.1 209 0 LCR0004 79 80 WK10314 -0.01 4 6.9 1220 23 4.9 209 0 LCR0004 80 81 WK10315 -0.01 0 6.5 1141 64 6.2 223 0 LCR0004 81 82 WK10316 -0.01 0 7.3 985 15 7.6 199 0 LCR0004 82 83 WK10317 -0.01 5 6.5 1477 25 6.2 308 27.4 LCR0004 83 84 WK10318 -0.01 0 5.2 1046 17 7.9 238 0 LCR0004 84 85 WK10319 -0.01 0 6.1 928 55 6.6 228 0 LCR0004 85 86 WK10320 -0.01 0 3.8 933 31 8.2 328 13.3 LCR0004 86 87 WK10321 -0.01 0 3.9 895 35 8.1 379 14.2 LCR0004 87 88 WK10322 -0.01 0 8.3 880 21 6.8 279 0 LCR0004 88 89 WK10323 -0.01 0 4.4 882 39 6.6 285 12.1 LCR0004 89 90 WK10324 -0.01 0 3.9 758 63 5 175 0 LCR0004 90 91 WK10326 -0.01 0 6.3 622 36 7.3 148 0 LCR0004 91 92 WK10327 -0.01 0 4 183 55 2.7 116 0 LCR0004 92 93 WK10328 -0.01 3 6.7 241 47 3.9 103 0 LCR0004 93 94 WK10329 -0.01 4 6.4 240 112 3.2 92 0 LCR0004 94 95 WK10330 -0.01 0 4.5 662 18 5.2 176 16.7 LCR0004 95 96 WK10331 -0.01 0 4.4 767 12 5.2 217 16.3 LCR0004 96 97 WK10332 -0.01 0 3.6 549 9 3.3 161 0 LCR0004 97 98 WK10333 -0.01 0 3.4 603 0 5.8 151 8.4 LCR0004 98 99 WK10334 -0.01 0 5.1 866 0 10 219 14 LCR0004 99 100 WK10335 -0.01 0 5.3 837 9 6.2 220 20.6 LCR0004 100 101 WK10336 -0.01 0 3.8 812 48 3.9 218 17.7 LCR0004 101 102 WK10337 -0.01 0 4.8 872 23 4.9 222 12.7 LCR0004 102 103 WK10338 -0.01 0 4.4 811 18 6.9 226 7.6 LCR0004 103 104 WK10339 -0.01 0 9.8 759 45 4.4 202 0 LCR0004 104 105 WK10341 -0.01 3 9.9 590 81 4.1 142 0 LCR0004 105 106 WK10342 -0.01 0 5.7 640 33 4.5 184 0 LCR0004 106 107 WK10343 -0.01 0 3.5 623 47 5.7 171 0 LCR0004 107 108 WK10344 -0.01 0 3.7 678 62 4 158 0 LCR0004 108 109 WK10345 -0.01 16 11.2 674 33 8 195 18.8 LCR0004 109 110 WK10346 0.01 0 7.5 729 35 4.9 150 0 LCR0004 110 111 WK10347 -0.01 0 9.1 814 26 6.3 155 10 LCR0004 111 112 WK10348 -0.01 0 8.6 784 32 7 162 0 LCR0004 112 113 WK10349 -0.01 0 10.4 811 43 6.5 172 11.1 LCR0004 113 114 WK10351 -0.01 16 10.8 846 28 4.9 171 0 LCR0004 114 115 WK10352 0.01 0 5.8 658 45 3.8 160 17.2 LCR0004 115 116 WK10353 -0.01 5 9.7 760 58 6.3 176 20.2 LCR0004 116 117 WK10354 0.02 57 8.5 595 33 3.6 148 0 LCR0004 117 118 WK10355 0.01 123 9.7 747 38 3.7 180 10 LCR0004 118 119 WK10356 0.01 43 9.1 807 31 4.6 183 16.4 LCR0004 119 120 WK10357 -0.01 55.7 24.9 32 7.6 707 25 5.2 192 0 LCR0004 120 121 WK10358 0.01 39.8 23 38 7.7 806 14 4.1 175 19.4 LCR0004 121 122 WK10359 0.01 64.2 30.7 44 8.1 806 37 6.1 185 8.2 LCR0004 122 123 WK10361 0.02 141.5 35.4 134 10.4 805 43 4.9 168 19 LCR0004 123 124 WK10362 -0.01 78.1 39.4 57 8.5 848 56 6.1 204 18.3 LCR0004 124 125 WK10363 0.01 44 8.2 860 41 6.6 204 17.1 LCR0004 125 126 WK10364 0.02 119 8.8 805 104 5.2 176 34 LCR0004 126 127 WK10365 0.01 74 8.8 708 18 5.4 177 13.5 LCR0004 127 128 WK10366 0.01 77 7.7 716 29 4.3 177 25.3 LCR0004 128 129 WK10367 0.01 35 7.7 873 25 5.5 189 8.5 LCR0004 129 130 WK10368 -0.01 51 8 757 23 4.8 194 0 LCR0004 130 131 WK10369 0.01 30 6.4 716 42 4 193 0 LCR0004 131 132 WK10370 -0.01 16 7.5 696 41 6.2 186 10.2 LCR0004 132 133 WK10371 0.01 13 6.4 593 34 6.1 184 0 LCR0004 133 134 WK10372 -0.01 20 6.8 713 51 5 203 0 LCR0004 134 135 WK10373 0.01 52 7.1 813 32 5.4 174 14 LCR0004 135 136 WK10374 -0.01 21 7.6 675 29 6.1 192 0 LCR0004 136 137 WK10376 -0.01 26 8 727 30 5 206 0 LCR0004 137 138 WK10377 -0.01 14 9 679 38 8.7 228 0 LCR0004 138 139 WK10378 -0.01 26 7.3 644 37 6.3 197 0 LCR0004 139 140 WK10379 0.01 31 7.3 563 32 5.8 138 0 LCR0004 140 141 WK10380 0.01 52 8.8 652 34 5.5 164 0 LCR0004 141 142 WK10381 0.01 20 9 692 30 5.6 180 0 LCR0004 142 143 WK10382 -0.01 18 7.5 711 37 5.2 182 0 LCR0004 143 144 WK10383 0.01 20 8.4 491 95 3.6 142 0 LCR0004 144 145 WK10384 0.03 84 9.7 421 23 4.2 117 0 LCR0004 145 146 WK10385 0.03 142 8.4 733 35 5.1 206 0 LCR0004 146 147 WK10386 -0.01 20 6.2 640 69 5.2 176 0 LCR0004 147 148 WK10387 -0.01 33 5.4 648 16 4.7 216 0 LCR0004 148 149 WK10388 0.01 13 8.6 798 48 6.2 169 0 LCR0004 149 150 WK10389 -0.01 10 7.2 790 94 5 181 0 LCR0004 150 151 WK10391 -0.01 5 8.6 722 26 5.2 197 0 LCR0004 151 152 WK10392 -0.01 0 10 526 23 4.2 147 0 LCR0004 152 153 WK10393 -0.01 0 7.4 653 52 NULL 174 0 LCR0004 153 154 WK10394 -0.01 0 4.7 729 37 5.3 186 0 LCR0004 154 155 WK10395 -0.01 0 4.2 983 32 6.5 218 0 LCR0004 155 156 WK10396 -0.01 0 3.7 910 73 4.6 197 0 LCR0004 156 157 WK10397 -0.01 3 2.8 616 40 3.6 191 0 LCR0004 157 158 WK10398 -0.01 0 4.5 826 37 5.6 204 0 LCR0004 158 159 WK10399 -0.01 4 4.3 723 32 4.7 239 0 LCR0004 159 160 WK10401 -0.01 0 4.7 810 45 7.6 206 0 LCR0004 160 161 WK10402 -0.01 0 3.4 761 20 7.3 263 0 LCR0004 161 162 WK10403 -0.01 0 4.1 733 22 6 239 0 LCR0004 162 163 WK10404 -0.01 9 4 739 36 4.7 243 8.3 LCR0004 163 164 WK10405 -0.01 7 4.4 676 32 6.4 240 8.1 LCR0004 164 165 WK10406 -0.01 0 4.3 753 38 4.5 216 11.3 LCR0004 165 166 WK10407 -0.01 0 4.8 921 29 3.9 232 0 LCR0004 166 167 WK10408 0.01 4 5.8 699 40 4.4 213 0 LCR0004 167 168 WK10409 0.01 6 4 760 48 2.9 219 0 LCR0004 168 169 WK10411 0.02 3 3.9 766 73 4.7 253 13.9 LCR0004 169 170 WK10412 0.01 3 3.5 885 38 4.4 268 11.1 LCR0004 170 171 WK10413 0.01 0 4.9 851 25 4.8 215 0 LCR0004 171 172 WK10414 -0.01 0 4 791 33 4.6 212 0 LCR0004 172 173 WK10415 -0.01 0 4.1 802 40 4.7 202 15.5 LCR0004 173 174 WK10416 -0.01 15 4.1 886 38 4.9 292 8.3 LCR0004 174 175 WK10417 0.01 8 5.5 712 28 4.2 213 8.4 LCR0004 175 176 WK10418 -0.01 0 5.5 772 43 4.7 202 0 LCR0004 176 177 WK10419 -0.01 6 6.5 677 16 3.3 186 0 LCR0004 177 178 WK10420 0.02 42 8.4 825 31 4.7 203 0 LCR0004 178 179 WK10421 0.02 77 9.3 711 29 3.9 224 0 LCR0004 179 180 WK10422 0.01 24 8.2 781 20 4.3 194 0 LCR0004 180 181 WK10423 -0.01 9 6.7 723 56 3.8 213 0 LCR0004 181 182 WK10424 0.01 6 5.5 610 39 4.3 212 0 LCR0004 182 183 WK10426 -0.01 3 5.3 788 40 4.9 227 0 LCR0004 183 184 WK10427 -0.01 0 4.7 738 13 3.8 206 0 LCR0004 184 185 WK10428 -0.01 0 4.5 866 22 4.4 244 0 LCR0004 185 186 WK10429 -0.01 0 5.5 1029 46 12.7 276 0 LCR0004 186 187 WK10430 -0.01 2 5.5 894 36 6 251 0 LCR0004 187 188 WK10431 -0.01 6 4.5 912 44 6.4 242 0 LCR0004 188 189 WK10432 -0.01 0 5.8 782 39 5.6 213 0 LCR0004 189 190 WK10433 -0.01 0 5.8 841 24 5.2 229 0 LCR0004 190 191 WK10434 -0.01 0 8.2 827 28 5.2 210 0 LCR0004 191 192 WK10435 -0.01 2 4.4 816 34 7.3 243 0 LCR0005 0 1 WK10436 -0.01 0 1.3 106 30 1.1 84 0 LCR0005 1 2 WK10437 0.01 0 1.3 177 46 3.1 103 0 LCR0005 2 3 WK10438 -0.01 0 1 153 45 2.4 97 0 LCR0005 3 4 WK10439 -0.01 4 1.6 195 51 2.6 107 0 LCR0005 4 5 WK10441 0.01 4 8.9 149 44 2.4 100 0 LCR0005 5 6 WK10442 0.01 3 5.8 829 26 6.2 224 0 LCR0005 6 7 WK10443 -0.01 3 5 1616 29 13.6 285 0 LCR0005 7 8 WK10444 -0.01 0 5.7 1698 22 13.7 296 0 LCR0005 8 9 WK10445 -0.01 2 7.5 1673 27 13.3 274 0 LCR0005 9 10 WK10446 -0.01 0 3.7 1891 35 14.8 322 21.7 LCR0005 10 11 WK10447 -0.01 3 6.6 1744 27 12.6 310 35.4 LCR0005 11 12 WK10448 -0.01 0 9.6 1681 26 12.2 274 26.9 LCR0005 12 13 WK10449 -0.01 0 5.1 1772 32 17.6 296 8.7 LCR0005 13 14 WK10451 -0.01 0 4.3 1392 30 12.2 309 0 LCR0005 14 15 WK10452 -0.01 3 5.2 1891 27 16.3 321 28.5 LCR0005 15 16 WK10453 -0.01 0 5.5 1797 99 14.7 327 41.8 LCR0005 16 17 WK10454 -0.01 0 4.1 1936 20 15.8 337 58.5 LCR0005 17 18 WK10455 -0.01 3 9.3 1789 15 11.9 275 10.3 LCR0005 18 19 WK10456 -0.01 0 5.8 1544 26 10.4 316 20.5 LCR0005 19 20 WK10457 -0.01 2 4.8 1593 27 13.3 347 22.2 LCR0005 20 21 WK10458 -0.01 0 4.9 1890 14 16.6 425 52.5 LCR0005 21 22 WK10459 -0.01 2 3 2082 22 16.3 327 0 LCR0005 22 23 WK10461 -0.01 0 3.6 1930 20 14.3 321 18.9 LCR0005 23 24 WK10462 -0.01 0 2.2 1976 29 16.2 332 0 LCR0005 24 25 WK10463 -0.01 0 3.3 1810 16 15.8 364 41 LCR0005 25 26 WK10464 -0.01 28 5.1 2231 64 15.1 314 80.7 LCR0005 26 27 WK10465 -0.01 0 5.8 1849 0 14.5 309 39.9 LCR0005 27 28 WK10466 -0.01 0 4 2189 9 15.6 328 38 LCR0005 28 29 WK10467 -0.01 2 5.2 2020 0 15.1 292 45.1 LCR0005 29 30 WK10468 -0.01 0 6.6 1770 21 15.5 298 11.1 LCR0005 30 31 WK10469 -0.01 4 5.3 2211 90 15.3 338 64.4 LCR0005 31 32 WK10470 -0.01 3 2.9 2179 35 18.3 338 26.8 LCR0005 32 33 WK10471 -0.01 0 3.4 2465 85 17.9 387 42.1 LCR0005 33 34 WK10472 -0.01 0 3 2144 29 16.1 365 29.9 LCR0005 34 35 WK10473 -0.01 3 2.7 2252 17 19 373 33.8 LCR0005 35 36 WK10474 -0.01 0 2.6 2254 17 16.5 333 38.7 LCR0005 36 37 WK10476 -0.01 0 2.6 2152 14 16 329 30.2 LCR0005 37 38 WK10477 -0.01 3 2.8 2291 29 15.9 344 69.4 LCR0005 38 39 WK10478 -0.01 2 2.9 2215 22 16 323 49.5 LCR0005 39 40 WK10479 -0.01 0 2.6 2625 20 18.1 391 56.1 LCR0005 40 41 WK10480 -0.01 0 2.9 2511 25 19.3 340 73.8 LCR0005 41 42 WK10481 -0.01 5 2.8 2380 20 17.7 363 38 LCR0005 42 43 WK10482 -0.01 0 2.8 2058 11 16.6 343 46.7 LCR0005 43 44 WK10483 -0.01 0 4.3 2142 24 18.8 342 67.7 LCR0005 44 45 WK10484 -0.01 3 2.8 2517 29 18.1 383 43 LCR0005 45 46 WK10485 -0.01 0 2.6 2422 29 17.6 369 42.2 LCR0005 46 47 WK10486 -0.01 0 3 1757 14 16.5 315 6.5 LCR0005 47 48 WK10487 -0.01 0 2.4 1636 14 12.9 320 8.5 LCR0005 48 49 WK10488 -0.01 0 1.8 1577 0 13.8 286 0 LCR0005 49 50 WK10489 -0.01 0 3.6 2046 26 18.2 349 0 LCR0005 50 51 WK10491 -0.01 0 2.5 1857 41 15.3 349 0 LCR0005 51 52 WK10492 -0.01 0 3.1 2026 25 17.8 371 0 LCR0005 52 53 WK10493 0.01 0 3.8 2032 16 17 353 13.3 LCR0005 53 54 WK10494 -0.01 0 4.6 1935 16 17.5 316 10 LCR0005 54 55 WK10495 -0.01 0 3.7 1715 17 14.6 342 0 LCR0005 55 56 WK10496 -0.01 5 4.1 2155 11 16.5 358 36.8 LCR0005 56 57 WK10497 -0.01 5 7.8 1921 8 14.8 277 34.5 LCR0005 57 58 WK10498 -0.01 5 3.9 2120 26 16.7 337 7.1 LCR0005 58 59 WK10499 0.02 6 4.4 1881 18 16.6 338 0 LCR0005 59 60 WK10501 -0.01 3 2.9 1511 0 15.2 267 0 LCR0005 60 61 WK10502 -0.01 5 6.4 1994 9 12.7 295 66.1 LCR0005 61 62 WK10503 -0.01 6 6.7 2169 20 16.8 320 59.3 LCR0005 62 63 WK10504 -0.01 6 7.5 1377 0 12.9 309 22.7 LCR0005 63 64 WK10505 -0.01 7 2.7 1801 16 14.2 322 0 LCR0005 64 65 WK10506 -0.01 13 4.5 1710 20 12.3 339 13.3 LCR0005 65 66 WK10507 -0.01 26 8.8 2015 17 15.8 294 36.7 LCR0005 66 67 WK10508 -0.01 33 9.8 2004 0 18.3 283 52.3 LCR0005 67 68 WK10509 0.01 42 6.1 2166 0 17.7 317 82.1 LCR0005 68 69 WK10511 0.13 33 10.2 1558 11 11.2 219 70 LCR0005 69 70 WK10512 0.01 18 7.6 2145 0 20.9 333 9.6 LCR0005 70 71 WK10513 -0.01 9 6.4 2046 19 15.6 337 0 LCR0005 71 72 WK10514 -0.01 12 8.5 2007 14 16.3 308 0 LCR0005 72 73 WK10515 0.01 12 9.5 1968 21 14.7 305 17.6 LCR0005 73 74 WK10516 -0.01 4 3.8 2162 38 20 347 0 LCR0005 74 75 WK10517 -0.01 3 3.5 2298 10 20.1 360 0 LCR0005 75 76 WK10518 -0.01 0 5 2131 24 18.7 343 12.8 LCR0005 76 77 WK10519 -0.01 3 4.7 2258 16 19.8 366 46.7 LCR0005 77 78 WK10520 -0.01 0 3.6 2272 16 19.7 347 17.6 LCR0005 78 79 WK10521 -0.01 0 2.8 2185 22 16.5 369 0 LCR0005 79 80 WK10522 -0.01 0 3.1 1569 0 16.9 306 11.3 LCR0005 80 81 WK10523 -0.01 0 2.7 2000 18 18.8 338 0 LCR0005 81 82 WK10524 -0.01 0 2.8 2302 22 22.1 347 20 LCR0005 82 83 WK10526 0.01 0 2.7 2320 19 20.4 368 18.4 LCR0005 83 84 WK10527 -0.01 0 5.1 2058 19 19 331 123.8 LCR0005 84 85 WK10528 0.01 5 5 1944 0 18.7 317 26.4 LCR0005 85 86 WK10529 -0.01 0 4 1856 14 18.3 343 0 LCR0005 86 87 WK10530 -0.01 0 2.1 1773 23 15.6 354 0 LCR0005 87 88 WK10531 -0.01 0 2.9 2071 17 17 349 12.9 LCR0005 88 89 WK10532 0.01 2 2.7 1720 11 17.9 350 0 LCR0005 89 90 WK10533 0.01 3 3.1 1936 0 19.1 332 14.8 LCR0005 90 91 WK10534 -0.01 2 2.4 1634 0 16.9 285 13.8 LCR0005 91 92 WK10535 -0.01 10 3.4 1679 9 16.5 298 34 LCR0005 92 93 WK10536 0.01 0 3.8 1899 11 17.4 292 21.7 LCR0005 93 94 WK10537 -0.01 0 2.7 2082 11 16.8 323 28.2 LCR0005 94 95 WK10538 -0.01 0 2.4 2090 41 16.3 318 58.3 LCR0005 95 96 WK10539 0.01 0 2.4 1906 9 16 318 26.2 LCR0005 96 97 WK10541 0.01 0 2.3 1765 0 15 355 46.2 LCR0005 97 98 WK10542 0.01 3 2 1904 46 16.4 340 17.1 LCR0005 98 99 WK10543 0.02 2 2.4 1742 15 16.6 302 27.4 LCR0005 99 100 WK10544 0.01 0 2.6 2128 0 18.3 319 21.6 LCR0005 100 101 WK10545 0.01 0 2.3 1726 14 12.9 301 38 LCR0005 101 102 WK10546 -0.01 4 2.4 1781 31 14.8 323 78.4 LCR0005 102 103 WK10547 0.01 5 2.9 2162 40 17.8 332 23.7 LCR0005 103 104 WK10548 0.01 14 2.9 2117 11 19.6 300 49.1 LCR0005 104 105 WK10549 -0.01 3 3.5 2148 41 17.3 319 76.7 LCR0005 105 106 WK10551 -0.01 30 12 1805 17 15.4 251 96.1 LCR0005 106 107 WK10552 0.02 9 5.7 704 18 15.8 148 8.1 LCR0005 107 108 WK10553 0.01 31.8 91.3 29 5.9 534 32 14 146 117.8 LCR0005 108 109 WK10554 0.4 169.5 3850 134 12.4 335 34 8.1 75 6353.2 LCR0005 109 110 WK10555 7.71 849 47700 737 10.2 438 0 8.7 56 30713.1 LCR0005 110 111 WK10556 0.77 181.5 4160 151 11.8 619 28 8.7 134 4364.9 LCR0005 111 112 WK10557 0.11 69.1 927 62 6.3 536 36 9.7 142 1651.3 LCR0005 112 113 WK10558 0.09 57.8 949 53 7.6 618 26 9.1 142 2862.9 LCR0005 113 114 WK10559 0.03 42.8 308 20 10.1 849 27 9.7 176 111.7 LCR0005 114 115 WK10561 0.02 28 154 22 5.2 617 48 9.4 154 101.7 LCR0005 115 116 WK10562 0.17 9 5.3 598 46 9 166 42.1 LCR0005 116 117 WK10563 0.01 18 4.1 585 58 9.9 156 31.1 LCR0005 117 118 WK10564 0.01 6 4.8 544 41 9.1 127 17.9 LCR0005 118 119 WK10565 0.01 0 4.5 547 46 9.6 140 33.8 LCR0005 119 120 WK10566 0.01 0 6.3 636 49 11.7 180 27.8 LCR0005 120 121 WK10567 0.01 0 5.5 879 0 11.9 182 21.2 LCR0005 121 122 WK10568 0.01 0 5.3 960 39 15.1 215 12.7 LCR0005 122 123 WK10569 0.01 0 5.3 1028 24 13.3 213 28.8 LCR0005 123 124 WK10570 0.01 5 7.6 1049 24 16.7 224 31.4 LCR0005 124 125 WK10571 -0.01 0 6.2 1138 34 13.9 243 61.8 LCR0005 125 126 WK10572 0.01 0 6.9 1096 36 14.7 236 86.7 LCR0005 126 127 WK10573 0.01 0 4 501 33 14.4 125 32.8 LCR0005 127 128 WK10574 0.01 3 8.2 734 27 12.7 159 56.1 LCR0005 128 129 WK10576 0.01 0 4.5 373 38 10.4 110 21.3 LCR0005 129 130 WK10577 0.01 0 5.3 315 49 8.1 109 20.8 LCR0005 130 131 WK10578 0.01 0 7 330 35 9.3 121 16.8 LCR0005 131 132 WK10579 0.01 0 6.8 306 83 8.6 120 9.9 LCR0005 132 133 WK10580 0.01 0 10 817 48 10.1 201 31.1 LCR0005 133 134 WK10581 0.01 0 10.5 860 64 11.7 184 59.8 LCR0005 134 135 WK10582 0.02 24 9.5 703 513 8.3 158 92.1 LCR0005 135 136 WK10583 0.02 0 6.8 512 11 9.6 151 0 LCR0005 136 137 WK10584 -0.01 4 5.6 768 12 8.6 206 0 LCR0005 137 138 WK10585 0.01 0 4.8 669 0 10.8 229 0 LCR0005 138 139 WK10586 0.01 0 6.6 892 25 10.7 197 0 LCR0005 139 140 WK10587 0.01 0 7.6 923 47 9.6 213 45.2 LCR0005 140 141 WK10588 -0.01 0 8.7 950 0 10.8 234 0 LCR0005 141 142 WK10589 -0.01 0 8.6 876 0 11.5 236 0 LCR0005 142 143 WK10591 -0.01 0 8.8 1015 17 11.1 240 0 LCR0005 143 144 WK10592 -0.01 0 8.3 976 16 13.2 238 0 LCR0005 144 145 WK10593 -0.01 0 7.1 870 102 12.9 274 0 LCR0005 145 146 WK10594 0.01 0 6.4 921 0 10.8 236 0 LCR0005 146 147 WK10595 -0.01 0 8.3 864 0 13.2 210 0 LCR0005 147 148 WK10596 0.01 0 7.3 1037 79 15.5 265 75.7 LCR0005 148 149 WK10597 -0.01 0 7.6 1040 108 12.7 241 81.7 LCR0005 149 150 WK10598 0.01 0 9.6 971 36 12.5 236 26 LCR0005 150 151 WK10599 -0.01 0 8.6 779 0 7.3 218 10.5 LCR0005 151 152 WK10601 -0.01 0 7.5 776 0 9.8 195 0 LCR0005 152 153 WK10602 0.01 6 9.1 937 56 9.8 192 43.6 LCR0005 153 154 WK10603 0.01 3 9.4 914 43 10.7 197 32.7 LCR0005 154 155 WK10604 -0.01 0 6.6 958 28 11.7 204 10.2 LCR0005 155 156 WK10605 0.01 9 7 1001 31 9.6 206 27.7 LCR0005 156 157 WK10606 -0.01 29 9.3 833 58 7.7 193 0 LCR0005 157 158 WK10607 0.01 74 9.7 863 29 6.7 223 0 LCR0005 158 159 WK10608 0.01 168 14.1 786 30 5.4 208 11 LCR0005 159 160 WK10609 0.09 116 17.5 670 22 6.4 153 0 LCR0005 160 161 WK10611 0.16 156 14.1 1026 40 8 226 10 LCR0005 161 162 WK10612 0.12 36 11.5 895 61 8.2 217 0 LCR0005 162 163 WK10613 0.03 102 10.1 1062 31 10 221 0 LCR0005 163 164 WK10614 0.01 20 9.9 918 27 8 217 0 LCR0005 164 165 WK10615 0.01 11 9.9 954 41 7.3 204 0 LCR0005 165 166 WK10616 -0.01 11 8.2 953 24 11.1 242 0 LCR0005 166 167 WK10617 0.01 11 8.7 910 67 7.7 193 0 LCR0005 167 168 WK10618 -0.01 18 10.6 944 38 9.6 213 0 LCR0006 0 1 WK10619 0.01 10 10.7 1466 22 10.4 306 0 LCR0006 1 2 WK10620 0.01 0 17.2 965 20 9.2 219 0 LCR0006 2 3 WK10621 0.01 4 10.2 1601 11 9.9 283 0 LCR0006 3 4 WK10622 -0.01 0 10.2 2933 23 11.8 423 7.4 LCR0006 4 5 WK10623 0.01 4 6.6 1979 42 10.4 582 8.7 LCR0006 5 6 WK10624 0.02 0 3.5 1782 41 9.5 466 0 LCR0006 6 7 WK10626 0.01 0 4.2 1710 38 11.8 495 0 LCR0006 7 8 WK10627 0.01 0 4.8 1871 50 11.8 523 0 LCR0006 8 9 WK10628 0.01 0 4.6 1633 47 13.3 459 0 LCR0006 9 10 WK10629 -0.01 0 3.1 1946 63 15.5 547 0 LCR0006 10 11 WK10630 -0.01 2 3.6 1605 30 14 466 0 LCR0006 11 12 WK10631 -0.01 0 5.4 1394 23 15.3 458 0 LCR0006 12 13 WK10632 0.01 0 3.9 1279 42 14.2 327 0 LCR0006 13 14 WK10633 -0.01 0 3.9 730 59 9.6 191 0 LCR0006 14 15 WK10634 -0.01 0 4.8 743 41 8.5 212 0 LCR0006 15 16 WK10635 -0.01 0 5 832 54 8.6 192 0 LCR0006 16 17 WK10636 -0.01 0 4.9 804 54 9.9 204 0 LCR0006 17 18 WK10637 -0.01 3 4.5 972 37 9.5 205 0 LCR0006 18 19 WK10638 -0.01 0 6 946 43 7.7 206 0 LCR0006 19 20 WK10639 -0.01 0 6.3 750 81 5.9 186 0 LCR0006 20 21 WK10641 -0.01 0 5.9 808 42 8.6 176 0 LCR0006 21 22 WK10642 -0.01 0 6.1 907 39 10.6 209 0 LCR0006 22 23 WK10643 -0.01 0 5.5 899 32 10 184 0 LCR0006 23 24 WK10644 -0.01 0 4.6 728 35 10.3 197 0 LCR0006 24 25 WK10645 0.01 12 4.4 1215 42 13 286 17 LCR0006 25 26 WK10646 0.01 37 12.3 1906 32 12.8 333 45.8 LCR0006 26 27 WK10647 0.09 63 18.3 1491 10 10.1 292 54.8 LCR0006 27 28 WK10648 0.25 29 10.5 2006 14 11.7 312 21.2 LCR0006 28 29 WK10649 0.01 16 7.9 1945 21 14.2 336 0 LCR0006 29 30 WK10651 -0.01 10 5.3 2098 25 13.1 330 0 LCR0006 30 31 WK10652 -0.01 14 6.6 2112 11 14.8 326 0 LCR0006 31 32 WK10653 -0.01 12 6.3 2248 29 13.4 336 0 LCR0006 32 33 WK10654 -0.01 21 6.7 2201 34 15.4 361 0 LCR0006 33 34 WK10655 -0.01 22 8.5 2248 20 15.3 364 0 LCR0006 34 35 WK10656 -0.01 11 7.5 2096 0 14.4 346 0 LCR0006 35 36 WK10657 0.01 19 8 2041 28 16 351 0 LCR0006 36 37 WK10658 0.01 15 6.6 2282 0 18.3 378 0 LCR0006 37 38 WK10659 -0.01 7 3.8 2059 20 17 351 0 LCR0006 38 39 WK10661 -0.01 7 7 1873 38 9.7 299 12 LCR0006 39 40 WK10662 -0.01 4 2.8 2129 29 13.8 332 0 LCR0006 40 41 WK10663 -0.01 3 2.8 2364 21 17.7 371 0 LCR0006 41 42 WK10664 -0.01 0 5.5 2229 18 17.4 346 0 LCR0006 42 43 WK10665 -0.01 0 7.1 2261 31 19.2 361 0 LCR0006 43 44 WK10666 -0.01 2 4.5 2146 13 16.3 368 0 LCR0006 44 45 WK10667 -0.01 0 5.4 2115 18 17.5 344 0 LCR0006 45 46 WK10668 -0.01 3 4.9 2279 24 18.2 338 0 LCR0006 46 47 WK10669 -0.01 0 5.6 2216 14 17.3 347 0 LCR0006 47 48 WK10670 -0.01 0 6.6 2307 36 21 392 0 LCR0006 48 49 WK10671 -0.01 0 5.3 2166 17 19.3 374 0 LCR0006 49 50 WK10672 -0.01 0 4.4 2213 33 19.2 355 0 LCR0006 50 51 WK10673 -0.01 0 4.2 2203 11 18.5 368 0 LCR0006 51 52 WK10674 -0.01 0 4.1 2334 17 18.5 400 0 LCR0006 52 53 WK10676 -0.01 2 4 2320 23 16.1 384 0 LCR0006 53 54 WK10677 -0.01 0 4.3 2135 11 15.3 378 0 LCR0006 54 55 WK10678 -0.01 0 4 2174 27 15.4 398 0 LCR0006 55 56 WK10679 -0.01 0 4.3 2160 70 14.8 362 0 LCR0006 56 57 WK10680 -0.01 2 5.8 1980 0 15.6 344 0 LCR0006 57 58 WK10681 -0.01 4 5.8 2409 18 13.3 387 0 LCR0006 58 59 WK10682 -0.01 3 5 2132 25 13.3 395 15.9 LCR0006 59 60 WK10683 -0.01 0 3.8 2073 28 12.4 391 0 LCR0006 60 61 WK10684 -0.01 0 4.4 2432 36 17.2 396 0 LCR0006 61 62 WK10685 -0.01 4 5 2310 17 17.7 397 0 LCR0006 62 63 WK10686 -0.01 0 6.6 2230 116 14.7 334 0 LCR0006 63 64 WK10687 -0.01 0 4.9 2202 15 17.7 366 0 LCR0006 64 65 WK10688 -0.01 3 5.2 2167 16 18.6 393 0 LCR0006 65 66 WK10689 -0.01 0 6 2218 17 18.2 339 0 LCR0006 66 67 WK10691 -0.01 0 6.1 2198 20 13.9 348 0 LCR0006 67 68 WK10692 -0.01 4 4.8 2122 7 18 385 0 LCR0006 68 69 WK10693 -0.01 3 4.5 2130 8 16.9 338 0 LCR0006 69 70 WK10694 -0.01 0 5 2225 8 14.8 356 0 LCR0006 70 71 WK10695 -0.01 5 5.2 2074 37 16.7 313 0 LCR0006 71 72 WK10696 -0.01 16 6.2 2474 18 15.7 379 0 LCR0006 72 73 WK10697 0.01 42 6.3 2057 21 16.1 342 9.9 LCR0006 73 74 WK10698 -0.01 15 3.9 2217 10 16 348 0 LCR0006 74 75 WK10699 -0.01 7 3.5 2206 29 16.2 345 0 LCR0006 75 76 WK10701 -0.01 3 3.6 2301 11 15.9 358 0 LCR0006 76 77 WK10702 -0.01 6 2.9 2232 17 14.7 358 0 LCR0006 77 78 WK10703 -0.01 8 4.1 2040 16 16.6 355 0 LCR0006 78 79 WK10704 -0.01 4 5.4 1264 11 10.8 223 0 LCR0006 79 80 WK10705 -0.01 6 6.5 2148 8 13.5 341 0 LCR0006 80 81 WK10706 -0.01 2 6.9 1093 18 14.8 217 0 LCR0006 81 82 WK10707 -0.01 0 6.6 1428 28 13.6 412 0 LCR0006 82 83 WK10708 -0.01 0 8.1 1505 42 11.9 407 17.8 LCR0006 83 84 WK10709 -0.01 0 4.9 1148 44 12.4 344 0 LCR0006 84 85 WK10711 -0.01 3 3.7 1210 11 10.7 336 0 LCR0006 85 86 WK10712 -0.01 0 5.1 945 23 9.1 244 0 LCR0006 86 87 WK10713 -0.01 0 3.6 1166 28 8.9 337 0 LCR0006 87 88 WK10714 -0.01 3 5.5 1252 63 10.8 351 0 LCR0006 88 89 WK10715 -0.01 0 5.7 949 18 10.8 240 0 LCR0006 89 90 WK10716 -0.01 0 4.5 1115 9 8.6 319 0 LCR0007 0 1 WK10717 0.01 3 1.7 208 43 5.3 94 0 LCR0007 1 2 WK10718 -0.01 8 6.1 414 46 5.9 149 0 LCR0007 2 3 WK10719 0.01 4 15.3 922 28 6.7 378 0 LCR0007 3 4 WK10720 0.01 0 15.1 1922 32 10.6 727 0 LCR0007 4 5 WK10721 0.01 15 10.9 2284 32 12.4 976 0 LCR0007 5 6 WK10722 0.01 5 6.4 2070 26 9.9 500 0 LCR0007 6 7 WK10723 0.01 0 4.4 1818 58 6.3 369 0 LCR0007 7 8 WK10724 -0.01 5 6.5 1951 18 12.9 568 0 LCR0007 8 9 WK10726 0.01 3 5.9 3111 34 11.9 823 0 LCR0007 9 10 WK10727 0.01 0 4.5 2358 36 8.2 757 0 LCR0007 10 11 WK10728 -0.01 4 1.4 1341 45 10.1 288 0 LCR0007 11 12 WK10729 -0.01 0 2.5 1363 23 10.6 272 0 LCR0007 12 13 WK10730 -0.01 0 7 1790 35 11.9 532 0 LCR0007 13 14 WK10731 -0.01 0 12.3 1547 40 8.8 463 0 LCR0007 14 15 WK10732 -0.01 0 2.9 824 48 10.7 277 0 LCR0007 15 16 WK10733 -0.01 0 1.1 765 30 10 165 0 LCR0007 16 17 WK10734 -0.01 0 1.1 650 75 11.4 230 6.4 LCR0007 17 18 WK10735 -0.01 0 1.1 788 46 9.1 208 0 LCR0007 18 19 WK10736 -0.01 0 1.5 641 45 6.4 212 0 LCR0007 19 20 WK10737 -0.01 0 1.2 755 18 8.7 179 0 LCR0007 20 21 WK10738 -0.01 0 1.9 824 22 11.9 202 11.5 LCR0007 21 22 WK10739 -0.01 0 1.5 792 11 13.2 183 12.1 LCR0007 22 23 WK10741 -0.01 0 1.8 684 31 10.8 184 20.1 LCR0007 23 24 WK10742 -0.01 0 3 689 168 8.2 208 32.4 LCR0007 24 25 WK10743 -0.01 0 2 622 24 10.5 245 0 LCR0007 25 26 WK10744 -0.01 0 3.3 665 605 9.3 226 49.7 LCR0007 26 27 WK10745 -0.01 0 2.7 665 36 9.2 180 0 LCR0007 27 28 WK10746 -0.01 0 3.6 606 35 8.5 205 0 LCR0007 28 29 WK10747 -0.01 0 4.1 770 39 10.9 197 0 LCR0007 29 30 WK10748 -0.01 0 2.7 750 31 10.3 219 0 LCR0007 30 31 WK10749 -0.01 0 2.8 823 32 9.9 180 0 LCR0007 31 32 WK10751 -0.01 2 3.4 990 34 10.5 227 0 LCR0007 32 33 WK10752 -0.01 0 2.7 1034 56 15.6 243 10.9 LCR0007 33 34 WK10753 -0.01 3 3 1216 23 12.8 276 9.1 LCR0007 34 35 WK10754 -0.01 0 4.9 1964 35 17.9 547 7 LCR0007 35 36 WK10755 -0.01 0 4.4 1991 28 14.7 614 0 LCR0007 36 37 WK10756 -0.01 0 4 2237 30 15.9 485 0 LCR0007 37 38 WK10757 -0.01 0 3.1 963 10 15.9 334 0 LCR0007 38 39 WK10758 -0.01 0 2.9 1855 20 11.7 522 0 LCR0007 39 40 WK10759 -0.01 0 3.4 1411 27 12.4 511 0 LCR0007 40 41 WK10761 -0.01 0 3.6 1430 11 16.1 449 0 LCR0007 41 42 WK10762 -0.01 3 2.6 1338 27 11.8 350 0 LCR0007 42 43 WK10763 -0.01 0 3.1 1374 62 13.2 433 0 LCR0007 43 44 WK10764 -0.01 5 3.7 2483 24 23.8 781 0 LCR0007 44 45 WK10765 -0.01 6 4.2 2359 0 19.7 848 0 LCR0007 45 46 WK10766 -0.01 3 7 1749 0 15.3 866 0 LCR0007 46 47 WK10767 -0.01 0 6.4 2125 0 15.8 928 0 LCR0007 47 48 WK10768 -0.01 0 5.1 2403 22 21.1 1005 0 LCR0007 48 49 WK10769 -0.01 0 2.9 2455 10 21.4 945 0 LCR0007 49 50 WK10770 -0.01 0 3.6 2166 0 23.3 822 0 LCR0007 50 51 WK10771 -0.01 3 3.5 1602 11 12.8 754 0 LCR0007 51 52 WK10772 -0.01 2 2.7 1875 32 16.2 858 0 LCR0007 52 53 WK10773 -0.01 0 3.2 2104 141 16.5 851 0 LCR0007 53 54 WK10774 -0.01 0 3.1 1903 19 13.5 734 0 LCR0007 54 55 WK10776 0.01 5 3.4 2514 15 20 895 0 LCR0007 55 56 WK10777 0.02 0 3 2736 9 22 964 0 LCR0007 56 57 WK10778 -0.01 0 5.5 2214 13 16.3 832 0 LCR0007 57 58 WK10779 -0.01 0 6.6 2237 0 22.3 868 0 LCR0007 58 59 WK10780 -0.01 0 5.6 2248 0 24.9 995 0 LCR0007 59 60 WK10781 -0.01 0 4.6 2333 21 20.7 891 0 LCR0007 60 61 WK10782 -0.01 0 8 1773 0 17.1 668 0 LCR0007 61 62 WK10783 0.03 0 6.3 1566 36 14.6 697 9.6 LCR0007 62 63 WK10784 -0.01 0 5.6 1341 8 16 688 0 LCR0007 63 64 WK10785 -0.01 0 4.9 1456 19 12.8 711 0 LCR0007 64 65 WK10786 -0.01 0 4.1 1396 19 17.1 766 0 LCR0007 65 66 WK10787 -0.01 0 4 1664 0 15.8 693 0 LCR0007 66 67 WK10788 -0.01 0 3.4 1473 32 18.7 707 0 LCR0007 67 68 WK10789 -0.01 0 3.3 1437 14 14 602 0 LCR0007 68 69 WK10791 -0.01 2 3.4 1556 16 18.6 651 0 LCR0007 69 70 WK10792 -0.01 0 4.4 1599 30 17.6 685 0 LCR0007 70 71 WK10793 -0.01 0 3.2 1581 14 15.9 611 0 LCR0007 71 72 WK10794 -0.01 0 2.7 1562 10 13.6 574 0 LCR0007 72 73 WK10795 -0.01 0 4.8 1844 25 15.2 595 0 LCR0007 73 74 WK10796 -0.01 2 3.3 1501 25 14.9 642 0 LCR0007 74 75 WK10797 -0.01 0 3 1602 24 13.2 677 0 LCR0007 75 76 WK10798 -0.01 0 2.8 1259 15 11.2 610 0 LCR0007 76 77 WK10799 0.01 0 3.7 1525 17 13.2 720 0 LCR0007 77 78 WK10801 -0.01 0 3.3 1414 13 14.2 682 0 LCR0007 78 79 WK10802 -0.01 0 4.4 1696 11 13.1 659 0 LCR0007 79 80 WK10803 -0.01 0 6.7 1482 16 15.4 789 0 LCR0007 80 81 WK10804 -0.01 0 4.1 1080 20 15.6 538 0 LCR0007 81 82 WK10805 -0.01 0 3.1 1437 8 14.8 530 0 LCR0007 82 83 WK10806 -0.01 0 3.4 1704 12 17.9 686 0 LCR0007 83 84 WK10807 0.01 0 4.6 1435 0 14.4 574 0 LCR0007 84 85 WK10808 -0.01 0 4.3 1723 15 18 615 0 LCR0007 85 86 WK10809 0.04 0 4.1 1593 21 20.2 628 0 LCR0007 86 87 WK10811 0.03 0 3.9 1454 13 18.1 600 0 LCR0007 87 88 WK10812 0.01 0 3.4 1570 24 17.4 612 0 LCR0007 88 89 WK10813 -0.01 0 3.3 1515 0 15.8 561 0 LCR0007 89 90 WK10814 -0.01 0 3.2 1478 0 18.3 592 0 LCR0007 90 91 WK10815 -0.01 0 4.8 1422 8 19.7 672 0 LCR0007 91 92 WK10816 -0.01 0 4.4 1259 0 15.6 495 0 LCR0007 92 93 WK10817 -0.01 0 3.5 1344 28 13.1 381 0 LCR0007 93 94 WK10818 -0.01 0 3.3 792 23 11.2 250 0 LCR0007 94 95 WK10819 -0.01 0 3.8 742 57 11.3 215 0 LCR0007 95 96 WK10820 -0.01 0 3.4 944 27 14.4 325 0 LCR0007 96 97 WK10821 -0.01 0 4.8 864 35 12.9 218 0 LCR0007 97 98 WK10822 -0.01 3 4.7 846 46 9.3 196 0 LCR0007 98 99 WK10823 -0.01 0 4.1 739 26 9.7 199 0 LCR0007 99 100 WK10824 -0.01 3 4.2 744 40 9.5 187 0 LCR0007 100 101 WK10826 -0.01 0 5.3 884 63 9.1 190 0 LCR0007 101 102 WK10827 -0.01 0 5.1 802 47 7.9 204 0 LCR0007 102 103 WK10828 -0.01 2 5 826 49 8.3 217 0 LCR0007 103 104 WK10829 -0.01 0 5.1 1041 35 9.1 193 0 LCR0007 104 105 WK10830 -0.01 0 4.6 776 28 8.2 180 0 LCR0007 105 106 WK10831 -0.01 0 4.8 688 38 7.6 168 0 LCR0007 106 107 WK10832 -0.01 3 4.8 1029 37 10.5 179 0 LCR0007 107 108 WK10833 -0.01 0 4.4 830 37 8 189 0 LCR0007 108 109 WK10834 -0.01 0 4.2 926 27 9.5 190 0 LCR0007 109 110 WK10835 -0.01 4 3.8 826 12 8.1 202 0 LCR0007 110 111 WK10836 -0.01 0 5 1101 51 14 248 0 LCR0007 111 112 WK10837 -0.01 0 4.4 798 18 8.4 191 0 LCR0007 112 113 WK10838 -0.01 4 4.7 644 19 7.8 182 0 LCR0007 113 114 WK10839 -0.01 9 8 918 43 9.9 183 0 LCR0007 114 115 WK10841 -0.01 3 5.2 846 16 9.4 209 0 LCR0007 115 116 WK10842 -0.01 0 5.1 827 21 7.8 203 0 LCR0007 116 117 WK10843 -0.01 2 4.5 856 72 8.7 175 0 LCR0007 117 118 WK10844 -0.01 0 4.4 727 29 7.7 181 0 LCR0007 118 119 WK10845 -0.01 0 4.1 798 28 8.6 198 0 LCR0007 119 120 WK10846 -0.01 0 4.1 1178 15 10.1 201 0 LCR0007 120 121 WK10847 -0.01 0 6.6 828 119 5.8 191 0 LCR0007 121 122 WK10848 -0.01 0 5.7 1086 60 8.9 240 0 LCR0007 122 123 WK10849 -0.01 3 6.2 1060 33 10.4 219 0 LCR0007 123 124 WK10851 -0.01 0 9.4 975 51 6.7 181 0 LCR0007 124 125 WK10852 -0.01 0 8.3 903 41 9.3 195 0 LCR0007 125 126 WK10853 -0.01 0 6.2 960 48 7.8 193 0 LCR0007 126 127 WK10854 -0.01 3 5.3 921 28 8.3 216 0 LCR0007 127 128 WK10855 -0.01 0 5.3 989 68 8.9 263 0 LCR0007 128 129 WK10856 -0.01 4 10 1173 68 8.6 201 0 LCR0007 129 130 WK10857 -0.01 0 5.9 1323 58 8.5 212 0 LCR0007 130 131 WK10858 -0.01 3 5.4 1235 59 8 207 0 LCR0007 131 132 WK10859 -0.01 0 6.8 1532 45 10.6 218 0 LCR0007 132 133 WK10861 -0.01 2 7.3 1171 28 15 243 0 LCR0007 133 134 WK10862 -0.01 0 5 1480 22 13.1 494 0 LCR0007 134 135 WK10863 -0.01 0 4.8 1388 28 14.6 473 0 LCR0007 135 136 WK10864 -0.01 2 5.5 1473 59 14.1 452 0 LCR0007 136 137 WK10865 -0.01 3 5 1571 32 13.3 477 0 LCR0007 137 138 WK10866 -0.01 0 5.3 1611 41 12.1 439 0 LCR0007 138 139 WK10867 -0.01 0 5.3 1538 43 11.8 397 0 LCR0007 139 140 WK10868 -0.01 0 6.6 1283 38 13.7 372 0 LCR0007 140 141 WK10869 -0.01 0 5.3 1295 43 10.7 272 0 LCR0007 141 142 WK10870 -0.01 0 5.5 1163 58 12.7 269 0 LCR0007 142 143 WK10871 -0.01 3 6.2 1698 28 12.3 401 0 LCR0007 143 144 WK10872 -0.01 4 9.4 1668 26 13.9 505 0 LCR0007 144 145 WK10873 -0.01 0 5.3 1167 24 10.3 238 0 LCR0007 145 146 WK10874 -0.01 0 5.5 1233 39 15.9 245 0 LCR0007 146 147 WK10876 -0.01 0 5.8 797 40 8.6 179 0 LCR0007 147 148 WK10877 -0.01 0 5.1 941 83 10.7 201 5.6 LCR0007 148 149 WK10878 -0.01 2 5.4 919 27 8.9 188 0 LCR0007 149 150 WK10879 -0.01 0 6.5 925 17 10.6 208 0 LCR0007 150 151 WK10880 -0.01 0 6.2 1022 43 12.5 233 0 LCR0007 151 152 WK10881 -0.01 0 5.4 937 26 12 189 0 LCR0007 152 153 WK10882 0.01 3 6.2 1038 52 11.5 210 0 LCR0007 153 154 WK10883 -0.01 2 6.5 983 42 11.5 222 0 LCR0007 154 155 WK10884 -0.01 3 5.5 842 28 11 195 0 LCR0007 155 156 WK10885 -0.01 0 5.4 1002 9 13.1 199 0 LCR0007 156 157 WK10886 -0.01 0 5.2 1061 43 13.5 269 8.3 LCR0007 157 158 WK10887 -0.01 2 5.9 1088 34 12.8 238 0 LCR0007 158 159 WK10888 -0.01 0 5.3 1007 20 12.2 224 0 LCR0007 159 160 WK10889 -0.01 0 4.9 963 29 13.2 232 0 LCR0007 160 161 WK10891 -0.01 2 6.9 1015 51 9.2 227 0 LCR0007 161 162 WK10892 -0.01 3 7.6 1109 61 12.2 216 0 LCR0007 162 163 WK10893 -0.01 0 4.7 895 32 11.2 224 0 LCR0007 163 164 WK10894 -0.01 0 5.2 898 33 10.3 205 0 LCR0007 164 165 WK10895 -0.01 0 5.6 1037 28 11.9 225 0 LCR0007 165 166 WK10896 -0.01 29 5.9 925 150 12.4 213 0 LCR0007 166 167 WK10897 0.01 3 9 817 56 11.5 208 0 LCR0007 167 168 WK10898 -0.01 3 11.9 868 18 10.7 185 0 LCR0008 0 1 WK10899 -0.01 3 12.3 1071 39 5.2 199 0 LCR0008 1 2 WK10901 -0.01 0 19.7 1191 29 6.8 222 0 LCR0008 2 3 WK10902 -0.01 0 5.3 1734 41 9.5 296 0 LCR0008 3 4 WK10903 -0.01 0 1.9 1532 33 11.9 345 0 LCR0008 4 5 WK10904 -0.01 3 1.5 1570 29 11.5 331 0 LCR0008 5 6 WK10905 -0.01 0 1.4 1839 36 10.1 322 7.4 LCR0008 6 7 WK10906 -0.01 3 1.7 1415 51 6.9 288 38.4 LCR0008 7 8 WK10907 -0.01 5 1.5 1515 28 7.5 319 0 LCR0008 8 9 WK10908 -0.01 4 2.5 1520 38 10.1 313 8.9 LCR0008 9 10 WK10909 -0.01 0 2.5 1787 43 11.7 344 24.8 LCR0008 10 11 WK10911 0.02 2 3.8 2001 20 18.2 315 44.8 LCR0008 11 12 WK10912 -0.01 2 3.6 2083 19 17.9 325 75.7 LCR0008 12 13 WK10913 0.02 3 5.4 1781 26 16.9 290 30.9 LCR0008 13 14 WK10914 -0.01 3 4 1689 21 10.7 289 12.8 LCR0008 14 15 WK10915 0.01 0 4.5 1525 26 12.7 293 30.4 LCR0008 15 16 WK10916 -0.01 0 4.3 1633 27 13.2 286 0 LCR0008 16 17 WK10917 -0.01 3 4.1 1728 31 16 283 12.9 LCR0008 17 18 WK10918 -0.01 3 3.8 1786 33 14 294 8.2 LCR0008 18 19 WK10919 -0.01 0 4 1763 33 15.4 303 0 LCR0008 19 20 WK10920 0.01 3 4.3 1705 29 17 290 15 LCR0008 20 21 WK10921 -0.01 0 4 1521 23 14.4 268 21.1 LCR0008 21 22 WK10922 -0.01 0 4.1 1635 37 14.7 282 12.2 LCR0008 22 23 WK10923 -0.01 5 5.5 1650 45 14.2 271 13.7 LCR0008 23 24 WK10924 -0.01 5 5.5 1650 45 14.2 271 13.7 LCR0008 24 25 WK10926 -0.01 0 4.9 1764 27 15.1 287 43.1 LCR0008 25 26 WK10927 -0.01 0 4.1 1758 24 16.8 321 49.1 LCR0008 26 27 WK10928 -0.01 0 3.8 1911 19 16.7 306 29.5 LCR0008 27 28 WK10929 -0.01 0 4.1 1989 29 21.8 342 30.4 LCR0008 28 29 WK10930 -0.01 2 6.5 1477 25 13.1 262 34.4 LCR0008 29 30 WK10931 -0.01 3 6.2 1820 43 15.4 315 58.6 LCR0008 30 31 WK10932 -0.01 4 4.2 1803 46 16.8 319 21.6 LCR0008 31 32 WK10933 0.01 4 4.3 1813 28 15.8 301 23 LCR0008 32 33 WK10934 -0.01 5 7.6 1554 21 13 247 25.5 LCR0008 33 34 WK10935 -0.01 0 5.7 1757 36 14.7 274 44.7 LCR0008 34 35 WK10936 -0.01 4 5.8 1680 41 12.3 281 50.6 LCR0008 35 36 WK10937 0.01 5 5.7 1615 9 13.5 268 68.7 LCR0008 36 37 WK10938 -0.01 5 6.6 1841 22 13.3 291 51.1 LCR0008 37 38 WK10939 -0.01 4 5.4 1714 13 13.7 303 53.8 LCR0008 38 39 WK10941 -0.01 0 4.6 1715 25 15.4 284 27.2 LCR0008 39 40 WK10942 -0.01 0 6 1678 0 11.9 277 36 LCR0008 40 41 WK10943 -0.01 0 4 1717 15 11.3 296 32.3 LCR0008 41 42 WK10944 -0.01 9 2.6 1843 25 13 328 25.9 LCR0008 42 43 WK10945 0.01 132 1.5 970 13 8.3 243 83.8 LCR0008 43 44 WK10946 -0.01 13 3.8 1479 38 13.1 285 20.5 LCR0008 44 45 WK10947 -0.01 6 3.8 1453 21 12.3 312 0 LCR0008 45 46 WK10948 -0.01 9 4.6 1449 31 14.6 285 7.8 LCR0008 46 47 WK10949 -0.01 3 5.5 1466 33 12.9 268 12.6 LCR0008 47 48 WK10951 0.01 14 7.5 1463 32 10.9 264 17.5 LCR0008 48 49 WK10952 -0.01 0 5.5 1413 27 10.1 237 13.5 LCR0008 49 50 WK10953 -0.01 0 5.4 1502 23 14.7 251 39.7 LCR0008 50 51 WK10954 -0.01 0 4.3 1313 30 15.2 276 18.6 LCR0008 51 52 WK10955 -0.01 0 4.5 1398 30 16.8 263 22.8 LCR0008 52 53 WK10956 -0.01 0 4.3 1351 22 14.8 273 18.3 LCR0008 53 54 WK10957 -0.01 0 4 1451 35 15.5 310 15.5 LCR0008 54 55 WK10958 -0.01 0 3.7 1280 25 14.8 256 18.8 LCR0008 55 56 WK10959 -0.01 0 2.8 1731 32 19.2 323 8.2 LCR0008 56 57 WK10961 0.01 8 3.9 1793 36 17.1 316 32.7 LCR0008 57 58 WK10962 -0.01 3 3.1 1630 14 16.1 282 24.5 LCR0008 58 59 WK10963 -0.01 0 2.7 1450 25 13.2 238 18.5 LCR0008 59 60 WK10964 -0.01 0 3.5 1785 29 19.3 308 80.8 LCR0008 60 61 WK10965 -0.01 1.4 38.5 0 3.6 1736 31 19.8 301 28.1 LCR0008 61 62 WK10966 -0.01 1.4 33.4 0 3.9 1656 16 17.7 284 7 LCR0008 62 63 WK10967 -0.01 1.5 37.1 0 3.2 1573 20 16.7 297 11.3 LCR0008 63 64 WK10968 -0.01 1.5 21.3 0 2.5 1775 30 19.7 320 9.8 LCR0008 64 65 WK10969 -0.01 6 70.3 7 2 1765 19 17.4 294 38.1 LCR0008 65 66 WK10970 -0.01 2.3 25.5 2 2 1648 0 17.8 298 18.6 LCR0008 66 67 WK10971 0.01 22.8 28.3 18 4.2 1882 49 17.7 338 21.5 LCR0008 67 68 WK10972 0.01 8.6 45.5 12 2.1 1885 19 18.7 330 20.5 LCR0008 68 69 WK10973 -0.01 2.8 45.3 4 3.5 1861 17 19.3 306 38.2 LCR0008 69 70 WK10974 0.01 14.1 55.7 16 2.7 1729 19 13.3 415 92 LCR0008 70 71 WK10976 -0.01 10.3 86.1 5 2.2 1821 22 13.1 252 56.2 LCR0008 71 72 WK10977 -0.01 1.5 62.5 0 3.4 1861 18 18.8 300 32.2 LCR0008 72 73 WK10978 -0.01 1.2 34.1 0 3.4 1766 22 19.8 309 11 LCR0008 73 74 WK10979 -0.01 0 3.5 1887 19 17.1 310 60.7 LCR0008 74 75 WK10980 -0.01 0 4.3 1829 12 18.8 278 67.3 LCR0008 75 76 WK10981 -0.01 0 3.9 1754 22 17.4 282 27.7 LCR0008 76 77 WK10982 -0.01 2 4.6 1897 40 21.7 310 19.6 LCR0008 77 78 WK10983 -0.01 0 4.1 1437 18 16.3 273 31.2 LCR0008 78 79 WK10984 -0.01 0 3.6 1472 21 14.5 244 15.1 LCR0008 79 80 WK10985 -0.01 0 4 1693 30 14.7 287 27.1 LCR0008 80 81 WK10986 -0.01 0 3.9 1737 31 17.1 293 29.3 LCR0008 81 82 WK10987 -0.01 0 4.7 1826 20 17.5 297 38.6 LCR0008 82 83 WK10988 -0.01 0 4 1715 22 17 315 31.4 LCR0008 83 84 WK10989 -0.01 0 4.8 1750 30 16.6 313 34.2 LCR0008 84 85 WK10991 -0.01 0 3.9 1692 17 14.1 298 19.5 LCR0008 85 86 WK10992 -0.01 0 4.1 1769 18 15 280 25.2 LCR0008 86 87 WK10993 0.01 0 5.3 1842 28 16.6 292 22.7 LCR0008 87 88 WK10994 -0.01 0 7.3 1893 32 15.7 287 42.5 LCR0008 88 89 WK10995 -0.01 4 5.4 1947 52 17.6 282 34.8 LCR0008 89 90 WK10996 -0.01 2 5.9 2164 16 16.7 329 81.6 LCR0008 90 91 WK10997 0.01 26 6.7 2020 13 15.7 310 52.7 LCR0008 91 92 WK10998 0.01 4 4 2144 14 15.5 293 37.3 LCR0008 92 93 WK10999 -0.01 0 3.4 2039 16 14.3 302 75.7 LCR0008 93 94 WK11001 -0.01 0 3.2 2267 16 16.2 320 66.2 LCR0008 94 95 WK11002 -0.01 0 3.5 2028 30 15.8 291 56.6 LCR0008 95 96 WK11003 -0.01 2.2 125.5 0 4 2045 31 17.2 301 90.5 LCR0008 96 97 WK11004 -0.01 3.4 151 0 5.5 2262 35 14.2 300 136.7 LCR0008 97 98 WK11005 -0.01 2.4 130 0 7.7 1976 36 17.1 287 84.6 LCR0008 98 99 WK11006 -0.01 2.5 170 3 5.3 2197 34 16.1 327 138.1 LCR0008 99 100 WK11007 -0.01 2.6 155.5 0 5.7 2089 27 14.8 274 106.7 LCR0008 100 101 WK11008 -0.01 4.1 185 4 7.6 2009 21 16.4 302 101.9 LCR0008 101 102 WK11009 0.01 12.7 184 8 13.1 1555 8 10.8 233 91.4 LCR0008 102 103 WK11011 0.03 3 8.4 286 55 6.9 119 19 LCR0008 103 104 WK11012 0.01 4 13.8 287 33 6.7 99 0 LCR0008 104 105 WK11013 0.01 10 6.7 234 54 5.6 125 26 LCR0008 105 106 WK11014 0.01 12 11.3 284 59 5.2 114 44.9 LCR0008 106 107 WK11015 -0.01 11 10.2 270 48 4.5 96 36.3 LCR0008 107 108 WK11016 -0.01 9 8.9 280 71 5.2 100 30.1 LCR0008 108 109 WK11017 -0.01 7 6.9 242 54 6.5 116 34.2 LCR0008 109 110 WK11018 -0.01 9 7.5 255 67 5.2 102 24.5 LCR0008 110 111 WK11019 -0.01 9 7.1 262 43 4.3 104 36.1 LCR0008 111 112 WK11020 -0.01 8 8.8 243 53 5.7 105 25.4 LCR0008 112 113 WK11021 0.01 7 6.4 248 41 5.3 107 37.4 LCR0008 113 114 WK11022 -0.01 3 6.1 318 62 5.6 117 42.6

JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling was conducted using a face sampling hammer using industry practice drilling methods to obtain a 1 m representative sample. RC drilling was completed by Nexgen Drilling using a track mounted T450 drill rig.

Samples were collected over one metre intervals using a rig mounted rotary cone splitter to obtain a representative sample of approximately 2 to 3 kg for assaying.

The 2 – 3 kg sample was crushed and pulverised in full to obtain a 50-gram charge for Fire Assay for gold analysis and select interval multielement analysis.

A duplicate sample series in calico bags was maintained for future reference, with the bulk material placed in rows on the ground.

Novo collected Teichman rock chips samples were collected by grab sampling 1 – 3 kg of material. Sample sites were selected to be representative of the lithology sampled, and the same sampling technique was employed at each sample site where possible. Samples are crushed in full and analysed for gold using a 500 g photon assay (Au-PA01) and for multi-elements pulverised and assayed using a 0.25 g ME-MS61 assay

Rock chip samples collected by Chalice/De Grey were collected qqua regia digest- detection by ICP-MS and aqua regia for Au at Ultratrace Perth (AR102/101)

Rock Chip samples collected by Top Iron located using a hand held GPS. All samples were submitted to SGS Pty Ltd in Perth to be assayed for whole rock suite (XRF78S – XRF fusion) and Au element analysis by 50 g charge fire assay and Cu, Pb, Zn by ICP analysis code ICP40Q pXRF machine for multi-element analysis was calibrated every day. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). RC drilling used a face sampling hammer using standard Reverse Circulation drilling techniques employed by Nexgen Drilling. Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

RC samples were checked by the geologist for moisture content, and recoveries.

The drilling contractor cleaned the rig mounted rotary cone splitter at regular intervals and as required.

Dust suppression was used to minimise the loss of fines. No issues with sample recovery were identified. Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Rock chip samples are geologically logged with quantitative and qualitative data collected including a description of lithology, vein type and vein densities, and alteration.

For geologic logging, a representative sample of the RC chips was collected from each of the drilled intervals by spearing each sample pile. This representative aliquot was sieved, washed and then logged and stored in chip trays for future reference.

RC chips were logged for lithology, alteration, degree of weathering, fabric, colour, abundance and style of quartz veining and sulphide mineralisation. All RC chips in trays have been photographed and are stored at the field facility in Karratha. All drilling intervals are sampled, logged, photographed, and stored. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

The sampling techniques and sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.

Rock chip samples are collected to best represent the material sampled across geological features.

All RC samples were collected in numbered calico bags using the rig mounted cone splitter

Field duplicates were collected from the cone splitter at 1:25 intervals

Field duplicates (4 per 100), blanks (2 per 100) and standards (2 per 100) are placed in the sample sequence. The calico sample bags were then placed in green plastic bags for transportation.

Samples were secured and placed into bulka bags for transport to the ALS Laboratory in Perth, an accredited Australian Laboratory.

The sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. pXRF readings of multielements were taken using a NITON XLT5 model, on the fine material collected during sieving of the chips for logging. The fines were compressed into chip trays and transported to an airconditioned office where the fine sample was analyzed using 90 second total reading time and 4 filters. The Niton pXRF machine was calibrated daily and QAQC protocols of at least 4 standards per 80 samples was maintained. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (if lack of bias) and precision have been established.

The rock chip sample assay methodology is considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation tested. The method includes inserting 2 CRM standards and 2 blanks per 100 samples or at least one of each per sample submission.

No QAQC issues were detected for Au or ME performance, with CRM performance passing review and no bias detected.

Once received by ALS in Perth, all RC samples were pulverised to 85% passing 75 microns (Method PUL-23). Once pulverised, a 50 g aliquot was collected from the main sample and sent to ALS in Perth for a 50 g fire assay charge with AAS finish (Method Au-AA26).

Novo inserted RC field duplicates at a 1:25 ratio, and standards and blanks at a 1:50 ratio.

No QAQC issues were identified.

Laboratory QA/QC samples involving the use of blanks, duplicates, standards (certified reference materials) and replicates as part of in-house procedures.

QAQC methodology implemented by Chalice/De Grey and Top Iron are unknown and not referenced in the WAMEX reports A77811, A81531 or A102861.

Top Iron samples were submitted to SGS Perth for Au fire assay with a 50 g charge (FAA505). Chalice/De Grey rock chip samples collected in 2007 and 2008 were submitted to Ultra Trace Laboratories in Perth where the samples were sorted, dried and split where necessary. The whole sample was then pulverised in a vibrating disc pulveriser. The samples were digested with Aqua Regia. A nominal 40g sample is digested in a mixture of Nitric and Hydrochloric Acids. The digest was diluted, mixed and an aliquot of the acid solution is taken and analysed directly by ICP-OES for gold (AR001). Verification of sampling and assaying

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Primary quantitative and qualitative data for the Sherlock RC program was collected in the field using a fully formatted excel sheet, which was then submitted to the database manager to upload to the Geobank (v2025) database and buffered through a validation portal that ensures code and primary record compliance. Geobank is a front-end UX/UI tender software platform (developed and sold by Micromine) attached to a SQL v15.1 server

Assay data was loaded from lab certificates received from the registered laboratory by an internal database manager or external database consultant, and industry-standard audit trails and chain-of-custody was adhered to. No adjustments of the assay data were made. Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

All Novo surface sample locations were recorded by hand-held GPS using the GDA 2020 zone 50 coordinate system.

Drill hole location coordinates were recorded with a Trimble RTX. The grid system used is MGA 20, Zone 50. The Trimble RTX is accurate to +/- 3 cm and adequate to provide location and topographic control.

Downhole surveys were collected using a reflex North Seeking Gyro tool at intervals of 20 m downhole

Top Iron rock chip sample locations were recorded by handheld GPS. However, all heights stated give an RL of 500 m significantly above the average SRTM height and that of sample heights in the area recently collected by Novo staff. As such heights for this data have been modified to reflect an appropriate average of 220 m. Chalice/De Grey 2008 rock chip sample locations were recorded by handheld GPS. However, heights given as either 100 m or 150 m in elevation which is notably below the average SRTM height and that of sample heights recently collected by Novo field staff. As such heights for this data have been modified to reflect an appropriate average of 220 m. Data spacing and distribution

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Limited rock chip samples taken are indicative of potential grade tenor. These do not represent or imply any continuity or scale potential.

Drilling at Sherlock Crossing was completed on 80 m spaced sections and aiming to intersect pierce points spaced at between 40 m and 70 m intervals.

Due to the nature of mineralisation, drill spacing is not yet adequate to constrain or quantify the total size of the mineralisation at Clone, and further drilling is required. No sample compositing has been applied. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Rock samples were taken across features with geological data recorded to best reflect unbiased sampling of possible mineralised structures.

Drill testing was designed to best intersect interpreted mineralised trends and structures at right angles to minimise bias in sample collection. All intervals are reported as down hole widths, as true orientation of mineralisation is still unknown. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security.

All samples are stored and managed on site by Novo staff. Samples are then transported by reputable companies to a registered laboratory where they are stored in a locked facility before being tracked and processed through the preparation and analysis system at the laboratory. Sample information is captured and tracked via sampled dispatch records, con notes, and lab work orders, to ensure all samples are accounted for Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits have been undertaken.



Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

The Sherlock Crossing prospect is part of the Karratha District and is located on Exploration License E47/3825 100% owned by Novo Resources, approximately 70km east-southeast of Karratha. There are several Registered Heritage Sites within this tenement, however not overlapping with the immediate exploration area. The prospect falls under the granted Ngarluma Native Title determination WC1999/014 and is subject to a land access and mineral exploration agreement with the Native Title Holders. The tenement is currently in good standing and there are no known impediments The Teichman area is located in the Western Pilbara and is located on tenement E47/3467. The tenement is subject to a Joint Venture agreement with Novo Resources holding a 70% interest and the remaining 30% held by Runnel Holdings Pty Ltd, an entity of Mark Gareth Creasy (Creasy Group). The tenure falls on the Yandeyarra Aboriginal Reserves 31427. The tenements are currently in good standing and there are no known impediments. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Bullion 2004 (A69945) collected 100 soil samples across E47/3467 with a peak grade of 67 ppb Au.

Chalice/De Grey Mining 2007 (A77811) collected 7 rock chip samples across the Teichman area. The highest grading sample was 32.3 g/t Au.

Chalice/De Grey Mining 2008 (A81531) collected 27 rock chip samples, with a peak grade of 108 g/t Au. In addition, they also collected 383 soil samples across E47/3467 with a peak Au grade of 270 ppb.

Top Iron 2013 (A102861) Collected 17 rock chip samples across the Teichman area. The highest sample graded 43.5 g/t Au.

Aarex 1997 (A53516 – A49869) collected thirty-five samples from outcrop or from the dump surrounding the main historical excavation at the Clarke Mine. The highest sample result was 84.8 g/t gold which averaged 68.5 g/t over four assays.

Ascent Mining 2002 (A66185) - collected twenty-one rock chip samples from Sherlock Crossing, located at the site of the historical Clarke antimony mine, returning up to 98.8 g/t Au and 0.83% antimony

Ourwest Corp 2007 (A76553) – collected eleven rock chip samples which gave peak results of 3.78 g/t Au and 1390 ppm Sb at the Clarke Mine. No other known work of relevance has been undertaken by other parties. Geology Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation.

Sherlock Crossing is orogenic Au-Sb vein hosted mineralisation along a major N to NNE trending structure, hosted in basalt to ultramafic rocks of the Archaean Louden Volcanics (2.95 Ma). Mineralisation occurs in poorly outcropping zones of sheeted to stockwork quartz veins with stibnite and gold on the eastern flood plain of the Sherlock Mapping at the Teichman prospects has identified multiple shear hosted gold veins hosted in mafic and ultramafic lithologies with shear zones extending up to 1 km in strike length. Drill hole Information

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes, including Easting and northing of the drill hole collar, Elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar, dip and azimuth of the hole, down hole length and interception depth plus hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

All rock chip sample results are reported in Appendices, listing all significant multi-elements. RC drilling collar information and significant intercepts as intersected by Novo is listed in Appendix 3 and 1m samples including relevant elements Data aggregation methods

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

No weighted averaging techniques were applied, and all intervals are 1 m in length and grades are not top-cut. Intercepts are reported at a 0.3 g/t cut off, with a maximum of 2 m of internal dilution. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known').

Rock sample results are indicative in nature and, whilst representatively sampling the target lithology, do not contain any width or length information other than a qualitative description of the target.

Drill testing was designed to best intersect interpreted mineralised trends and structures at right angles to minimise bias in sample collection. All intervals are reported as down hole widths, as true orientation of mineralisation is still unknown. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to the body of the release for appropriate maps and diagrams. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

The full multi element suite comprises 50 elements for rock chip samples. Not all elements are reported in Appendix 1, but a selection relevant to the mineralisation style is reported. For these elements, sample ID, northing, easting and RL are reported. All rock sample results are reported. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. No additional data. Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Refer to the body of the release. Novo intends to conduct additional work at the Teichman and Sherlock Crossing Prospects including additional mapping, rock chip sampling and soil sampling with the intention of drill testing following relevant permitting and approvals.



No Section 3 or 4 report as no Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are reported in this Appendix

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at