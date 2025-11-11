Europe Dietary Supplement Testing Market Analysis Report 2025-2032: Health Claim Validation, Sustainability Focus, And Digital Innovations Gaining Traction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities in the Europe Dietary Supplement Testing Market lie in Germany's dominance and stringent regulations, driving demand for third-party testing services. Key trends include health claim validation, sustainability focus, and digital innovations enhancing compliance and transparency across the supply chain.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dietary Supplement Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report By Technology, By Ingredient Type, By Service Provider, By End User, By Test Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe Dietary Supplement Testing Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Dietary Supplement Testing Market by country in 2024, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2032; thereby, achieving a market value of $173 million by 2032. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2025-2032. Additionally, the France market is expected to experience a CAGR of 9.3% during 2025-2032. The Germany and UK led the Europe Dietary Supplements Testing Market by Country with a market share of 18% and 13.7% in 2024. The Spain market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during throughout the forecast period.



The European dietary supplement testing market has strict rules set by Directive 2002/46/EC and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). These rules say that health claims must be backed up by scientific evidence before they can be put on product labels. European rules are different from those in other parts of the world because they require a lot of lab testing to make sure that the product is safe, correctly labelled, and meets nutrient limits.

This ecosystem is made even stronger by independent testing for contaminants and undeclared ingredients by national authorities, especially in Germany and France. OEMs and contract manufacturers work closely together in the market, especially in Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. They include testing services right into their production processes, which makes it easier to follow all the rules and get into the market quickly.



Some of the most important trends in the market are a strict focus on validating health claims through clinical trials and biochemical studies, checking the sustainability of organic and ethically sourced ingredients, and using electronic data systems and blockchain-based traceability solutions to make compliance management easier. European consumers want products that are backed by science and come from ethical sources.

This has led to a higher demand for verified sustainability claims and transparency. Top labs and manufacturers set themselves apart by providing complete solutions that include regulatory knowledge, sustainability testing, and digital innovation to help high-end supplement brands. This science-based, all-in-one approach makes for a competitive environment where safety, environmental responsibility, and technological progress are the most important things.

Ingredient Type Outlook

Based on Ingredient Type, the market is segmented into Ingredient-Level Testing and Finished Product Testing. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the projection period, the Ingredient-Level Testing Market, dominate the UK Dietary Supplements Testing Market by Ingredient Type in 2024 and would be a prominent market until 2032. The Finished Product Testing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025-2032.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Nutraceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturers, Distributors / Label Claim Verificationers (Online & Offline), Regulatory Authorities, and Other End User. Among various France Dietary Supplements Testing Market by End User; The Nutraceutical Companies market achieved a market size of USD $25.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period. The Regulatory Authorities market is predicted to experience a CAGR of 10.9% throughout the forecast period from (2025 - 2032).

Test Type Outlook

Based on Test Type, the market is segmented into Contaminants (heavy metals, pesticides, solvents), Microbiological, Potency, Identity / Authentication, Adulteration, Label Claim Verification, Stability & Shelf Life, Allergen & GMO Testing, and Other Test Types. The Contaminants (heavy metals, pesticides, solvents) market segment dominated the Germany Dietary Supplements Testing Market by Test Type is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period thereby continuing its dominance until 2032. Also, The Stability & Shelf Life market is anticipated to grow as a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period during 2025-2032.

Country Outlook

Germany has one of the most mature and tightly controlled dietary supplement markets in Europe. EU Regulation (EC) No. 1924/2006 and Directive 2002/46/EC set the rules, and the German Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) makes sure they are followed. Because people care about their health and there is a high demand for vitamins, minerals, and botanicals, companies must follow strict rules about labeling, ingredient safety, and contaminant controls. This makes accredited third-party testing services very important.

Leading labs, such as TUV SUD and government agencies, use advanced analytical techniques like chromatography and DNA barcoding to make sure that ingredients are real, that there are no contaminants, and that labels are clean. The market puts more value on technical knowledge and reliable documentation than on price. This is because consumers trust the products, sustainability trends are changing, and the EU is becoming more harmonized. Federal authorities keep a close eye on the market.

Key Companies Profiled



Eurofins Scientific SE

Tentamus Group GmbH

Intertek Group PLC

Alkemist Labs

SGS S.A.

AGROLAB GmbH

Anresco, Inc.

FoodChain ID Group, Inc.

BeaconPointLabs, LLC Certified Laboratories, LLC

Market Report Segmentation

Technology



Traditional Testing Rapid Testing

Ingredient Type



Ingredient-Level Testing Finished Product Testing

Service Provider



Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Independent Third-Party Testing Laboratories Other Service Provider

End User



Nutraceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturers

Distributors / Label Claim Verificationers (Online & Offline)

Regulatory Authorities Other End User

Test Type



Contaminants (heavy metals, pesticides, solvents)

Microbiological

Potency

Identity / Authentication

Adulteration

Label Claim Verification

Stability & Shelf Life

Allergen & GMO Testing Other Test Types

Country



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments





CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900