Engagelab Email Expands Global Footprint With New Turkey Data Center, Enhancing Service For Worldwide Customers

EngageLab, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement and marketing technology, announced that EngageLab Email has officially launched its new data center in Istanbul, Turkey. This upgrade not only further strengthens EngageLab's core capabilities in serving global enterprises, but also enhances its global service system, providing a faster and more stable email communication foundation for businesses expanding into international markets.

As a professional email service platform, EngageLab Email has established a " dual data center + multi-node " global service network: in addition to core data centers in Istanbul and Singapore, it operates eight major service nodes worldwide, including Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and two more. The addition of the Istanbul data center completes EngageLab's core computing and storage layout in the Eurasian and African intersection region. Through the synergy of data centers and nodes, EngageLab offers truly localized, low-latency email delivery, taking global email transmission efficiency to a new level.

AI-Powered Email Marketing for Precision Engagement

EngageLab Email offers 100+ premium email templates covering all marketing stages from user acquisition and activation to retention and conversion. With AI-powered email creation, businesses can effortlessly generate high-converting email content and visuals using an intuitive drag-and-drop editor. The unique inbox preview feature allows testing across major email clients (including Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo), ensuring perfect compatibility and optimal display.

Professional Email Delivery with Guaranteed Performance

EngageLab Email implements BIMI certification to display company logos in recipients' inboxes, enhancing brand recognition and trust. Isolated sending environments with dedicated IPs ensure email performance remains unaffected by external factors. Advanced DKIM, SPF, and DMARC authentication technologies, in collaboration with major anti-spam organizations, maintain high domain and IP reputation while minimizing blacklisting risks.

Intelligent Warm-up and Data-Driven Insights

The platform features intelligent warm-up capabilities, achieving 99% inbox placement rates through automated A/B testing to maximize engagement and ROI. Data-driven customer segmentation based on advanced analytics enables precise targeting and personalized delivery. Real-time email journey tracking monitors delivery, opens, clicks, and unsubscribes, providing accurate insights for marketing strategy optimization.

Turkey Data Center: Strategic Enhancement for Global Connectivity

Strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Turkey is a vital bridgehead for global enterprises expanding into Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. Previously, many companies operating in this region faced challenges such as high email latency, fluctuating deliverability, and non-compliant data storage. The launch of EngageLab Email's Turkey data center fundamentally resolves these issues.

With the Turkey data center, global enterprises can achieve three core benefits:



Comply with data localization requirements, enabling compliant local business operations in Turkey and surrounding markets

Significantly reduce email delivery latency for local user groups, providing more stable and efficient email services Enhance email reputation and strengthen brand image with localized IP addresses



Strengthening Global Service Infrastructure

EngageLab is dedicated to delivering stable and reliable global communication solutions for international businesses. EngageLab's service now spans over 220 countries and regions, processing hundreds of millions of emails daily with an average delivery time of just 3 seconds, serving 1,000+ enterprises worldwide. With the recent addition of Turkey node and enhanced AI-powered email creation capabilities, EngageLab continues to strengthen its global service infrastructure, empowering businesses to build stronger brand presence across international markets while providing secure, reliable, and efficient customer engagement solutions for companies expanding globally.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, uniting technology and versatility to deliver seamless customer interactions across AppPush, WebPush, Email, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp, and more - building efficient global customer connections for businesses.

