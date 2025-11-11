403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
eToro reports third quarter 2025 results
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November 11, 2025: eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
“We remain focused on executing our strategy across our four key pillars of trading, investing, wealth management, and neo-banking, developing new products and services that deliver value to users across every step of their investing journey. This robust product offering, combined with our unique shared social experience for users worldwide, creates a powerful flywheel that drives increased engagement and activity platform while establishing a durable competitive moat. Looking ahead, we are committed to remaining at the forefront of product development and innovation, as demonstrated by our crypto and AI initiatives, while expanding our reach both globally and within the United States through Copy Trading. As eToro continues to scale, we believe we are well positioned to capture the significant growth opportunities presented by the inevitable macro tailwinds and deliver long-term shareholder value,” said Yoni Assia, eToro's Co-founder and CEO.
“We delivered another strong quarter of profitable growth, with Net Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA increasing year over year by 28% and 43% respectively. Our results reflect the strength of our diversified revenue streams across segments and geographies, robust user engagement, and disciplined cost management, a trend that has continued into October. We continue to see momentum across key performance metrics with funded accounts up 16% and assets under administration up 76% year over year, underscoring our laser focus on increasing our customer base and share of wallet,” said Meron Shani, eToro CFO.
“We remain focused on executing our strategy across our four key pillars of trading, investing, wealth management, and neo-banking, developing new products and services that deliver value to users across every step of their investing journey. This robust product offering, combined with our unique shared social experience for users worldwide, creates a powerful flywheel that drives increased engagement and activity platform while establishing a durable competitive moat. Looking ahead, we are committed to remaining at the forefront of product development and innovation, as demonstrated by our crypto and AI initiatives, while expanding our reach both globally and within the United States through Copy Trading. As eToro continues to scale, we believe we are well positioned to capture the significant growth opportunities presented by the inevitable macro tailwinds and deliver long-term shareholder value,” said Yoni Assia, eToro's Co-founder and CEO.
“We delivered another strong quarter of profitable growth, with Net Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA increasing year over year by 28% and 43% respectively. Our results reflect the strength of our diversified revenue streams across segments and geographies, robust user engagement, and disciplined cost management, a trend that has continued into October. We continue to see momentum across key performance metrics with funded accounts up 16% and assets under administration up 76% year over year, underscoring our laser focus on increasing our customer base and share of wallet,” said Meron Shani, eToro CFO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment