Erdogan says enhancing Turkey means honoring Ataturk’s legacy
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a ceremony in Ankara on Monday commemorating the 87th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s death, paying homage to the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.
During the event, Erdogan expressed gratitude to Ataturk and the members of the first Grand National Assembly, who led the War of Independence and established the foundations of modern Turkey. He also honored the country’s martyrs, spanning from historic battles like Manzikert and the Conquest of Istanbul to the Gallipoli Campaign and the thwarted July 15 coup attempt, as well as all those who have contributed to Türkiye’s progress over its 102-year history.
Quoting Ataturk, Erdogan recalled that the nation’s founder had stated, “my mortal body will surely turn to dust one day, but the Republic of Türkiye will live forever,” highlighting the lasting significance of his vision.
"With these words, Ataturk declared a century ago that his greatest and most enduring legacy was the republic itself. To honor his legacy means to strengthen, advance, and build upon the success of the republic — making it stronger and more prosperous in every field," Erdogan said.
The president also announced the completion of an 11-month restoration of Ataturk’s birthplace in Thessaloniki, Greece. The project, carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and coordinated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), returned the historic home to its 1953 condition and has now reopened to visitors. Erdogan noted that this effort is part of Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to preserving Ataturk’s heritage.
Ataturk, the first president of the Republic of Türkiye, passed away on Nov. 10, 1938, at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace at the age of 57 due to cirrhosis. Every year, the nation observes a moment of silence at 9:05 a.m., the precise time of his death, honoring the leader who guided Türkiye’s transformation into a modern, secular republic.
