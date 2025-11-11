Uksaudi Partnership To Redefine Wellness In The Gulf

As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid growth in the wellness sector, Circle enters the market as a strategic collaboration between UK and Saudi founders, designed to meet the rising demand for holistic, performance-driven health experiences.

Circle comes as a next-generation wellness and performance destination co-founded by Saudi entrepreneur Salman Al Naimi and UK performance specialist Andrew Constanti.

The flagship site will open in Khobar in 2026, combining advanced training, medical-grade recovery, and community-led wellness under one roof.

Circle is not a new concept – it is the natural evolution of two established and successful ventures: Echo, one of Riyadh's most trusted wellness and rehabilitation centres, and BoxCentric, a UK-based performance training brand renowned for its athlete-level coaching and mindset-driven philosophy.

Saudi Arabia's wellness sector is experiencing unprecedented growth. Valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2030, the health and fitness club market is central to Vision 2030's quality-of-life goals.

Located in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, Khobar is emerging as a hub for innovation and lifestyle. Recently ranked as the“most improved” city in the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2025 Global Liveability Index, Khobar offers a unique mix of local and international demographics.

Its proximity to Bahrain and key business centres makes it a strategic entry point for high-quality wellness concepts.

“Khobar's diversity and community focus make it the perfect place to start,” adds Al Naimi.“Wellness is about connection – and Khobar provides the ideal environment for that.”

