Car explosion in New Delhi claims eight lives, injures fifteen
(MENAFN) At least eight people were killed and 15 others seriously injured in a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday, according to state media.
State-run news agency reported: “8 people (were) reported killed in a car blast near the Red Fort. Rescue operations underway.” The incident occurred around 6:52 pm local time (0122 GMT), with critically injured victims taken to Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly assessed the situation during a phone call with Home Minister Amit Shah. The Delhi Fire Department stated that nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage following the blast.
“The dog squad, forensic team, and Delhi Police are present at the spot as investigations are underway,” the report added.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters that the explosion came from a slow-moving vehicle that had stopped at a red light. Residents nearby described hearing a “loud noise” at the time of the blast.
Authorities have raised a high alert in Delhi, though the exact nature and cause of the explosion remain unknown.
