Syrian president meets Syrians abroad in Washington
(MENAFN) Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with representatives of Syrian organizations in Washington, DC, on Sunday, highlighting “the spirit of cooperation” between Syrians abroad and those in the homeland. He stressed the importance of unified efforts to rebuild the country, according to state media.
“The sanctions are in their final stages, and we must continue working toward their removal,” Sharaa said, urging representatives to seize “the rare opportunity” Syria now has. Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani also attended the meeting.
Sharaa arrived in the US capital after participating in the COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil on November 6. His visit follows the recent removal of his name from the US Specially Designated Global Terrorist sanctions list.
He is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump on November 10, marking the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House in nearly 80 years.
Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has focused on restoring security, implementing political and economic reforms, promoting social cohesion, and expanding cooperation with regional and international partners. Assad, who led Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party’s rule that had lasted since 1963. A transitional government under President Sharaa was established in January.
