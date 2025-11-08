10 Key Cryptocurrency Developments Last Week (November 18, 2025)

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Markets spent the week digesting post-shutdown ETF mechanics, mixed flows, and a major DeFi exploit.

Spot bitcoin ETFs finally saw fresh inflows after a string of outflows, while altcoin ETF filings-especially XRP and DOGE-accelerated the race to list beyond BTC and ETH.

Stablecoin infrastructure grabbed headlines as Ripple's RLUSD crossed a key supply milestone and moved into card-payment settlement pilots with major partners.

On-chain, security took center stage after Balancer's nine-figure exploit, a reminder that protocol risk still commands a premium.

Solana developments and validator-set debates returned to view, and new data showed hedge funds now hold a much larger slice of crypto-ETF assets-evidence that“faster money” is increasingly shaping flows.

U.S. bitcoin ETF flows turn positive after six straight outflow days (Nov 7)

Event: U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs recorded roughly $240 million in net inflows on November 7, breaking a six-day outflow streak and easing pressure after a choppy start to the month.

Summary: A return to net inflows suggests dip-buyers are active and ETF demand remains intact despite macro jitters.

XRP ETF filings advance; price outperforms majors (Nov 4–8)

Event: An amended S-1 for a spot XRP ETF joined other updated issuer submissions; XRP outperformed bitcoin on November 8 as filings moved closer to potential effectiveness.

Summary: The queue of amended XRP ETF prospectuses signals rising odds of an altcoin ETF beyond ETH.

Bitwise Dogecoin ETF aims to list as“BWOW” on NYSE Arca (Nov 6–8)

Event: Filings indicated Bitwise's Dogecoin ETF intends to list on NYSE Arca as ticker“BWOW,” with coverage suggesting a potential November debut pending effectiveness.

Summary: A DOGE ETF would mark a watershed in memecoin financialization and broaden the ETF investor base beyond BTC/ETH.

Balancer suffers ~$120–$128M DeFi exploit across V2 pools (Nov 3–4)

Event: A multi-chain attack drained over $120 million from Balancer's V2 pools; subsequent tallies varied as partial recoveries occurred, ranking among 2025's largest DeFi hacks.

Summary: The breach underscores persistent smart-contract risk and may elevate risk premiums across DeFi liquidity pools.

Ripple's RLUSD tops $1B; card-settlement pilots announced (Nov 4–7)

Event: RLUSD surpassed $1B circulating supply less than a year post-launch, and Ripple unveiled pilots with major partners to settle card transactions using RLUSD on XRPL.

Summary: Scale plus mainstream rails hint at stablecoins' next leg-from crypto trading to embedded payments.

Procedural workaround speeds new crypto ETF listings post-shutdown (Nov 2)

Event: Issuers used a procedural path to list several spot crypto ETFs without awaiting active SEC approval after October's shutdown delays; more products could arrive as early as mid-November.

Summary: Accelerated listings broaden the product shelf and intensify competition for flows.

Hedge funds' share of spot crypto-ETF AUM jumps above 42% (Nov 7)

Event: Industry data showed hedge funds now hold about 43% of crypto-ETF assets, over triple their share since mid-2024, alongside a wave of new fund entrants.

Summary: A larger hedge-fund footprint means flows may swing faster with positioning and basis-trade dynamics.

Market pullback: BTC briefly under $100k; total crypto cap eases (Nov 7)

Event: Broad crypto benchmarks softened Friday, with total market cap down roughly 0.7% on the day and BTC briefly under $100,000 as traders de-risked into the weekend.

Summary: Risk-off tone persisted despite improving ETF flow signals, keeping volatility elevated.

Solana in focus amid validator-set debate and ecosystem moves (Nov 5–7)

Event: Reports highlighted a decline in the number of Solana validators even as parts of its ecosystem pursued new initiatives, stoking fresh discussion on decentralization trade-offs.

Summary: Validator concentration questions may influence how institutions evaluate SOL's execution and governance risk.

“Blockchain Payments Consortium” launches to standardize cross-chain payments (Nov 6)

Event: Foundations and firms tied to Solana, Polygon, TON, Sui, Monad and others unveiled a consortium to push unified standards for cross-network settlements.

A shared standard could reduce fragmentation and make stablecoin payments more interoperable for merchants and fintechs. Overview takeaway The week balanced incremental ETF normalization (flows stabilizing, filings advancing) against a stark DeFi security reminder. Stablecoin utility marched forward with marquee partners, suggesting payments may be the next adoption vector even if token prices chop. Short-term, flows and macro will steer price; medium-term, product breadth and safer plumbing will steer adoption.