403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RSF renews attacks on South Kordofan, killing many people
(MENAFN) Several people were killed and injured on Friday when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bombed the city of Dilling in Sudan’s South Kordofan state, according to medics and local witnesses.
Reports indicate that the RSF, along with allied forces from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), shelled multiple neighborhoods in the city. Medics did not provide an exact casualty count. In response, the Sudanese army launched artillery strikes against RSF positions northeast of Dilling. Witnesses also reported that both the RSF and SPLM-N had deployed reinforcements near the city.
The violence follows artillery shelling by the SPLM on Thursday, which killed at least six people, including a child. Dilling remains under tight siege by the RSF, and fighting in the three Kordofan states has intensified in recent weeks, forcing thousands of civilians to flee.
The ongoing conflict is part of the larger war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began on April 15, 2023. The RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, committing massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations. Regional and international mediation efforts have so far failed to end the fighting, which has killed thousands and displaced millions across Sudan.
Reports indicate that the RSF, along with allied forces from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), shelled multiple neighborhoods in the city. Medics did not provide an exact casualty count. In response, the Sudanese army launched artillery strikes against RSF positions northeast of Dilling. Witnesses also reported that both the RSF and SPLM-N had deployed reinforcements near the city.
The violence follows artillery shelling by the SPLM on Thursday, which killed at least six people, including a child. Dilling remains under tight siege by the RSF, and fighting in the three Kordofan states has intensified in recent weeks, forcing thousands of civilians to flee.
The ongoing conflict is part of the larger war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began on April 15, 2023. The RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, committing massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations. Regional and international mediation efforts have so far failed to end the fighting, which has killed thousands and displaced millions across Sudan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment