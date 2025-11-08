403
MSF pulls out of North Darfur due to RSF drone strikes
(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Thursday that it has been forced to pull its teams from several areas in Sudan’s North Darfur state due to a sharp increase in drone attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
MSF reported that the localities of Kornoi, Tine, and Um Baru have seen intensified strikes in recent days, prompting hundreds of civilians to flee to neighboring Chad. On November 3, a drone struck Kornoi Hospital, killing and injuring patients, including children and two pregnant women. MSF teams in Tine, Chad, have treated 50 patients wounded in North Darfur since October 24.
The organization emphasized that its withdrawal is temporary and that efforts are underway to return and continue supporting healthcare facilities despite ongoing dangers. “MSF is deeply concerned about the impact of drone strikes on civilians and humanitarian access and horrified that a hospital was hit,” said Dago Inagbe, MSF Coordinator for North Darfur. He added, “Attacks on healthcare facilities endanger lives and force some of the few remaining health services to shut down. Hospitals must always be safe places where people can get the care they need.”
The situation follows the RSF’s capture of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on October 26, which local and international groups say was accompanied by massacres against civilians. Since April 15, 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF has continued unabated, leaving thousands dead and millions displaced despite repeated regional and international mediation attempts.
