Palestinian President, Italian PM Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met today with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is currently visiting Rome, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that during the meeting, the Palestinian President reviewed the latest developments in the Palestinian arena, the ongoing efforts to solidify the ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and prisoners, the completion of the Israeli withdrawal from the Strip, the assumption of Palestinian responsibilities by the State of Palestine, and the commencement of reconstruction, while emphasizing the need to prevent displacement and annexation.



Abbas also briefed the Italian Prime Minister on the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the continued settlement activity, settler terrorism and attacks on unarmed Palestinian civilians, the uprooting of olive trees, and attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The request was renewed to Italy to recognize the State of Palestine, in order to protect the two-state solution, which is being systematically destroyed by Israeli policies, and to achieve peace based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and to achieve the independence of the State of Palestine on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital