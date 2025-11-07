Cruise Industry Rallies Behind Jamaica With Over USD 3 Million In Hurricane Relief

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Garwin Davis

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Several of the world's leading cruise companies have announced financial pledges totalling more than USD 3 million in support of Jamaica's hurricane Melissa relief efforts.

Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, and Disney Cruise Line have each committed USD 1 million in financial assistance. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has pledged up to US$100,000, with additional matched contributions from employees and passengers.

Senior vice president for government and destination affairs at Carnival Corporation, and Jamaican native, Marie McKenzie, underscored the organisation's ongoing commitment. She noted the company's earlier relief efforts, including the distribution of supplies during the 'Carnival Horizon's port call in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on November 4.

McKenzie also highlighted Carnival's long-standing relationship with Jamaica, including a recently signed memorandum of understanding with Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), which aims to expand employment opportunities for CMU graduates with the entity.

“We are very happy to be able to assist Jamaica in this important time of need. Carnival continues to see Jamaica as a valuable partner and will assist in whatever way we can,” she told JIS News.

Representatives of Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shared similar sentiments.

Royal Caribbean's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Michael Bayley, indicated that the 'Rhapsody of the Seas' delivered more than 120 pallets of bottled water, medical supplies, and other essential items to Jamaica on November 4 as part of a coordinated effort with Kingston-based Global Empowerment Mission (GEM).

Disney chief executive officer, Bob Iger, expressed heartfelt sympathy for the devastation caused by hurricane Melissa. He announced that Disney's USD 1-million contribution would be channelled through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), World Central Kitchen, and Good360.

The support also extends directly to Jamaican cast and crew members. Disney emphasised ongoing corporate and employee support to those affected.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has pledged USD 50,000, with a commitment to match an additional USD 50,000 in public and employee donations, reflecting the company's belief that“the Caribbean region holds a special place in our hearts.”

NCLH president and CEO, Harry Sommer, reiterated the cruise industry's responsibility to stand in solidarity with communities during times of crisis.

On the ground, Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas, Carnival's Horizon, and other vessels have transformed into mobile relief hubs, offloading pallets of bottled water, medical supplies, and other essential items.

The shipments are being packaged for immediate distribution, with local partners leading coordinated efforts to reach Jamaica's most severely affected areas. This collaboration has been described as a testament to the strong and enduring bonds between the cruise industry and Jamaica.

Tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, expressed deep gratitude to the cruise industry for its swift and substantial contributions and reaffirmed the nation's resolve to rebound stronger and faster. He further emphasised that Jamaica's recovery is progressing at a pace that should allow both cruise and land-based tourism to resume swiftly, once critical infrastructure is stabilised.

“Pre-storm... Jamaica's three primary cruise ports – Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and Falmouth – anticipated more than 60 ship calls through November and early December from brands including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Disney, Princess, Virgin Voyages, and MSC Cruises,” Bartlett noted.“Government continues to work closely with industry partners to ensure a resilient and rapid recovery, leveraging Jamaica's enduring appeal as a premier Caribbean destination,” he said.

The post Cruise industry rallies behind Jamaica with over USD 3 million in hurricane relief appeared first on Caribbean News Global.