Qatar And Jordan Sign Agreements In Social Development, Charitable And Humanitarian Work

Doha: The Ministry of Social Development and Family and the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) signed two cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Social Development in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha.

On Qatar's side, the agreement was signed by Minister of Social Development and Family and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the RACA H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi. On Jordan's side, the agreement was signed by Minister of Social Development of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan H E Wafa Saeed Bani Mustafa. The signing was attended by senior officials from both sides.

The first agreement, signed between the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the Jordanian Ministry of Social Development, aims to enhance cooperation in the areas of social development and empowerment of families and vulnerable groups, through the exchange of experiences, policies and successful practices, the development of national legislation and programmes, and the implementation of joint initiatives concerned with women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

The second agreement, signed between the RACA and the Jordanian Ministry of Social Development, aims to develop and regulate charitable and humanitarian work, promote the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the areas of legislation, governance and oversight, develop databases for non-profit organisations, and enhance the capabilities of charitable associations and institutions and promote transparency and integrity in their performance.

The two agreements also include cooperation in training, organising joint workshops, seminars and conferences to exchange best practices, and support the implementation of development and charitable projects between the two countries, which contributes to building a sustainable partnership that promotes social and human integration.

The signing of these two agreements comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's keenness to strengthen regional and international partnerships in the fields of social and humanitarian development, and to support Arab cooperation in the field of charitable and institutional work to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.