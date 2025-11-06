Textiles Ministry Sanctions 100 More Modern Looms for Carpet Weavers

Srinagar- Close on the heels of distribution of 100 Modified Modern Steel Looms amongst the carpet weavers, the Union Ministry of Textiles has sanctioned ₹51.00 lakh for procurement and distribution of 100 more looms under the 'Wool Processing Scheme' of the Central Wool Development Board.

Each loom costing ₹51,000 has been specially designed by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, which provides a suitable back-rest and comfort seating arrangement for the weavers.

Sharing details in a press statement issued here today, Director IICT, Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad, thanked the Ministry of Textiles for sanctioning additional 100 Modified Modern Steel Carpet Looms amongst the active weavers for the current financial year 2025-26.“These looms are modified, keeping in view the health concerns of the weavers, who sit for long hours for weaving of the world-famous hand-knotted Kashmir carpets,” he stated.

Director IICT further stated that the Ministry of Textiles has already released the first tranche of ₹30.60 lakh for procurement of the looms.“Once the UC for first instalment is issued, the remaining two instalments shall also be released for procurement and distribution of looms amongst the intended beneficiaries,” he added.