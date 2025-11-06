UNRWA, Republic Of Korea Launch New Project To Strengthen Vocational, Technical Education In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Jordan has signed a new project agreement with the Government of the Republic of Korea aimed at advancing the agency's vocational and technical education and training program.The project seeks to enhance training opportunities aligned with labor market needs, upgrade learning facilities, and develop a financially sustainable model to ensure the long-term continuity of the vocational training center. Funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea with a total budget of $1 million, the project will be implemented over the course of one year.It addresses the urgent challenge of youth unemployment, which affects two out of every five young people in Jordan.Currently, UNRWA operates two vocational and technical training centers offering more than 40 training courses to around 2,400 young Palestine refugees. The centers have achieved high success and employment rates, contributing to better livelihoods and self-reliance for young people.Olaf Becker, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, said: "This initiative represents a strategic shift in our vocational and technical education and training program."He added: "By continuing to align more of our training courses with market demands, we ensure that UNRWA youth are highly qualified and have long-term economic opportunities, while also safeguarding the sustainability of our services."Becker emphasized that the partnership will "enhance the relevance of the learning experience and help establish a financially sustainable model for vocational and technical education. Strengthening this program directly supports the Jordanian government's national priorities."Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Jordan, Pilwoo Kim, said: "This year's contribution marks a renewal of Korea's steadfast support for UNRWA's humanitarian and human development efforts." He reaffirmed Korea's commitment to UNRWA's indispensable role in providing essential services to the Palestinian people across the region.The ambassador expressed hope that the new Korea-funded project would deliver tangible outcomes, stressing that Korea's contribution also reflects its deep solidarity with the Government and people of Jordan, who have generously welcomed and supported those in need, including the Palestinian people.He added: "The Government of the Republic of Korea has long been a steadfast partner of UNRWA. Its continued support has enabled the Agency to address the essential and urgent needs of Palestine refugees, particularly in improving the quality of education and enhancing employment opportunities for youth."