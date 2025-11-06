Coimbatore Gangrape: BJP's Tamilisai Demands CM Stalin's Resignation

BJP Leader Demands CM Stalin's Resignation

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday lashed out at the Chief Minister MK Stalin over the alleged Coimbatore gangrape incident and demanded that the DMK chief should resign in case his government does not provide safety to Women.

Details of the Crime and Arrests

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night when the survivor and her friend were attacked by the three men near the Coimbatore International Airport. The men allegedly kidnapped the student, sexually assaulted her, and later abandoned her. Her friend regained consciousness and alerted the authorities, which led to a rescue operation. According to police, the three arrived in a vehicle and attacked her friend while the couple were in the area on Sunday night. Following the attack, the men allegedly threatened and kidnapped her.

The Coimbatore Police has arrested three men accused of gang-raping the 20-year-old college student in a suburb of the city, city Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran, were shot in the leg during an encounter while trying to escape. They were subsequently taken to the Coimbatore government hospital for treatment. According to the police, a head constable was also injured in the encounter.

'Unable to Protect Women': BJP Slams Govt

"We have conducted agitation in all the districts of Tamil Nadu... The government is very proud that they caught the person within 48 hours. Why don't they protect the women of Tamil Nadu... We strongly condemn the Stalin government. He should step down if he is unable to protect the women. The police, even when they find the culprits, don't take immediate action because they want to verify whether the culprits have any connection to government officials...," the BJP leader told reporters here. Earlier in the day, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar led the BJP Women's Wing protest against the Tamil Nadu government over the incident. (ANI)

