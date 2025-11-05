'You Can't Outearn Stupidity': Dave Ramsey Explained Why Teachers Become Millionaires So Often. Here's What We Can Learn From Them

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

There is some justice for school teachers, who have the dubious distinction of playing a vital role in society while earning a comparatively low annual income.

That justice comes in the form of the millions of dollars that many of them consistently hold in their savings and investment accounts, according to the“National Study of Millionaires,” a research project by Ramsey Solutions, whose CEO is the personal finance expert Dave Ramsey.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP No time to lower your crippling car insurance rate? Here's how to do it within minutes - you could end up paying $29/month without a single phone call

Must Read

Teachers rank third, behind engineers and accountants, on a top-five list of careers most likely to have millionaires within their ranks.

How could it be that teachers, who earn an average annual income of $61,690 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, take the third spot, while physicians don't even rank in the top five?

The top five list came out of a survey of millionaires that drew upon answers from 10,000 participants. The majority - 79% - had not received inheritance. Eight out of 10 had invested in a 401(k) plan. And contrary to expectation, most millionaires surveyed didn't have high-salary jobs. Instead, 3 out of 4 said they'd created wealth simply by working hard.

“In other words, you can't earn your way out of stupidity,” Ramsey said of the study results.

Slow and steady wins the race

They might not work at high-paying jobs, but millionaires are an educated bunch, with 88% having graduated from college. However, few went to elite schools (only 8%). And 52% earned a postgraduate degree, the study shows.

What they all have in common is the steadfastness to invest in the long term and stick with it. They're also methodical shoppers: 85% of respondents use a grocery list. Nearly a third (28%) always stick to their list, while 57% sort of stick with it.

One way to invest your money for growth over a period of time is through certificate of deposits (CD) – which offer competitive interest rates for fixed terms. But if you withdraw the money before the end of the term, you could face a penalty fee.

With MyBankTracker, you can shop and compare top certificates of deposit rates from various banks nationwide.

Their extensive database shows the most competitive rates, with daily rate updates and personalized recommendations based on your risk preferences and time horizon so you can find the right CD to meet your retirement savings goals.

If you're looking for another steady way to watch your money grow in the long-term, consider placing it in a high-interest account that will help you earn money.

If you want to make your accessible cash work for you, consider a higher yield, no fee checking and savings account with SoFi. SoFi emphasizes high returns, low fees, and convenience, offering competitive rates on daily accounts to help you grow your savings.

Many Americans might overlook their daily accounts, only to find that their savings aren't where they want them to be. Instead of losing out, you can earn up to 4.50% APY on savings balances – which is up to 10x the national average - and 0.50% APY on checking balances.

With SoFi, you can enjoy no-fee overdraft protection, early paycheck deposits and access to over 55,000 ATMs within the Allpoint network.

Speaking of deposits, sign up now and you can earn a bonus up to $300 for setting up direct deposit.

“They are systems people. They work with a set of principles, and they don't have free rein to make up their own rules,” Ramsey said in his on-air review of the results.“When you are a lawyer and you go before the judge, you have to follow exact procedures... You don't have a choice. You don't have a choice when you are designing a bridge. There is one way; otherwise it falls."

If you also consider yourself a“systems person,” a high-yield savings account might just be the ideal entryway to your prospective millionaire-hood. A high-yield savings account could deliver returns of more than 4%, while the U.S. Bank's standard savings APY is 0.01%. As long as you ensure you're setting savings aside, opening up a savings account will make that money grow.

For a streamlined look at what high-yield savings account is best for you, you can check out our guide to the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2025 to see which is the best place to witness your financial status soar.

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 simple money rules to turn $9,800 into a stunning $150B - start using them today to get rich (and then stay rich)

Passion finds a way

It's likely that teachers love their jobs, and they've figured out a way to create a lifestyle to support their work - not the other way around.

“Don't pick your career based on how much money you can make only,” Ramsey said.“Also, don't pick a career that says you will be happy but broke. That won't work either. You should make more money if you are doing something you love, because you are good at it, you care about it, and you are creative and you have energy. You should make more money, not less.”

That being said, you don't need to be bringing home a huge paycheck to forge a solid financial future. That's where a professional can help Advisor, you can find the best advisor for your needs - both in terms of what they can offer your finances, and what they'll charge to work for you.

Advisor is a free service that helps you find a financial advisor who can co-create a plan to reach your financial goals. By matching you with a curated list of the best options for you from their database of thousands, you get a pre-screened financial advisor you can trust.

You can then set up a free, no obligation consultation to see if they're the right fit for you.

Pent-up need to spend

The average physician comes out of medical school with $200,000 in debt, and takes 13 years to pay it back, according to Brent Lacey, who hosts the podcast The Scope of Practice, which coaches physicians on their finances.

Consequently, doctors can miss out on years of investing as they work towards establishing themselves and eventually commanding a big salary.

And even when they get the payday, they might feel pressure to buy the big house and the fancy car, Lacey said on a recent episode. After so much sacrifice, a young physician might think, "It's my turn.”

In contrast, Lacey said, his own grandmother was a frugal public school teacher who retired a millionaire.

But if you dismiss these crucial things, your finances could suffer. Luckily, with Acorns - an automated saving and investing app - securing your financial future can become second nature.

Acorns is a mobile app that automatically invests your spare change for you so you can reap the benefits of compounding interest with recurring investments.

All you have to do is open an account and link your cards. Then, whenever you spend as you normally would, Acorns will automatically round up your recent purchases to the nearest dollar and invest the difference in a diversified portfolio.

Sign up now and you can get a $20 bonus investment.

It may seem like nickels and dimes in the moment, but that spare change can add up quickly and help you start growing your wealth systematically.



Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around

Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it 22 US states are now in a recession or close to it - protect your savings with these 10 essential money moves ASAP

What To Read Next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.