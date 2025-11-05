Microfluidics Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

In recent times, there has been an accelerated expansion of the microfluidics market. The market is projected to escalate from $9.16 billion in 2024 to $10.33 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The increase observed during the historical period is associated with robust economic development in emerging markets, a rise in chronic illnesses, a surge in new infections and fatalities caused by COVID-19, as well as a boost in healthcare spending.

Predictions suggest a steady surge in the microfluidics market size over the coming years, pushing its worth up to $18.06 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast years include increased requirements for point-of-care testing within the health sector, a growing dependence on microfluidics, and a rise in clinical trials focusing on cell-based therapies. Future trends during the forecast years will include the application of white blood cell isolation technologies, innovative product developments, a shift towards digital microfluidics, 3D printing utilisation within microfluidics, technological progress, employment of invitro diagnostics tests, and strategic alliances and partnerships.

The microfluidics market is being propelled by the escalating need for superior point-of-care testing in the healthcare sector. The ability of Point-of-care testing (POCT) to swiftly detect and diagnose illnesses at or in close proximity to the patient's location, surpassing customary lab testing, acts as a catalyst to the market's growth. Microfluidic-based POC instruments are expedient, reasonably priced, and deliver rapid and precise results. A numerous countries globally are progressively enhancing their POC testing capabilities to render uncomplicated testing facilities to their citizens, augmenting the requirement for groundbreaking microfluidics employed in POC testing tools. For instance, as per the Eurostat, the European Union's statistical department, in 2022, nearly 36.1% of the EU population aged 16 and above reported suffering from a lasting ailment or health issue. Consequently, the surged demand for point-of-care testing foresees an increase in the necessity for microfluidics over the prediction period.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific

. Agilent Technologies

. Illumina Inc

. Bio-Rad Laboratories

. Fluidigm Corporation

. Dolomite Microfluidics

. PerkinElmer, Inc.

. Biosurfit SA

. Sphere Fluidics Limited

. Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.

The swift expansion of the microfluidics market is driven by product innovations. Businesses in the microfluidics realm are creating groundbreaking products to meet the surging demand in the sector and fortify their place in the market. For example, Miroculus Inc., a California-based company specializing in personal lab automation solutions, unveiled Micro Canvas in March 2022. This is a digital microfluidics platform intended to automate intricate next-generation sequencing platforms.

The microfluidics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Silicon-Based Microfluidics, Glass-Based Microfluidics, Polymer-Based Microfluidics

2) By Application: Industrial And Environmental, Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical And Life Science Research, Analysis, Clinical And Veterinary Diagnostics

Subsegments:

1) By Silicon-Based Microfluidics: Bulk Micromachined Silicon, Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI), Nano-Structured Silicon

2) By Glass-Based Microfluidics: Borosilicate Glass, Fused Silica Glass, Soda-Lime Glass

3) By Polymer-Based Microfluidics: Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), Polycarbonate (PC), Other Polymer Materials

In 2024, North America dominated the microfluidics market and is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The market report encompasses regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

