Comparing Different Processes For Metal Powder Production

MENAFN - GetNews) Metal powder is an vital industrial materials with a vast vary of applications, which include however no longer restrained to welding rods, spray coating, and spray welding. It is frequently used to decorate the wear, heat, and corrosion resistance of workpiece surfaces. Other functions encompass ultrafine aluminum powder for rocket stable fuel, nickel, iron, and cobalt powders for catalysts, magnetic powders for audio tapes and copiers, and powders of iron, nickel, cobalt, manganese, magnesium, aluminum, and aluminum-magnesium alloys for explosives and fireworks.

There are many techniques for producing metallic powder, together with ultrasonic atomization, bodilymethod, physical-chemical method, chemical method, etc.

Ultrasonic Metal Powder

Ultrasonic atomization is a new approach for producing pulverized low-melt metal that has won reputation in latestyears. It makes use of ultrasound to atomize low-molten metallic into powder. This approach relies exceptionally on the high-frequency vibrations of ultrasound, which damage up the liquid metal move into tiny droplets. These droplets then solidify into powder. Specifically, when an ultrasonic energy generator energizes the ultrasonic transducer, the ultrasonic device head, appearing as the transducer load, starts to vibrate. This vibration atomizes the molten metal. The ensuing droplet-shaped metal particles cool and solidify in the air earlier than falling into a powder series tube and being accrued as metal powder. This method makes use of ultrasonic electricity to spoil up the liquid stream, making it an wonderful technique for producing metallic powder. Furthermore, the ultrasonic atomization method permits for specific manipulate of the dimension of the micron-sized droplet mist, thereby exactly controlling the measurement of the steel powder. The greater the ultrasonic frequency, the finer the metal powder particles, normally round 350 to 450 mesh.

Physical Methods

This approach principally makes use of bodily ability (such as force, heat, or electricity) to ruin down melt metal uncooked substances into powder, typically except chemical changes.

Atomization: This is presently the most broadly used and highest-yielding technique for producing metallic powder. Its precept is to ignore a high-speed fluid (gas or liquid) thru a molten steel move to spoil it up into great droplets, condensing them into powder.Mechanical Methods: Powder is produced through automatically breaking and grinding the metallic uncooked materials.

Physical and Chemical Methods

The preparation process includes each physical and chemical changes. 1. Reduction: A decreasing agent (such as hydrogen, carbon monoxide, or carbon) is used to decrease steel oxides to metallic powder at a precise temperature. This is the most low-budget and essential technique for producing tin and tungsten powders.

1. Electrolysis: Direct modern is passed thru an electrolytic cell, causing metallic cations to savings at the cathode, forming a loose, brittle steel deposit. This is then damaged and ground to produce a powder. three Carbonyl Method: This technique makes use of the potential of certain metals (such as nickel and iron) to react with carbon monoxide beneath unique stipulations to structure gaseous carbonyl compounds (such as Ni(CO)4 and Fe(CO)5). These compounds then decompose into steel and carbon monoxide at excessive temperatures to produce powders.

Chemical Method

This technique principally makes use of chemical reactions to precipitate metallic particles from options or vapors.

Vapor Phase Deposition: This technique includes permitting metallic compound vapors to endure a chemical response at excessive temperatures, ensuing in the deposition of the generated metallic atoms on a substrate or forming an ultrafine powder. This technique can be used to produce nanometal powders.Liquid Phase Deposition: This approach reduces low-melt metal from a salt solution to structure a metallic powder via including a lowering agent. For example, silver powder is produced by means of decreasing a silver salt solution with formaldehyde, and tin or indium powders are produced by using discount with hydrazine hydrate.

The benefits of ultrasonic atomization powder making science generally consist of excessive reliability, simplified sealing and maintenance, suitability for scientific lookup and small-batch production, excessive strength efficiency, environmental friendliness, and excessive product quality. It has widespread blessings in the subject of metallic powder training and is extensively used in more than a few industries.