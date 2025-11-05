MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TooFast Auto Parts Drives Canada's Aftermarket Scene with Expanded BC Racing and Performance Wheel Lineup

TooFast Auto Parts, one of Canada's fastest-growing online retailers for aftermarket performance parts, continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the tuning community with an expanded collection of BC Racing coilovers, performance suspension kits, and aftermarket wheels. The expansion supports a new generation of Canadian drivers building complete performance setups - from suspension to style - without the delays of cross-border orders.

Performance and Precision: BC Racing in Canada

Through its partnership with BC Racing, TooFast Auto Parts offers one of the largest online selections of adjustable coilovers in Canada. BC Racing's reputation for precision and quality engineering makes it the suspension of choice for enthusiasts who demand both daily comfort and track-level performance.

Available series include:

BR Series Coilovers – Tunable damping and height adjustment for street and weekend builds.

DS Series Coilovers – Digressive valving for advanced control and smoother response.

RM Series Coilovers – Inverted monotube setup designed for motorsport use and endurance.

Each kit offers 30 levels of damping adjustment, customizable spring rates, and full rebuild support - features that have made BC Racing a cornerstone in global tuning culture.

Beyond Suspension: A Complete Build Experience

TooFast Auto Parts isn't stopping at coilovers. The company has also expanded its catalog of aftermarket wheels, interior upgrades, and alignment components - giving drivers the ability to fine-tune both performance and aesthetics.

From Superspeed wheels and Megan Racing suspension parts to aftermarket roll cages and seat harnesses, TooFast now supports full vehicle builds from stance to safety. This holistic approach helps drivers source all their build essentials from one trusted Canadian retailer.

A Statement from TooFast Auto Parts

“Our customers aren't just looking for one upgrade - they're building complete cars,” said a spokesperson for TooFast Auto Parts.“Whether it's a BC Racing suspension setup, Superspeed wheels, or race-ready interiors, we're committed to giving Canadian enthusiasts access to premium brands locally, with fast delivery and expert support.”

Supporting Canada's Growing Performance Community

Canada's tuning culture is thriving - from performance workshops in Toronto to drift events in Vancouver and Calgary. TooFast Auto Parts continues to support that growth by providing local access to parts that would traditionally require U.S. imports or long lead times.

By pairing verified-fitment data, expert technical support, and coast-to-coast shipping, TooFast empowers Canadian tuners to upgrade confidently and competitively.

Shop the Latest Performance Upgrades

Explore the full lineup of BC Racing coilovers and performance wheels at:





Each product page includes detailed specs, vehicle compatibility, and customer reviews - making TooFast a top resource for Canadian performance builds.

About TooFast Auto Parts

TooFast Auto Parts is a Toronto-based e-commerce platform specializing in high-performance aftermarket parts for car enthusiasts across Canada. From coilovers and cold air intakes to wheels, roll cages, and tuning components, TooFast offers verified fitment, fast national delivery, and knowledgeable support. Visit toofastautoparts to explore the full lineup.

Media Contact

TooFast Auto Parts

Phone: (416) 665-6366

Address: 4699 Keele St Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2N8

Website: