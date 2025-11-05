Appy Pie Empowers Woocommerce Store Owners To Instantly Convert Their Online Stores Into Mobile Apps

MENAFN - GetNews)



""The world is mobile-first & every online business deserves the chance to connect with customers where they spend most of their time - on their phones,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO Appy Pie.“With this launch, we're helping WooCommerce store owners take that leap effortlessly. Our goal is to make app creation as simple as running an online store, empowering entrepreneurs to scale their business faster, improve retention & deliver an exceptional shopping experience through mobile apps.""Appy Pie now enables WooCommerce store owners to seamlessly convert their online shops into mobile apps, allowing businesses to expand their reach, increase sales, and engage customers more effectively - all without any coding.

Noida, India - November 5, 2025 - Appy Pie, the global leader in no-code app and website development, has further strengthened its platform by making it easier than ever for WooCommerce store owners to instantly convert WooCommerce website into an app. This enhanced functionality enables eCommerce businesses to expand their digital reach, improve customer engagement, and increase sales through mobile channels - all without writing a single line of code.

With Appy Pie's intuitive no-code app builder, WooCommerce users can now transform their existing online stores into Android and iOS apps in just a few easy steps. The platform automatically syncs products, categories, and payment options from WooCommerce, ensuring a seamless and consistent shopping experience across web and mobile. This feature gives business owners complete control over branding, design, and push notifications while maintaining full integration with their WooCommerce backend.

This functionality is designed for small and medium-sized businesses that want to compete with large retailers by offering customers a faster, more personalized shopping experience. By converting a WooCommerce store into a mobile app, businesses can send real-time push notifications, enable one-tap checkouts, and improve repeat purchases - all while retaining the simplicity and flexibility that WooCommerce users love.

The conversion process requires no technical expertise. Once the store URL is connected to Appy Pie's AI app generator, the platform automatically generates a mobile app that reflects the store's look and functionality. Users can customize layouts, colors, and navigation, preview changes in real time, and publish their apps directly to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Available globally, this enhancement underscores Appy Pie's ongoing mission to simplify technology and make innovation accessible to everyone. By combining WooCommerce's eCommerce capabilities with Appy Pie's no-code innovation, businesses can now reach new customers and grow faster in a competitive digital landscape.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is a leading global platform offering a suite of no-code, AI-powered tools, including an app builder, and website builder, to help businesses and individuals bring their ideas to reality. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customisable templates, Appy Pie empowers users to create professional-grade apps, and websites without coding expertise. Appy Pie caters to diverse needs from entrepreneurs to established enterprises by providing innovative solutions for various industries.

