Macrobond Selected By T. Rowe Price To Support Evolving Research And Investment Workflows

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Macrobond, the global platform for macroeconomic and financial data, has been selected by T. Rowe Price to support the continued evolution of its cross-asset research and systematic strategy workflows.

As financial institutions look to strengthen data-driven decision-making, the need for scalable technology and integrated platforms has never been more critical. T. Rowe Price's decision to implement Macrobond reflects a broader commitment to enhancing research workflows with modern, flexible solutions built for the pace and complexity of today's investment landscape.

Meeting the Demands of a Dynamic Environment

The ability to integrate complex data sets, streamline analysis, and support automation were key factors in the selection process. Macrobond's API and flexible data infrastructure provided a strong foundation for collaboration.

“T. Rowe Price is continually investing in technology to improve the efficiency and quality of our research processes,” said Tae Kim, Head of Fixed Income Quant Data & Analytics at T. Rowe Price.“We look forward to using Macrobond to enhance our research and investment decision-making capabilities.”

A Focus on Speed, Adaptability, and Support

Macrobond's approach blends real-time access to high-quality macroeconomic and financial data with a platform built for collaboration, automation, and scale. Its ability to address technical requirements quickly and clearly contributed to T. Rowe Price's decision.

“We're proud to support a firm like T. Rowe Price as they continue to modernize and strengthen their research processes,” said Steph Covert, CEO of Macrobond.“Our focus remains on delivering tools and technology that empower financial professionals to move faster, think deeper, and act with clarity.”

Building a Foundation for the Future

The partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation, precision, and performance. With Macrobond, T. Rowe Price gains access to a robust research infrastructure designed to simplify complexity and support more agile, data-informed decision-making.

As the demands of global financial markets continue to evolve, Macrobond remains focused on helping firms unlock new efficiencies and insights to power the next generation of investment thinking.

About Macrobond

Macrobond delivers the world's most comprehensive integrated research platform, empowering economists, analysts, and portfolio managers to see faster, think deeper, and act with clarity. Built on real-time data and collaborative analytics, Macrobond is trusted by the world's top financial institutions as their single force of truth for economic intelligence. Learn more at .

