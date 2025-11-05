GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

GFT Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

05.11.2025 / 10:17 CET/CEST

GFT Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency Fifth AWS Competency Confirms Depth in Cloud-Based AI Solutions Stuttgart, November 05, 2025 – GFT Technologies has earned the AWS Generative AI Competency, a major step in its path to becoming an AI-centric firm. This achievement recognizes GFT as a partner helping clients and the AWS Partner Network advance the services, tools, and infrastructure needed to implement generative AI at scale. Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency sets GFT apart as a trusted provider of enterprise-grade solutions. The company helps clients overcome data and adoption hurdles to launch AI systems with real impact. Its track record includes using AWS technology to improve customer experience, personalize content, streamline operations, and deliver practical learnings, all in support of broader digital transformation goals. “Earning the AWS Generative AI Competency confirms what we've already proven in the field,” said Marco Santos, GFT's Global CEO.“We know how to turn generative AI into real results – securely, at scale, and aligned with each client's transformation goals. The Competency is also a key building block of our AI-centric strategy. To become a fully AI-centric company, we're expanding our expertise and partnerships to deliver responsible, scalable, and high-impact AI solutions.” Generative AI is GFT's fifth AWS Competency and deepens its role as a global AWS partner. By combining its GenAI and Financial Services AWS Competencies, GFT sets itself apart in a key sector. It shows a unique strength in building and delivering production-grade GenAI solutions. A prime example is Wynxx, GFT's secure, enterprise-grade GenAI product that runs at scale on AWS. Wynxx brings GenAI into live use by automating tasks like planning, testing, and code updates. In projects, it speeds up delivery by 40 percent and accelerates complex tasks by 90 percent, creating a clear edge in driving smart, fast, and cost-effective change. This specialization extends GFT's collaboration with AWS, providing access to GenAI resources, go-to-market support, and co-selling programs. For clients, this leads to faster solution rollouts, reduced costs, and scalable solutions designed for long-term impact. For GFT, the competency reinforces a strategic roadmap focused on enterprise AI adoption and supports long-term growth in core markets. The AWS Competency Program connects customers with partners who demonstrate deep knowledge and best practices in deploying generative AI on AWS. These partners enable seamless integration of AWS-based solutions across startups and global enterprises alike. This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom.

About GFT GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential. With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success. Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

