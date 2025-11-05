Generation Digital Launches The Pathway To AI Success For Canada's AI Readiness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Generation Digital today launches The Pathway to AI Success, a five-phase programme that helps organisations move from AI experiments to measurable value in everyday work. The announcement coincides with Asana 's Work Innovation Summit in Midtown Manhattan.

Only 12.2% of Canadian businesses reported using AI to produce or deliver goods and services in the 12 months to Q2 2025, up from 6.1% the year before. The Pathway to AI Success is designed to close that gap by turning interest into governed, scalable adoption across knowledge-work processes.

The Pathway to AI Success targets the coordination costs that slow delivery, including handoffs, status updates and duplicated effort. It integrates AI features in live workflows and provides best-practice system design, adoption sprints and change support.

To accelerate safe starts, eligible organisations receive a free one-hour consultation valued at CAN$1,000 to map use cases, define success measures and identify a secure first release.

Governance and compliance

The Pathway to AI Success aligns with Canada's privacy and AI guidance landscape. It supports PIPEDA compliance for private-sector organisations, recognises provincial regimes such as Quebec's Law 25 and Alberta/BC PIPA, and embeds privacy impact assessments and risk controls from day one. It also maps to federal guidance including the Treasury Board's Algorithmic Impact Assessment and the Government of Canada's generative AI use guide, and reflects ISED's Voluntary Code of Conduct for Generative AI.

Customer perspective

“Working with Generation Digital to optimise our Asana workspace has been a game-changer for our in-house creative studio. Their expertise in Asana's AI Studio helped us streamline workflows, automate routine tasks, and achieve measurable efficiencies across our operations. We valued their collaborative, 'train the trainer' approach, giving us the tools and confidence to keep building on what we created together,” said the Programme Director, Brand, The Washington Post.

Quotes

Graham Mackay, Chief Executive Officer, Generation Digital, said:“Leaders do not need more AI pilots, they need adoption that improves how work flows. Our Pathway to AI Success gives teams a safe, measurable route to shift time from 'work about work' into delivery.”

Thomas Jones, Chief Digital Officer, Generation Digital, said:“Our Pathway to AI Success turns interest into action. We blueprint the operating model, onboard real teams, then hard-wire adoption, growth and support so value compounds over quarters, not years.”

Launch offer

A free one-hour AI adoption consultation, valued at CAN$1,000, is available to qualifying organisations through November.

About Generation Digital

Generation Digital is an AI-powered workplace consultancy helping organisations in Canada, the UK and North America create clarity from chaos. As Platinum Solutions Partners for Notion, Miro, Glean and Asana, we help enterprise teams design secure, scalable systems that accelerate collaboration and drive business performance. The Pathway to AI Success supports clients through every stage of AI-assisted work, from Blueprint and Onboarding to Adoption, Growth and Support. Founded in 2016, Generation Digital has delivered transformation projects for global brands including Bupa, EY, Metro and The Washington Post.