Infinidat Wins Three Top Infosec Innovator Awards 2025 For Cyberstorage, Enterprise Data Protection And AI/ML In Cyber Resilience

Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has won threefrom Cyber Defense Magazine, a leading information security magazine. Infinidat was recognized as a market leader and a trailblazer with innovation in cyberstorage, enterprise data protection, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for cyber resilience.

The Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2025 celebrate the most innovative cybersecurity companies that are shaping the future of the industry. Now in its 13th year, the awards are recognized globally for highlighting companies, such as Infinidat, that demonstrate exceptional innovation in defending against cyber threats.

“We're excited that Infinidat has been recognized as a three-time award winner in the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for our InfiniBox G4 cyberstorage solution and our InfiniSafe solution for next-generation data protection that delivers comprehensive cyber storage resilience and cyber storage recovery,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat.“To protect critical enterprise data from cyberattacks, it has become essential for enterprise storage infrastructure to be cybersecure. The InfiniBox G4 is recognized industry wide as a top innovation with built-in cyber resilience and cyber recovery capabilities securing storage for the high-end enterprise market. The comprehensive cyber resilience capabilities of our InfiniSafe technology significantly improve the ability of an enterprise to combat and protect against ever-increasing cyberattacks and data breaches.”

“Market Leader Award – Cyberstorage”

Infinidat's InfiniBox® G4 cyber storage solution delivers the broadest set of next-generation data protection capabilities built into an enterprise storage platform for primary applications, workloads, and use cases. The InfiniBox G4 platform provides game-changing cyber storage resilience and cyber recovery with guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs). The recovery time guarantee is one minute or less, regardless of dataset size. As a comprehensive cyberstorage solution, the InfiniBox G4 delivers the highest performance, 100% availability, and cyber storage resilience at an exceedingly fast return on investment (ROI).

“Market Leader Award – Enterprise Data Protection”

Infinidat has expanded its InfiniSafe® software platform with a set of cybersecurity functions that have redefined enterprise data protection, elevating it above and beyond traditional data protection and modern data protection. Infinidat is the only storage vendor to offer an automated enterprise storage cyber protection solution that seamlessly integrates with data center-wide cybersecurity software applications or a Security Operations Center (SOC). InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) is a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity integration reducing the threat window of cyberattacks.

“Trailblazing Award – AI/ML in Cyber Resilience”

Infinidat is now considered to be one of the few storage vendors to offer cyber detection on primary storage. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection provides highly intelligent deep scanning and indexing needed to identify potential cyber intrusions on the storage infrastructure, leveraging AI and ML-based technology. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection has been proven to be 99.99% effective at identifying cyber threats. It inspects the full breadth of files, applications, core storage infrastructure (such as volumes), VMware datastores, and databases for signs of cyber threats for primary storage environments, helping ensure all data that needs to be recovered has a high level of integrity.

Both InfiniSafe ACP and InfiniSafe Cyber Detection are built into the InfiniBox G4 family of enterprise storage solutions, representing the cornerstones of innovation for the cyber stack in next-generation data protection.

“Cyber criminals are targeting enterprise storage infrastructure with ransomware and malware attacks in dramatically escalating numbers. As cybersecurity continues to be one of the top concerns of C-level leaders, Infinidat made it a priority to innovate across the whole stack of cyber storage resilience. Infinidat has addressed the ongoing threats of these cyberattacks by taking the foundational elements of cyber resilience, infusing their own innovation as an essential tool for cybersecurity, and creating a new category called next-generation data protection. The company has truly earned the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards that we have awarded them. The InfiniBox G4 family and InfiniSafe are now meeting a real need in the market to enable comprehensive cyber storage resilience and recovery for enterprise primary storage,” said Annabelle Thomas, Cybersecurity Champion at Cyber Defense Magazine.

The awards were announced at the CyberDefenseCon 2025 conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on October 28, 2025. The complete list of award winners can be viewed by clicking here.

