New Leadership Brings New Vigor To Association Of Applied Paleontological Sciences (AAPS)

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is led by Andre LuJan, who was named president in February 2023. A professional paleontologist with nearly 20 years of experience in the field and lab, Lujan is also CEO of PaleoTex, a full-service commercial paleontology company, and founder of the nonprofit museum Texas Through Time.

A noteworthy addition to the AAPS leadership team is Geoffrey Notkin, transitioning from his role as a member of the Board of Directors to the office of vice president. Among his many duties, Notkin will chair the organization's Grants & Scholarships Committee, which provides funding for education and research in the field of paleontology.

Notkin, a longtime professional member of AAPS, is perhaps most widely recognized as the star of the television series "Meteorite Men" and "STEM Journals". In addition to being a science writer, adventurer, filmmaker, TEDx speaker, philanthropist, and two-time Emmy winner, he is founder and owner of Notkin Rock & Fossil.

“Among the most meaningful accomplishments in a long career as a science communicator are the many cooperative friendships I have made with academic scientists, along with my involvement in projects that enlighten the public about the importance of scientific research and discovery,” Notkin said.“In my new role as vice president of AAPS, I intend to work with our outstanding board to promote a better understanding of the gigantic benefits that ethically-managed commercial paleontology provides to the scientific and collecting communities, as well as to the public at large.”

Also joining the AAPS leadership team is new Board of Directors member Lauren McClain, owner/operator of Big Sky Fossils. McClain is a dedicated and highly-skilled fossil preparator and restorer with a passion for paleontology and a strong knowledge of its principles. She has over a decade of experience working on a wide range of vertebrate material from a variety of geological formations.

Reinvigorated by these recent personnel changes, AAPS president Andre LuJan and the leadership team are eager to pursue both current and new goals for the organization.

“I am pleased to welcome these dynamic new members to the AAPS leadership team,” said LuJan.“Our organization is growing and evolving to meet the ever-changing landscape of paleontology. Together we will continue to lead by example in commerce, ethics, and in mutually beneficial collaboration with scientists.”

About AAPS: The Association of Applied Paleontological Sciences (AAPS) was organized in 1978 to create an association of professional fossil dealers, collectors, enthusiasts, and academic paleontologists. Its purpose is to promote ethical collecting practices and cooperative liaisons with researchers, instructors, curators and exhibit managers in the paleontological academic and museum community. For more information, visit .