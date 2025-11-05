Rapsodo Expands Commitment To Softball With Live-On-Live Feature For PRO 2.0 Softball Ball Flight Monitor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New feature enhances softball player development by capturing pitching and hitting data simultaneously, reflecting a real game experience

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, a leading provider of data-driven sports technology, is proud to announce the latest feature for its PRO 2.0 Softball: Live-on-Live. This upgrade underscores Rapsodo's ongoing commitment to the game of softball, giving users a competitive advantage with a professional-level training tool.

The PRO 2.0 Softball is a softball-specific system designed by softball players for softball players, providing instant feedback on pitching and hitting in one device. From youth players to the pros, the monitor tracks metrics that address the unique mechanics of the game, such as stride length, horizontal and vertical approach angles, as well as traditional metrics like spin rate, exit velocity and launch angle.

With the introduction of Live-on-Live, players and coaches get real-time feedback, standardized benchmarks and side-by-side comparisons that reveal trends, strengths and precise areas for improvement at every skill level. This data is synced both during the session and post-session in the Rapsodo Cloud, creating a detailed profile of how live pitchers perform against live hitters. This integrated approach will provide deeper insights into player performance and interactions, facilitating data-driven training and strategy development.

“Following our partnership with USA Softball, we're taking the next step in our ongoing investment in women's sports by providing softball players and coaches with an even more advanced feature set via the PRO 2.0 Softball,” said Charnsin Tulyasathien, Head of Product Management at Rapsodo.“This new feature will give coaches and players the ability to analyze both pitching and hitting data in real-time, offering a more comprehensive and efficient approach to player development.”

Key Features of Live-on-Live:



Bullpen with Batters: See how different pitch types perform in live situations, giving pitchers valuable feedback while allowing hitters to adjust.

Live BP Sessions: Evaluate hitter timing and pitch sequencing in a real, high-intensity environment.

Scrimmages: Capture performance data during game-like settings, allowing for a holistic evaluation of both pitching and hitting. Recruiting and Showcases: Create a complete player profile that showcases both pitch quality and offensive output against full-intent competition.

For a limited time, the Live-on-Live feature is included with the purchase of the PRO 2.0 Softball. Players, coaches, teams and training facilities that currently own a one-sided device can easily upgrade their system for a nominal $1,000 activation fee.

