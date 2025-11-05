World Cafe Live Launches The“SNAP Back” Program In Partnership With Meridian Bank

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Philadelphia venue introduces meal distribution, prepaid food cards, and a benefit concert to lift the community"

Philadelphia, PA - Philadelphia stands at the edge of a crisis. Beginning November 1, thousands of families, seniors, and children across our city lost access to essential food assistance as federal benefits are frozen. In an extraordinary response, World Cafe Live, Philadelphia's nonprofit home for music, community, and creativity, has joined forces with Meridian Bank to launch the SNAP Back Program, a groundbreaking initiative that merges compassion, technology, and the power of music.

SNAP Back will deliver immediate food relief to those in need while inspiring long-term community resilience. It's a rallying cry for our city to unite and ensure no neighbor goes hungry. At its heart, SNAP Back stands on three pillars of hope: prepared meals, secure food access cards, and a global live concert event, each aimed not only to feed our city, but to unite it in action and spirit.

World Cafe Live's kitchen, normally humming as the heartbeat of concerts and community gatherings, has been transformed into a community meal hub, staffed by local chefs, volunteers, and artists who believe food is love in action. Each day, thousands of fresh, ready-to-heat meals are lovingly prepared for pickup or home delivery to households in need. The focus is on nutrition, dignity, and care, and every delivery carries a message of solidarity:“You are seen, you are valued, and you are not alone.”

“We've always believed that food is love,” said J. Sean Diaz, President & CEO of World Cafe Live.“In times like these, that love must be shared. Every meal we serve is a song of hope, one that reminds our neighbors that their community stands beside them.”

Community members can register at worldcafelive to receive meals or to volunteer in meal preparation and delivery efforts. In a unique fusion of art and service, musicians and performers are also donating their time, cooking alongside staff and staging impromptu performances in the kitchen, uplifting volunteers and recipients alike with nourishment for both body and soul.

In partnership with Meridian Bank, WCL has developed the SNAP Back Card, a secure, transparent digital tool that empowers families to purchase groceries directly and safely. Funds on each card are restricted to food items only, ensuring every donated dollar turns into nourishment for those who need it most. Existing SNAP recipients can seamlessly integrate their benefits into this system, expanding their access while maintaining trust, accountability, and dignity.

“This program gives control back to the people,” said Will Warren, Executive Marketing Director at WCL.“It's about transparency and trust, every dollar becomes a meal. With Meridian Bank's partnership, we can ensure that generosity translates into real-world impact, immediately and accountably.”

Mark your calendars, because on Saturday, November 22, 2025, World Cafe Live will host One Day for Philadelphia, a full-day global concert to feed hope and fuel change. This event will unite many of Philadelphia's most beloved musicians, alongside emerging local talent and even global icons, in a once-in-a-generation celebration of community spirit. Every ticket purchased, every livestream view, and every metaverse broadcast will directly support the SNAP Back Program's mission.

From gospel to hip-hop, rock to soul, all genres will be represented in an amazing show-of-shows that reflects the diversity and resilience of Philadelphia itself. Music here is more than entertainment; it's the heartbeat of unity.

“Music has the power to heal and to mobilize,” said Chad Fain, Executive Producer of Live Events at WCL.“On November 22, the stage belongs to everyone: artists, citizens, and changemakers coming together to prove that compassion can change a city.”

From stirring pots in the kitchen to delivering meals on doorsteps, from volunteering behind the scenes to cheering in the concert crowd (or performing on its stage), everyone has a role to play. World Cafe Live invites all Philadelphians, residents, businesses, students, and artists of every genre, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in a movement that redefines what community really means.

“This is Philadelphia's calling,” said J. Sean Diaz.“We are a city built on courage and compassion. Through food, music, and love, we can lift one another up and show the world what unity looks like.”

Register, volunteer, or donate today by visiting rel="nofollow" href="" worldcafeliv or come by World Cafe Live at 3025 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA to get involved.