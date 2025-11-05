Gaintools Launches Advanced OLM To MBOX Converter For Smooth Mac Outlook Email Migration

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 5, 2025 3:59 am - GainTools offers a smoother and secure solution for OLM to MBOX Migration

GainTools, a reputed name in data conversion utilities, today announced the launch of its Advanced OLM to MBOX Converter, a professional solution specifically created to assist Mac Outlook users in securely, accurately, and easily migrating their important emails. This new data conversion software provides Mac users with a straightforward and safe solution for migrating OLM files into MBOX format, which is supported and used by many email clients, including Apple Mail, Thunderbird, Entourage, Opera Mail, Eudora, SeaMonkey, and others.

This advanced software is developed to help users overcome the most common difficulty faced during data migration, cross-platform accessibility. Many users struggle to move Mac Outlook data to other MBOX-based clients faster and more conveniently.

The program enables users to convert emails, attachments, metadata, folders, and mailbox structure without changing the original database format. It facilitates migration for small personal files and large OLM archives. Users can choose to migrate selective items or the entire mailbox in one conversion. No technical skills or experience are necessary to utilise the program. This makes the program valuable for IT users, personal users, business professionals, and enterprise customers.

Key Highlights:

Easily transfer Mac Outlook OLM files into the standard MBOX format

Preserves folder hierarchy, structure of mails, attachments & formatting

The batch conversion features support the transfer of multiple OLM files at once

Compatible with any MBOX-supported email client

Clean & intuitive interface for any skill level

Supports any version of Windows

GainTools Spokesperson Stated:

"We are always focused on providing reliable and easy conversion solutions. OLM to MBOX Converter allows users to switch email accounts without losing data and without complicated technical steps."

The introduction of this converter to the GainTools conversion family of products is another example of our commitment to developing secure and useful data solutions for users around the world.

About GainTools

GainTools is a software technology provider that delivers powerful data conversion and email migration solutions for both business and home users. The company develops easy-to-use software solutions that help you handle data safely, provide backup reliably, and support seamless file transfers. After many years in the field, GainTools continues to grow its suite of affordable, intuitive products to users across the globe.

Media Contact

GainTools Software

Email:...

Website: