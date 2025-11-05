Crunchafi Webinar Explores How Automation Improves Audit Quality And Consistency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announces its upcoming educational webinar“Automation & Audit: Building Consistency in Every Engagement” on November 19, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CST.

This live session features Justin Pulgrano, CPA and Crunchafi's senior vice president of strategic growth, alongside Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering. Together, they will offer accounting professionals a practical look into how automation is reshaping audit workflows. Attendees will learn how firms are using software like Crunchafi Data Extraction to reduce errors, eliminate rework and deliver more consistent, higher-quality audits.

Participants will gain actionable guidance on:



Identifying parts of the audit workflow where automation creates the most consistency.

Reducing errors and standardizing documentation to ensure compliance.

Designing automation strategies that improve output without extra complexity.

Establishing controls to keep workflows reliable across teams. Tracking the success of automation through targeted metrics and feedback.



“Automation is about more than just speeding up the audit process; it's about ensuring quality and consistency at every step,” says Pulgrano.“We look forward to sharing practical tools and real-world strategies that allow audit teams to feel confident about the work they deliver.”

This webinar is ideal for CPAs, accounting professionals, financial analysts and advisors responsible for lease accounting or client advisory services.

Participants can earn 1.0 CPE credit by attending the live session and responding to at least three of four polling questions. Crunchafi is an approved sponsor of continuing professional education by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi's solutions simplify lease accounting and data extraction-helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

