Interface Systems Launches Tampershield, Proactive Alarm Monitoring Technology That Detects System Tampering Before A Break-In

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider delivering business security, networking, and business intelligence solutions to multi-location enterprises, today announced the launch of TamperShield, its breakthrough monitoring technology designed to identify alarm system interference before an intrusion occurs.

Traditional alarm monitoring only reports once an alarm is triggered. TamperShield continuously verifies that the alarm panel can communicate properly, providing faster visibility into communication failures, device tampering, and system health issues. The result is greater alarm uptime, faster threat awareness, and stronger protection for businesses that cannot afford downtime in their security operations.

TamperShield is currently compatible with DMP and Honeywell alarm panels, allowing organizations to upgrade their monitoring capabilities without a complete system replacement. When an alarm panel is unable to communicate, an alert is sent to Interface's monitoring centers to notify customers and engage law enforcement, ensuring continuous protection and immediate situational awareness.

Interface operates TMA Five Diamond-certified, UL-listed Interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs) staffed 24/7 by U.S.-based security experts who monitor more than 75,000 customer locations nationwide. These centers provide real-time response and alarm video verification, ensuring customers receive rapid, professional intervention whenever communication disruptions or intrusion attempts are detected.

A national jewelry retailer is already deploying TamperShield Alarm Monitoring across all stores nationwide, reflecting strong customer demand in the jewelry and high-value retail sectors for intelligent, resilient alarm monitoring solutions that combat increasingly sophisticated criminal tactics.

"Criminals are becoming more sophisticated in how they attempt to disable security systems before committing crimes," said Steve Womer, Senior Vice President of Product at Interface Systems. "TamperShield Alarm Monitoring ensures that customers know the moment their system is compromised, so they can respond immediately."

TamperShield strengthens Interface's comprehensive portfolio of integrated security solutions, which includes advanced interactive remote video monitoring, intrusion detection, cloud video management, video analytics, and access control, offering businesses an intelligent, layered approach to safeguarding their assets and people.

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider, delivering secure and scalable solutions to some of the most recognized retail, restaurant, and commercial businesses in the United States. Our advanced solutions include remote video monitoring, commercial security systems, business intelligence, and managed network and voice services, enabling enterprises to reduce risk, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences at scale.

