RAD Security Launches Fusionai: The Agentic Core Powering Its New Unified Security Experience

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RAD Security, ​​the leader in AI-powered cloud and AI protection, today announced the release of its redesigned platform interface and the debut of FusionAI, the agentic AI core that powers RAD's next generation of explainable, autonomous security operations.

With the new user interface (UI), security teams can see their environment, their signals, and their evidence in one connected view. FusionAI runs at the center of that system-analyzing data, linking findings, and driving action through RAD's purpose-built AI Workers.

Security That Connects, Explains, and Acts

FusionAI serves as the reasoning layer between detection and decision. It ingests signals from tools like Wiz, Okta, and Qualys, correlates them in context, and produces explainable, evidence-linked actions under guardrails. Every insight in the platform is traceable, every automation auditable, and every result connected to the data that produced it.

Key Highlights

.FusionAI Core - A continuously learning reasoning engine that correlates live security signals and drives verifiable action.

.Unified Experience - A new UI combining Conversations, Evidence Room, and AI Worker orchestration in one place.

.Explainable Automation - Every action includes its reasoning chain and source data, ensuring audit-ready transparency.

.Integration-First Design - Works with existing SIEM, CNAPP, IAM, and ticketing tools without requiring replacement.

.Operational Impact - Teams reduce noise, accelerate triage, and document progress automatically as they work.

“This release marks the first time our customers can see RAD's full agentic AI vision in one place,” said Jimmy Mesta, Co-Founder and CTO of RAD Security.“FusionAI bridges the gap between detection and decision. It's not about creating new data-it's about making sense of the data teams already have.”

Availability

The new RAD UI and FusionAI Core are available to all existing customers starting today. For new users, FusionAI is included in all RAD platform tiers and deploys without agents.

About RAD Security

RAD Security is the Agentic AI Core that unifies reasoning, context, and automation across your security stack. Built on its heritage in Cloud Detection and Response, the RAD platform empowers organizations to automate with confidence, providing explainable decisions and coordinated action. Recognized as a Cloud Security Innovator in 2025 by Latio and the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, RAD enables security teams to reduce tool sprawl, improve latency from alert to resolution, and maintain clarity across scale. For more information, visit and follow RAD on LinkedIn: .