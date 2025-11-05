403
GrandRose Concludes a Month of Impactful Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives
(MENAFN- gagroup) Dubai, UAE - November 05, 2025: GrandRose, part of Grandiose, has wrapped up a month of meaningful initiatives in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, reaffirming its commitment to spreading hope and compassion through the art of flowers. Throughout October, GrandRose collaborated with partners across fitness, retail, healthcare, and education sectors to raise awareness, promote early detection, and support fundraising for the Al Jalila Foundation.
In the fitness community, GrandRose took part in the Ignite Pink is Punk campaign, a three-day fundraising event supporting Al Jalila Foundation, where over 900 flower stems were gifted to participants as a gesture of encouragement and solidarity. In retail, the brand had a Breast Cancer Awareness Booth at Dubai Mall, sharing more than 5,000 stems with visitors and sparking meaningful conversations around early detection and self-care.
Within the healthcare sector, GrandRose partnered with American Hospital Dubai for an awareness event at Al Jafiliya GDRFA centre, engaging over 100 female employees. The team hosted a flower booth and conducted three interactive workshops, teaching participants floral care and arrangement as symbols of nurture and resilience.
The month concluded in the education field with GrandRose’s participation in the Pink & Blue event at Hartland School, where over 250 students and parents came together to raise awareness and funds for both breast and prostate cancer. GrandRose contributed with a booth offering flower stems and small plant pots, with all proceeds directed to the Al Jalila Foundation.
“At GrandRose, we believe that every flower carries a message of hope and renewal. Through these initiatives, we wanted to turn simple gestures into meaningful moments that inspire strength and unity within the community,” said Rafat Khoury, General Manager at GrandRose. “We’re proud to have joined hands with partners across industries to make a small but heartfelt contribution to a cause that touches so many lives.”
Through its ongoing partnerships and purpose-driven activities, GrandRose continues to use its floral artistry to bring people together and champion causes that nurture both hearts and communities.
