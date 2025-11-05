Torkham Border Remains Open For Fifth Consecutive Day As Over 23,000 Afghan Refugees Return Home

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The repatriation of Afghan refugees continues as the Torkham border remained open for the fifth consecutive day to facilitate their return.

According to border officials, a total of 23,910 Afghan nationals have crossed back into Afghanistan over the past four days. Among them are a large number of women, children, and elderly individuals, many of whom are returning on foot or in vehicles carrying their belongings.

Officials said that, for now, the Torkham crossing has been opened exclusively for the repatriation of Afghan refugees. Routine cross-border movement and trade activities on both sides remain suspended, causing significant hardship for the local business community.

Pakistani government departments, along with local volunteer organizations, are providing food, drinking water, medical aid, and temporary shelter to Afghan families at the border. Returning refugees have expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and assistance.

Sources added that the repatriation process is likely to continue late into the night, while authorities are considering keeping the border open for additional days to ease congestion and facilitate the ongoing return.