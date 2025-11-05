Pipeline Transport Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Pipeline Transport Market?In the past few years, the market size of pipeline transport has significantly expanded. There is a forecasted increase from $165.84 billion in 2024 to $177.3 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The upward trend during the historical phase can be associated with economic surge, infrastructure evolution, rise in energy demand, amendments in regulations, and geopolitical elements.

Expectations run high for the pipeline transport market to experience solid expansion in the upcoming years, with its value projected to reach $231.5 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period is driven by factors such as the shift towards renewable energy, stricter environmental regulations, assurance of energy security, and the emphasis on digitalization and automation as well as the commitment to reducing carbon emissions. The period in question will also see key trends like the transition to safer materials, increased commitment towards environmental sustainability, integration of smart technologies, the broadening of lng infrastructure, and a heightened focus on cybersecurity.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Pipeline Transport Global Market Growth?

In an effort to enhance the effectiveness of maintenance operations, augmented reality is being utilized by pipeline transportation companies. Essentially, augmented reality (AR) is a technology that merges real-world visuals such as images or video with data or images generated by a computer. This blend of real and digital is viewed through devices such as monitors, headsets and more. AR has the ability to overlay digital components onto the real world, mainly through the use of a headset or tablet which the user points towards real objects. Within the pipeline transportation sector, AR headsets that fasten onto safety helmets are able to project instructions for technicians to follow hands-free while inspecting or maintaining a system. By illustrating the necessary procedures, tools and components, AR animations significantly improve efficiency and cut down on mistakes and ambiguities.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Pipeline Transport Market?

Major players in the Pipeline Transport include:

. ABB Group

. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

. Emerson Electric Co.

. FMC Technologies Inc.

. Schneider Electric SE

. Kinder Morgan Inc.

. TransCanada PipeLines Limited

. Enbridge Inc.

. Williams Companies Inc.

. Energy Transfer LP

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Pipeline Transport Market?

Leading corporations in the pipeline transport market are adopting cutting-edge gas distribution modules to gain an edge through enhanced safety, effectiveness, and ecological sustainability in natural gas distribution. Mobile Pipeline modules, a unique gas distribution mechanism, facilitate the transportation of compressed and renewable natural gas whenever and wherever required. For instance, Hexagon Group AG, an American-based clean fuel solution provider, unveiled the TITAN 450 modules in January 2023. These symbolize the future of gas distribution modules and are utilized for the transportation of compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG and RNG) across North America. TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline modules facilitate the secure transportation of almost half a million standard cubic feet of CNG or RNG in a 40-foot module, enabling customers to distribute more gas with fewer journeys, consequently decreasing operating expenses.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Pipeline Transport Market Report?

The pipeline transportmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Crude Oil Pipeline Transport, Natural Gas Pipeline Transport, Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport, Other Pipeline Transport

2) By Solutions: Security Solutions, Automation And Control, Integrity And Tracking Solution, Network Communication Solution, Other Solutions

3) By Services: Consulting Service, Managed Service, Maintenance And Support

Subsegments:

1) By Crude Oil Pipeline Transport: Onshore Crude Oil Pipeline, Offshore Crude Oil Pipeline

2) By Natural Gas Pipeline Transport: Onshore Natural Gas Pipeline, Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline

3) By Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport: Gasoline Pipeline Transport, Diesel Pipeline Transport, Jet Fuel Pipeline Transport, Other Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline

4) By Other Pipeline Transport: Water Pipeline Transport, Slurry Pipeline Transport, Chemical Pipeline Transport

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Pipeline Transport Industry?

In 2024, North America led the pipeline transport market, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. The report exploring the pipeline transport market encompasses regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

